Russian Military Helicopter Crashes In Chukotka, Killing Four

A Russian military helicopter has crashed in Russia's northeastern Chukotka Peninsula, killing four people.

The Defense Ministry said the crash early on the morning of May 26 most likely was caused by a technical malfunction.

Chukotka Governor Roman Kopin said the aircraft crashed at the Ugolnyye Kopi airport near the city of Anadyr.

Emergency crews are now at the site, he added.

"There were three crew members and a technician aboard. All died," Kopin said.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-designed twin-turbine helicopter that is widely flown in Russia and some 50 countries around the world.

It is used largely for the transportation of military personnel and civilians and has been involved in several crashes in recent times.

On May 19, an Mi-8 military helicopter crashed near Moscow, killing three crew members.

In 2018, an Mi-8 helicopter crashed after takeoff in Siberia, killing all 18 people on board including three crew members.

In 2013, a Mi-8 helicopter operated by Polar Airlines crash in Siberia, killing 25 passengers and three crew.

Based on reporting by Interfax and RIA Novosti