Russian investigators are looking into allegations that a kindergarten teacher in Siberia tied children up and taped their mouths shut.



In a January 28 statement, the Investigative Committee said it has begun a preliminary investigation into reports about the alleged abuse at a kindergarten in Omsk, a regional capital 2,230 kilometers east of Moscow.



It said that media reports and Internet posts alleged that a female teacher at the kindergarten had bound children and shut their mouths with tape.



The media reports stemmed from a post on the social network VKontakte in which an irate parent accused a teacher of doing this.



The Omsk city authorities said on January 28 that the teacher named in the post has left Kindergarten No. 330 and no longer works there as of January 25.



Following a January 25 request from a parent, the kindergarten director has formed a commission to examine the allegations, the city administration said.



Last year, probes were launched into suspected mistreatment of children in two kindergartens in the Russian cities of Astrakhan and Saratov.

With reporting by RIA Novosti