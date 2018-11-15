Russian Man Gets 14 Years In Prison For Cutting Off Wife's Hands

A Russian man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after cutting off his wife's hands with an ax.

A court in the Moscow region sentenced 27-year-old Dmitry Grachyov on November 15 after finding him guilty of premeditated infliction of serious injury, abduction, and other charges.

The court also ordered him to pay to his former wife a sum equal to $30,000 in compensation for moral damages.

Investigators said that in December 2017 Grachyov took his wife, Margarita, to a forest near Serpukhov, a town located some 80 kilometers south of Moscow, and tied her hands.

He then ordered her to confess she had been unfaithful and hacked her wrists with an ax at least 10 times before chopping her hands off.

A month before the incident, Grachyov brought his wife to a forest and threatened to kill her for alleged adultery, according to investigators.

The wife then filed a lawsuit against a local police officer, who refused to open an investigation into her complaint. Charges of alleged criminal negligence are being pressed against the officer.

The couple officially divorced in September.

In his final testimony at the trial, Grachyov said he regretted what he called "his very big mistake" and apologized to his ex-wife and his two children.

A psychiatric examination found that the defendant had a personality disorder, but that he was of sound mind when he committed the crime.

Both Grachyov and his ex-wife told journalists they will appeal the sentencing.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS