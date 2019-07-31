Russian Libertarian Party Leader Sentenced For Unsanctioned Rally

A court in Moscow has sentenced Mikhail Svetov, the leader of the Libertarian Party of Russia, to 30 days in jail after finding him guilty of violating laws on holding public events.



The court said on July 31 that Svetov broke the law on July 16 when he participated in an unsanctioned rally held by opposition and independent city council candidates who are challenging the city election commission's refusal to register them for September 8 polls.



The court's verdict was handed down a day after police detained Svetov as he emerged from talks with Moscow city authorities regarding the site of a new rally on August 3 against the exclusion of the candidates from the ballot.



Svetov characterized his sentence as "retaliation" by Moscow officials for his refusal to accept their conditions regarding the site for the rally.



"I consider my arrest as an attempt to frighten me and my supporters," Svetov said after his sentence was pronounced.



On July 30, Svetov wrote on Twitter that talks with the city officials failed as Moscow proposed Sakharov Avenue for the rally, while Svetov, his party, as well as other activists and politicians, wanted to hold the rally on the Lubyanka Square in front of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB). they



Moscow election officials barred some opposition candidates from the September 8 election to the Moscow City Duma for what they said was insufficient signatures on nominating petitions. The decision has sparked an outcry and several demonstrations this month, including one on July 20 in Moscow that drew an estimated crowd of 20,000.



The latest such rally was held near the Moscow mayor's office on July 27, where security officials launched a violent crackdown on people in and around the area.



Police in Moscow have been condemned by human-rights groups and Western governments for their "disproportionate" use of force in breaking up the demonstration. Police said 1,074 arrests were made at the unsanctioned rally, while the independent OVD-Info organization reported 1,373 detentions.

With reporting by Dozhd and Mediazona