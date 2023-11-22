News
Russian Musician Eduard Sharlot Detained On Return To St. Petersburg From Armenia
Police in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, detained musician Eduard Sharlot on November 22 upon his arrival from Armenia, where he publicly protested against Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In June, Sharlot placed a video on Instagram showing him burning his Russian passport and addressing Ukrainian authorities by saying he was against the war and needed assistance to travel to Kyiv. Media reports said Sharlot was charged with minor hooliganism, premeditated destruction of an official ID, and discrediting Russian armed forces. If found guilty, Sharlot faces up to 15 days in jail. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
Armenia Signals Readiness To 'Reengage' In Peace Process After Baku's Offer Of Direct Talks
Armenia's Foreign Ministry has signaled its readiness to “reengage" in peace negotiations with Azerbaijan following an offer of direct talks from Baku.
On November 21, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry called for direct negotiations with Armenia at a “mutually acceptable” venue, including along the state border between the two Caucasus neighbors.
In response, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on November 22 that Yerevan is ready to reengage in negotiations on the condition they are based on the three key principles that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said were agreed upon in Western-mediated negotiations in 2022 and 2023.
The conditions, the Foreign Ministry said, are “mutual recognition and respect for each other’s territorial integrity without ambiguities; completion of border delimitation based on the [1991] Alma-Ata Declaration; and the unblocking of the region’s trade, transportation, and communications based on full respect for sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity, and equality between states.”
Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had several rounds of peace talks under EU mediation before Baku launched a lightning offensive in September that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan has indicated in recent days that it rejected France and the United States as mediators because of their “pro-Armenian” bias.
Azerbaijan refused to attend a meeting with Armenia at the foreign minister level in Washington that had been scheduled for November 20 after allegedly “one-sided and biased” remarks were made by a senior U.S. official during a congressional hearing on Nagorno-Karabakh.
Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said Armenia “must understand that the roots of peace are here, and not in Washington, Brussels, and Paris.”
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar told RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service on November 20 that Brussels is looking for “rapid steps” toward the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“It's important is to move from the current state of absence of fighting to actual normalization," Klaaar said, adding that it would imply the signing of a peace treaty, the opening of communications, the delimitation of the border, and the distancing of military forces on both sides.
Ten Injured After Grenade Explodes At Kosovar Market
Ten people were injured when a hand grenade exploded at an animal market early on November 22 in the city of Prizren in southern Kosovo, local authorities told RFE/RL. Prizren police spokesman Vesel Gashi said three people suspected of involvement in the incident have been identified and that police are looking for them. Local news portal Gazeta Express reported that one of the three suspects threw the grenade following a quarrel in the market. Prizren, Kosovo's second-largest city, is located some 86 kilometers southeast of the capital, Pristina. To read the original stoy by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Siberian Court Hands Additional 10 Years To 'Angarsk Maniac,' Russia's Most-Prolific Serial Killer
A former Siberian police officer who is serving a life sentence for the killings of more than 80 women was handed an additional 10 years in prison on November 22 for the killing of three more women in 1997, 1998, and 2003. Dubbed the Angarsk Maniac by Russian media, Mikhail Popkov is the most prolific known serial killer in Russian and Soviet history. Andrei Chikatilo was convicted in 1992 and executed in 1994 for raping and killing as many as 52 people. "Chessboard Killer" Aleksandr Pichushkin was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for 48 murders. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Shelling Continues Amid Reports That 25 Soldiers Killed In Ukrainian Strike
Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, early on November 22, causing casualties and damage, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, as Ukraine's air defenses fought off another wave of Russian drone strikes.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The occupiers have targeted Nikopol region with heavy artillery four times since last night," Lysak wrote, adding that two civilians were wounded.
"Two men aged 61 and 37 were wounded in the city center and eight private houses, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were damaged," Lysak said, adding that power lines were also destroyed by the shelling, leaving more than 1,200 families without electricity.
Russian artillery and drone strikes have repeatedly targeted Nikopol, causing casualties among civilians and damage to infrastructure. Last week, a man was killed in a drone strike.
Ukraine's air defenses said in a statement early on November 22 that Russia launched a multipronged drone attack on several regions overnight, but that all 14 Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down.
The statement said the drones were downed over the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsya, and Khmelnytskiy.
It said that a Russian cruise missile fell in the Zaporizhzhya region without reaching its target but caused damage to infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade reports that it struck a building in the village of Kumachovo in the eastern region of Donetsk where Russian forces were celebrating the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery on November 19, killing 25 troops. The claim could not be independently verified.
Novaya Gazeta.Europe and social media reports said Russian director and actress Polina Menshikh, who had come to perform for the troops, was among those killed in the strike, which employed HIMARS missiles.
On November 5, 19 members of the Transcarpathian Brigade were killed when Russian missiles struck a ceremony held in a frontline position in southern Ukraine.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on November 22 that its air-defense units destroyed three Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea, as well as four Ukrainian naval drones.
"Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defenses," the ministry said.
It said that the four naval drones were destroyed in the western part of the Black Sea while heading toward Crimea.
The claim could not be independently verified.
WATCH: Ukraine marks the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan protest movement that erupted after then-President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an EU Association Agreement. Massive crowds of pro-European demonstrators occupied Kyiv's central square for months to oppose Yanukovych's plan for closer economic ties with Russia.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces reported 48 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said Russian assaults were repelled in the Donetsk region in the direction of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka.
In Bakhmut, which saw months of heavy fighting earlier this year before falling to the Russians, Ukrainian forces were conducting offensive operations, the General staff said.
On November 21, Germany pledged a further 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) in military aid for Ukraine that will include another four powerful IRIS-T air-defense systems, as well as artillery ammunition.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made the announcement during a visit to Kyiv.
Germany, the second-largest contributor of defense assistance to Kyiv after the United States, has already provided Ukraine with three modern IRIS-T systems, the last of them delivered last month.
Afghan Border Trade Resumes After Pakistan Suspends New Visa Rule
Cross-border trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was back to normal on November 22, officials in both countries said, after Islamabad suspended a new visa rule. Commercial traffic ground to a halt on November 21 when Pakistan began requiring the crew of commercial vehicles to have passports and visas to enter, and Afghanistan responded by refusing to allow any trucks to pass. "Last night, officials from the Ministry of Commerce held a meeting with Afghan officials, reaching an agreement to grant another two-week extension for Afghan drivers," a Pakistan customs official told AFP. The governor of Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province confirmed that cross-border trade had resumed.
Hungarian Bill Would Criminalize Foreign Funding Of Election Campaigns
The Hungarian government wants to criminalize the foreign funding of election campaigns under proposed legislation submitted on November 21. The so-called "sovereignty protection bill" is seen as the latest clampdown by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government on political rivals and critics. After the 2022 parliamentary elections, the government released declassified intelligence reports alleging that the opposition alliance received funding from a U.S.-based NGO, and Orban has claimed that U.S. taxpayer money had been used to finance the campaign to defeat him. Opposition parties deny the allegations, saying the funds came from Hungarian citizens living abroad.
Russia, IOC Clash At UN Before Member States Pass Olympic Truce For Paris Games
The UN on November 21 voted to adopt a traditional truce around the 2024 Paris Olympics despite objections from Russia. The Olympic Truce is a modern revival of an ancient Greek tradition to ensure warring city states allowed safe passage for athletes. Two years ago, Russia voted for the previous truce resolution, then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Winter Olympics closed in Beijing. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has urged international sports bodies to let some Russian athletes compete as neutrals. A Russian diplomat called this “completely unacceptable” before the debate on the truce, which was backed by 118 of the 193 UN members. Only Russia and Syria abstained.
