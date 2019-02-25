Russian Media Executive Igor Malashenko Found Dead In Spain

Media reports in Russia say that Igor Malashenko, a well-known television and print media executive, journalist, and political analyst, was found dead in Spain on February 25.

Malashenko was a co-founder of NTV television company in the 1990s. He was also a former chief of the Russian state television and radio giant Ostankino.

In 1996, Malashenko was the chief consultant for President Boris Yeltsin's reelection campaign. Yeltsin overcame poor opinion ratings and and health problems to win a second term, holding off a Communist challenger.

Malashenko founded the conglomerate Media-Most in 1997.

He also used to lead RTVI television channel and headed the presidential campaign of journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak, who received about 1.7 percent of the vote in a March 2018 election that incumbent President Vladimir Putin won by a landslide.

Based on reporting by Vedomosti and Kommersant