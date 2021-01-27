Russian Lawmakers Approve Extension Of Key Nuke Pact With U.S.

MOSCOW -- Russian lawmakers have approved an extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty as Moscow and Washington look to save the last major pact of its kind.

The lower house of parliament, the State Duma, voted unanimously on January 27 to extend the treaty for five years. It was then approved quickly in the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council.

The pact, signed in 2010, was set to expire next week.

A day earlier, U.S. and Russian officials announced an agreement to extend the accord, which doesn't require approval from the U.S. Congress.

The extension is "a step in the right direction," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the Davos Economic Summit on January 27.

New START, the last remaining arms-control pact between Washington and Moscow, limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads at 1,550, deployed strategic delivery systems at 700, and provides for a verification regime.

Former President Donald Trump's administration made a late attempt to negotiate limits on other categories of nuclear weapons and add China to the treaty, stalling negotiations. A bid to agree to a shorter extension also ran into complications, leaving the fate of the treaty to the incoming administration of President Joe Biden just two weeks before its expiration.

Biden had long advocated extending the treaty even if it could not be strengthened and expanded. The two presidents confirmed an agreement on the extension during a January 26 phone call -- their first direct communication since Biden took office six days earlier.

Extending the treaty to allow time for Moscow and Washington to negotiate a new verifiable arms-control arrangement will be welcomed by the United States’ European allies, which were already concerned after Trump withdrew from two other arms-control pacts.

With reporting by Reuters and AP