U.S. Concerned Iran May Provide Ballistic Missiles To Russia For Use In Ukraine
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has voiced concern that Iran may provide Russia with ballistic missiles for use in its war against Ukraine. Iran already has been providing drones, guided aerial bombs, and artillery ammunition and may be preparing “to go a step further in its support for Russia,” Kirby said on November 21, noting a meeting in September in which Iran hosted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to show off a range of ballistic-missile systems. Kirby told reporters that in return for ballistic missile support, Russia has offered Tehran “unprecedented defense cooperation.”
Afghan Female Prosecutors Fear Being Sent Back To Afghanistan Under Pakistan's Deportation Program
Female Afghan prosecutors who served the fallen pro-Western Afghan government are concerned about being deported from Pakistan to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan more than two years after they fled the country because of fears of persecution.
The Committee of Afghan Women Prosecutors in Pakistan, meeting in Islamabad on November 21, said it is worried about the fate of hundreds of former prosecutors if they are forced to leave Pakistan as part of an ongoing drive to deport more than 1.7 million “undocumented foreigners” who are predominantly Afghan.
The former prosecutors, who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, have become targets of the criminals they investigated or helped convict.
Maria Safi, a senior member of the committee, said the ongoing forced deportation of thousands of Afghans from Pakistan daily are extremely worrying.
“This situation has forced us to face grave mental and emotional problems,” she said.
Safi said the prosecutors want Western embassies in Islamabad to process their immigration visas swiftly.
Former prosecutors estimate that more than 300 former Afghan prosecutors currently live in Pakistan. At least 30 among them are women.
They are among tens of thousands of Afghans in Islamabad waiting for Western embassies in the city to process their applications.
“We want them to not only process the cases of prosecutors, judges, and lawyers but all refugees,” she added.
Pakistani authorities have said these Afghans are exempt from deportation. But in Islamabad many Afghans pursuing their visa cases have complained of police harassment, bribes, and even forced expulsions.
“Pakistani authorities are not renewing our visas, which is a major headache,” said Muska Amiri, a former Afghan prosecutor.
“I have stopped leaving my house to avoid facing the police,” she added.
Farahnaz Hashimi, another former prosecutor, says returning to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan she fled in late 2021 is not an option.
“I’m afraid that if I’m sent back to Afghanistan, I might be arrested by the Taliban,” she said.
Pakistani and Taliban officials confirmed on November 20 that more than 400,000 people returned to their countries after Islamabad first announced its ongoing crackdown on illegal foreigners on October 3.
Azerbaijan Offers To Hold Direct Peace Negotiations With Armenia, Including On Border
Azerbaijan has offered to hold direction negotiations with Armenia on a peace treaty at a mutually acceptable venue, including along the state border between the two countries.
“Azerbaijan is ready for direct bilateral negotiations with Armenia for the early conclusion of a peace agreement,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on November 21. “We believe that the two countries should decide the future of their relations together.”
The statement also said the responsibility for the continuation of the peace process, including the choice of a mutually acceptable venue, “or the decision to meet at the state border,” lies with the two countries. It urged the Armenian side to “avoid new unnecessary delays.”
Yerevan has not responded to Azerbaijan’s offer.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had several rounds of peace talks under EU mediation before Baku launched a lightning offensive in September that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan has indicated in recent days that it rejected France and the United States as mediators because of their “pro-Armenian” bias.
Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said Armenia “must understand that the roots of peace are here and not in Washington, Brussels, and Paris.”
The statement from Baku on November 21 follows the announcement by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry that Yerevan submitted its sixth proposal on a peace agreement to Azerbaijan following Pashinian’s call on November 18 for “intensifying diplomatic efforts to achieve the signing of a peace treaty.”
Armenia “remains committed to concluding and signing a document on normalization of relations based on previously announced principles,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
In recent public statements Pashinian urged the Azerbaijani leadership to publicly commit to the three key principles for achieving peace that he said were agreed upon by the parties during several rounds of Western-mediated negotiations in 2022 and 2023.
The principles are recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, the delimitation of the countries’ borders based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, and the opening of regional trade, transportation, and communications while respecting sovereign jurisdictions.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service, Toivo Klaar, the EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, said Brussels is looking for “rapid steps” toward the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Some member states are concerned that normalization is taking too long, Klaar said in the interview on November 20.
