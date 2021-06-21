Russian Lawmaker Found Dead At Home In Stavropol

A lawmaker for the ruling United Russia party, Andrei Ledovskoi, has been found dead in his home in Russia's southern region of Stavropol Krai.

The 47-year-old man was a lawmaker in the town of Ipatovo. Local media reports said a preliminary investigation revealed that Ledovskoi may have been strangled.

Ledovskoi and another lawmaker, Tatyana Prokopenko, were under preliminary investigation over alleged inconsistencies in their income declarations.

Several days ago the two lawmakers were officially warned that they may lose their mandates.

The Investigative Committee's directorate in the region said an investigation has been launched into the lawmaker's death.

With reporting by Rossiiskaya Gazeta and Newstracker