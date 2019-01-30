Russian Lawmaker Arrested During Parliament Session In Murder Probe

A Russian lawmaker has been detained during a parliament session on suspicion of involvement in two high-profile killings in the North Caucasus region of Karachai-Cherkessia.



Media reports said that Rauf Arashukov was taken into custody at a session of the Federation Council, the Russian parliament's upper chamber, on January 30 after lawmakers agreed to strip him of his immunity from prosecution.



Arashukov is suspected of involvement in the 2010 killings of Fral Shebzukhov, an adviser to the leader of Karachai-Cherkessia, and Aslan Zhukov, the deputy chairman of a youth movement in the mostly Muslim region, as well as other crimes, the federal Investigative Committee said in a statement.



The morning session of the Federation Council in central Moscow was closed to the media and the entry to the chamber was blocked by Federal Guards Service officers.



A former municipal lawmaker and district head in Karachai-Cherkessia, Arashukov, 32, became a member of the Federation Council in September 2016 and represented the executive branch of the regional government in the upper house. He is reportedly a member of the ruling United Russia party.

With reporting by Rapsi, RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax