Russian Police Detain Dozens Amid Continuing Protests in Khabarovsk

Police in Khabarovsk have detained dozens of protesters as demonstrators persisted in their public opposition to the Kremlin's abrupt sacking of the regional governor.



The Far Eastern city on the Chinese border has seen regular protests since Governor Sergei Furgal was arrested in July on decades-old murder-related charges and taken to Moscow.



Furgal has denied the accusations, which his supporters say were engineered by his opponents with help from the Kremlin.



Thousands of protesters marched across the city on October 10, and police moved to detain about 30 after the protesters began setting up tents on Khabarovsk's central square.



Later in the evening, several hundred protesters again gathered on the main square, defying warnings from police that the demonstration wasn't authorized.