Russian Military Base In Kyrgyzstan Under Focus At Putin-Jeenbekov Talks

BISHKEK -- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov are meeting in Bishkek to discuss possible changes to their countries' agreement on a Russian military base in the Central Asian countries, among other issues.



Jeenbekov's foreign-policy adviser Daniyar Sydykov told RFE/RL that "a protocol on amendments to the agreement” on Russia's air base in the northern town of Kant was expected to be signed during Putin’s one-day visit on March 28.



Sydykov said that he could not provide details because the discussions were still under way.



Russia's air base in Kant was opened in 2003 under the auspices of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Kyrgyzstan last month that Moscow was amenable to discussing the idea of opening a second military base in the Central Asian country if Bishkek was interested.



Lavrov's statement came just three days after the Kyrgyz ambassador to Russia, Alikbek Jekshenkulov, said that Kyrgyzstan does not rule out opening a second Russian military base in the south of the country.



Reports and rumors about the possibility that Russia could open a second military base have been circulating in Kyrgyzstan and Russia for months.



At the start of their meeting in Bishkek, Jeenbekov and Putin vowed to develop relations between what the two leaders called two "reliable allies and strategic partners."



Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov said that 65 bilateral agreements worth of $12 billion are expected to be signed during Putin's visit.

With reporting by KyrTAG