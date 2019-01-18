Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russian Military Jets Collide Over Sea Of Japan

The Russian Defense Ministry says that two Su-34 jets were performing training flights when they came into contact. (file photo)

Two Russian jets have collided in midair in the Far East, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In a statement on January 18, the Russian military said that two Su-34 jets were performing training flights when they came into contact about 35 kilometers from the shore in the Sea of Japan.

Both crews ejected from their aircraft but it was not immediately clear where they were. Rescue crews have been dispatched to the area. There was no immediate information about the fate of the jets.

The Russian military said the fighter jets were not carrying missiles.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, and AP

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG