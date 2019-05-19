Russian Libertarian Party Leader Hit With Feces In Kazan

KAZAN, Russia -- The head of Russia's libertarians has had feces dumped on him in the Tatar capital, Kazan, before a scheduled talk on May 19.

Mikhail Svetov, head of the Libertarian Party of Russia, was met by the attackers as he exited a car in front of the Amaks Hotel, where he was to give a lecture on how the Russian education system "deprives children of opportunities."

At least two people dumped feces on Svetov as he approached the hotel and then ran away, Svetov aides told RFE/RL.

Svetov said in a tweet after the incident that he had been "splashed in the face with some crap," but added that the lecture would still take place.

After a 20-minute delay, Svetov appeared in the lecture hall inside the hotel and was greeted with applause.

He said hotel security cameras would be checked to try to determine the identity of those who attacked him.

Svetov, who said he has been attacked several times before, said after the lecture that those who attacked him must have been "hired."

In April 2018, Svetov said he was accosted and beaten after arriving at the Kemerovo airport, where he was going to give a lecture titled "Why you should not trust the government."

After the attack he was immediately put on a return flight to Moscow.