“We don’t see any reason why the process of normalization cannot be quicker. The fact that there is no fighting, the fact that there are no daily reports of shooting or selling on the border does not mean that the things are normal,” he said.
“What is important is to move from this present situation of absence of fighting to actual normalization, which means signing of the peace treaty, which means opening of communications, which means delimitation of the border and distancing of forces so that there is really a sense of security,” he said.
He added he believes that it is in Baku’s hands to demonstrate that the process can be fast and substantial.
Inmate Backs Up Claim Iranian Rapper Yasin Has Been Tortured, Faced Mock Execution In Prison
Ahmadreza Haeri, a political prisoner in Iran's Qezelhesar Prison, has backed up claims that fellow inmate dissident rapper Saman Yasin had been tortured, saying the artist was put through a mock execution by prison guards even though his death sentence was quashed and a new trial ordered in his case.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in October 2022.
The judiciary's news agency said the rapper had been accused of "waging war against God," a charge that came with a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court when it found him guilty. However, Yashin appealed to the Supreme Court, which in December 2022 accepted his argument and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court, where a retrial was to be held in May.
However, the retrial has yet to occur and he has been awaiting his court session without access to a lawyer.
In a letter obtained by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Haeri describes how Yasin was taken from his cell in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison last year, told to write his last wishes, and then blindfolded and handcuffed to the gallows. A guard said that since he is "young," they would "throw the rope crookedly so that his neck breaks instantly and he does not suffer."
However, after receiving a phone call, the guards informed Yasin that he was given another chance for "cooperation" and would not be executed at that time.
In an audio file released by the Kurdistan Human Rights Network on August 23, Yasin detailed harrowing accounts of physical and psychological torture he says he has endured since being taken into custody. He also says prison officials threatened to harm his family if he didn't admit to being involved in the shooting of a paramilitary officer during the protests.
In the audio clip Yasin said he was transferred to the Amin Abad Psychiatric Hospital, tied to a bed, and drugged.
"I was forcibly tied to the hospital bed by some prison guards and prison personnel. My hands were handcuffed and my feet were bound. I was given an injection in the arm and I was unconscious for 24 hours," he said.
Haeri's letter also reveals the tragic consequences of these events on Yasin's family. Following the communication of the real execution order, Yasin's pregnant wife lost their nearly full-term baby due to stress.
In his concluding remarks, Haeri wrote about the lack of fair legal process, stating that Yasin has not been brought to any court since a “mock trial” last year, and that his lawyer has been denied access to case files, leaving Yasin in a state of uncertainty for over 14 months.
Yasin has consistently maintained his innocence, releasing multiple audio files to publicize his claims. He has also reportedly launched at least one hunger strike in protest.
Since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have protested a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for anyone found guilty of dissent.
Meanwhile, judges have also recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ten Skulls, Other Human Bones Found At Construction Site In Moscow
The Moscow city prosecutor's office said construction workers found 10 human skulls along with at least 10 fragments of other skulls and dozens of various human bones during an excavation of underground communications facilities at a site where a restaurant once operated. A statement from the prosecutor's office on November 20 said the remains might have belonged to persons who died 20-30 years ago, but some Telegram channels say the remains may date back to World War II when a military hospital and a bomb shelter were located at the site. An investigation has been launched into the finding. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Arrests French Citizen For Illegally Entering From Estonia, FSB Says
Russia has detained a French citizen for illegally entering the country from Estonia, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on November 21. An FSB statement said the French citizen admitted that he illegally crossed the border by boat on the Narva River. EU and NATO member Estonia shares a 300-kilometer border with Russia, and tensions between the countries have increased since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. News agencies citing the FSB reported that the individual was detained for up to 30 days pending trial, and a criminal case had been opened.
Navalny Placed In Punitive Confinement For 23rd Time Since August Last Year
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement for the 23rd time since August 2022. A post on Navalny's X (formerly Twitter) account said on November 21 that he was placed in solitary confinement for 15 days for an unspecified violation. Navalny finished his previous solitary confinement a day earlier. Including the latest solitary confinement assignment, the Kremlin critic has faced a total of 266 days in punitive incarceration since August last year. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Court Rejects Nobel Winner Muratov's Appeal Against 'Foreign Agent' Label
A Moscow court on November 21 rejected journalist and Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov's appeal against the Justice Ministry's September decision to add him to the so-called foreign agents registry. The ministry's representative reiterated its stance, saying that Muratov "used foreign platforms to disseminate opinions aimed at forming a negative attitude toward the foreign and domestic policy of the Russian Federation." Muratov is editor in chief of Novaya gazeta and co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. He said at the hearing he never received any financial support from any foreign person or organization. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Three Iranian Teachers Begin Serving Prison Sentences For Union Activities
Three Iranian teachers sentenced to imprisonment by the Revolutionary Islamic Court in the southern city of Shiraz for participating in union activities were unexpectedly arrested on November 20 and taken to prison to begin serving their sentences, a move some said was aimed at intimidating educators amid a crackdown over their support for protests for civil rights.
The arrests of Mohammadali Zahmatkesh, Afshin Razmjoui, and Mojgan Bagheri are part of a broader crackdown following the participation of teachers in union gatherings. In June, eight teachers were put on trial at the Shiraz Revolutionary Court for their involvement in such activities. All of them were convicted.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a report that the arrests were made without prior notification. Abdolrazagh Amiri and Zahra Esfandiari, two other educators, were subjected to "two years of house arrest with electronic tagging," as ordered by the Fars Province Judiciary, the union added.
The spate of convictions and the carrying out of sentences are part of a larger pattern of suppression against educators in Iran.
Several protests have been held by teachers over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
That campaign has been coupled with a wave of repression against educators for their involvement in protests over the past year in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement, which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for an alleged hijab infraction.
According to a report published by the Council in June, "over 250 teachers and cultural union activists have been arrested, imprisoned, dismissed, or exiled" in the past year alone, and "cases have been fabricated against many teachers."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Court Sentences Opposition Politician Altaev To 10 Years In Prison On Charge He Calls Political
A court in Astana on November 21 sentenced Nurzhan Altaev, the leader of Kazakhstan's unregistered El Tiregi (People's Pillar) party, to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of bribe-taking, a charge the former lawmaker vehemently denies and calls politically motivated. Altaev, who quit the ruling Amanat party in 2021 and has accused the Justice Ministry of refusing to register his party, was arrested in June and went on trial last month. In April, a court in Astana sentenced Altaev to 15 days in jail on a charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Moscow Resident Reportedly Kills Himself After Receiving Subpoena For Military Service
Several Telegram channels in Russia said on November 20 that a 23-year-old Muscovite shot himself to death after he received a subpoena for military service. The reports say the man texted his friends to say he had received the subpoena but did not want to join the army. According to the report, he was ordered to come to the recruitment office on November 21. Hundreds of thousands of Russian men have fled Russia to avoid the Moscow-launched war in Ukraine since last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Stoltenberg Emphasizes NATO's Vigilance, Readiness As He Wraps Up Balkans Tour
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg says the alliance closely monitors what Russia is doing in the western Balkans but currently sees no military threat to any NATO member in the region.
Speaking on November 21 in Skopje on the last stop of a tour of the western Balkans, Stoltenberg noted NATO's military presence in Kosovo and ties it has with Sarajevo and Belgrade as he touted the alliance's readiness.
"We are ready to step up quickly and do whatever it takes to defend every ally against any threat, yet we are not seeing anything which would come as a threat against any NATO ally," he said during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovecevski, who agreed that there is no threat from Russia to the security and stability of North Macedonia and the region.
Kovacevski said, however, that the country and NATO are fighting against Russian influence in the region.
"Influence of third countries, including Russian influence, exists in the region, and they are always able to find like-minded people in individuals, in certain political parties and in certain organizations," he said.
But the attempts to destabilize the country are outmatched by the institutions of North Macedonia and those of the NATO member states, he said in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's statement that there is information that Russia has a plan for destabilization of the Balkans.
Stoltenberg said the response to authoritarian states that want to undermine freedom, spread misinformation, sow divisions, and undermine democracy must be "to work even closer together in NATO through our military presence and our cooperation with allies and partners because we are a truly great force for stability in the region."
The NATO chief arrived in North Macedonia from Serbia. He also visited Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo.
Earlier in Belgrade, Stoltenberg said NATO and Serbia are looking into the possible resumption of joint military exercises.
Serbia, which has declared its neutrality but has close traditional ties with Moscow, stopped its participation in multinational military exercises after the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
"We discussed the possibility of resuming joint military exercises," Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
"This does not undermine the neutrality of Serbia, which has made it clear that it stays militarily neutral, outside military blocs," he said, adding that Belgrade remains an important regional actor and a long-term partner for NATO, giving as an example Serbia's participation in the 30-member alliance's Partnership for Peace program.
Vucic described Serbia's cooperation with NATO and the alliance-led KFOR peacekeeping mission to Kosovo as good and correct, adding that he will ask his government to consider resuming Belgrade's participation in joint exercises "with NATO and other partners."
Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia increased after an attack by an armed group on the Kosovo police in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo on September 24, when one Kosovar police officer and three attackers were killed.
Responsibility for the shoot-out was claimed by Milan Radoicic, the former vice president of Belgrade-backed Serbian List, the largest ethnic Serb party in Kosovo. Radoicic was briefly detained in Serbia and later released pending further proceedings.
NATO announced an increase in its KFOR force days after the shoot-out in Banjska.
Stoltenberg said on November 21 that the perpetrators of the attack must be brought to justice.
"We welcome the fact that Serbia is ready to cooperate," Stoltenberg said.
Vucic said Serbia welcomes the KFOR's stepped up presence in Kosovo, claiming that only ethnic Serbs there have been attacked since 2001.
Azerbaijan Says France Laying Ground For New Regional War By Arming Armenia
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused France on November 21 of creating conditions for a new war in the South Caucasus by supplying arms to Armenia. France said last month it had agreed new contracts to supply military equipment to Armenia. Baku and Yerevan have fought two wars in the past three decades but Aliyev scored a major victory in September by recapturing the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where ethnic Armenians had enjoyed de facto independence since the early 1990s. More than 100,000 of them have since fled to Armenia.
Pakistan Court Declares Jail Trial Of Former PM Imran Khan Illegal
A Pakistani court on November 21 declared illegal the jail trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said. A special court has been conducting the trial on a jail premises citing security concerns since Khan was indicted on the charges last month. "Islamabad High Court has declared illegal the notification for jail trial," said Naeem Panjutha, the lawyer, in a post on social media platform X.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Pussy Riot Member Tolokonnikova
The Moscow City Court on November 21 issued an arrest warrant for a founding member of the Pussy Riot protest group, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, on a charge of "insulting believers' religious feelings."
The court's ruling came three weeks after a lower court in Moscow refused to issue the arrest warrant for the activist, who is currently outside of Russia.
In late March, the Interior Ministry added Tolokonnikova to its wanted list without saying what exactly she was wanted for. Media reports said then that Tolokonnikova was wanted for unspecified online comments.
In December 2021, the Russian Justice Ministry added Tolokonnikova to its registry of "foreign agents." Russian authorities have used the controversial law on "foreign agents" to stifle dissent.
Pussy Riot came to prominence in 2012 after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Tolokonnikova and bandmate Maria Alyokhina had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty. The two dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics that were held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
While in prison, Tolokonnikova and Alyokhina were recognized as political prisoners by domestic and international rights watchdogs. Amnesty International named the two activists prisoners of conscience due to "the severity of the response of the Russian authorities."
After the Pussy Riot stunt, Russian authorities adopted a law criminalizing what it characterized as "insulting believers' religious feelings."
Alyokhina and another Pussy riot member, Lyusya Shtein, fled Russia last year amid pressure from the authorities over their public protests against Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Several members of the protest group were sentenced to up 15 days in jail several times in 2021-22 over taking part in protest actions and unsanctioned rallies.
Russian Authorities Investigate Deadly Mass Overdoses
Russia's Investigative Committee said on November 21 that it has launched a probe into mass overdose cases among drug users in the southwestern city of Astrakhan. Three people have died, while 20 remain in the hospital, including 10 in grave condition. Three Central Asian nationals were detained on suspicion of illegally distributing methadone, an extremely strong synthetic opioid. The drug was sold as mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug that most likely caused the mass overdoses as it is weaker, prompting drug users to use it in larger amounts. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Former Russian Investigative Committee Official Found Dead In Prison
The former chief of the Investigative Committee's internal security, Mikhail Maksimenko, was found dead at Correctional Colony No. 11 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, local media reported on November 21.
Maksimenko's lawyer, Andrei Grivtsov, confirmed to the Vedomosti newspaper that his client was found dead but refused to give any details.
The Mash Telegram channel said Maksimenko's body was discovered at the prison's psychological treatment unit. Unconfirmed reports said Maksimenko died by suicide but did not specify how.
Meanwhile, a source close to Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) told RBK news agency that Maksimenko was attending psychological treatment courses at the unit after an attempted suicide.
Prison officials have not commented publicly on the matter.
A member of Russia's presidential Human Rights Council, Yeva Merkachyova, expressed concern about Maksimenko's death, calling it "strange."
According to Merkachyova, she visited Maksimenko when he was held at the Lefortovo detention center in Moscow before and during his trial. Merkachyova stressed that Maksimenko was held in the "worst, cold cell," and "was afraid of possible poisoning."
"He also said that he would never commit suicide. And therefore, his death looks even more strange," Merkachyova said on Telegram.
Maksimenko was arrested in 2016 on suspicion of obtaining a bribe from a notorious criminal kingpin, "thief-in-law" Zakhary Kalashov, known among criminal circles as Shakro Molodoi. "Thief-in-law" is the highest title in the criminal hierarchy traditionally given to kingpins among criminal groups in former Soviet republics.
Investigators said at the time that Maksimenko, along with the former chief of the Investigative Committee's Moscow branch, Aleksandr Drymanov, and several other top investigators received $1 million for assisting to get a criminal kingpin Andrei Koichukov, known under nickname Italyanets (Italian), released.
Koichukov was then in pretrial detention for alleged involvement in a shoot-out in Moscow related to a high-profile extortion case.
In 2018, a court in Moscow sentenced Maksimenko to 14 years and Drymanov to 12 years in prison after finding them guilty of abuse of office and bribe-taking. Two other defendants in the case, the Investigative Committee's top officers, Aleksei Kramarenko and Denis Nikandrov, were sentenced to 10 and 5 1/2 years in prison, respectively, on the same charges.
Nikandrov pleaded guilty and testified against other defendants in the case.
Maksimenko maintained his innocence.
Last week, Kramarenko's lawyer, Ivan Mironov, said his client was pardoned by President Vladimir Putin after the Defense Ministry had recruited him from a penal colony six months earlier to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
With reporting by RBK, TASS, Vedomosti, and Kommersant
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
In Western Ukraine, Ethnic Hungarians Refuse To Play 'Hostage' To Hungary's EU Policy2
Ukraine Presses Drive On East Bank Of Dnieper As Russian Drones Target Infrastructure3
In Ukraine, Russia's Military Has A Manpower Problem. Now It's Becoming A Political Problem.4
Amid War In Israel, Jerusalem Armenians Enter Standoff Over Holy Land5
Russian Doctors Urge Putin To Release Woman Imprisoned For Price Tag Anti-War Protest6
Ukraine Attributes Destruction Of Russian Ships To Innovative Use Of Drones7
The Moscow Times, Noted For Its English Coverage Of Russia, Is Declared 'Foreign Agent'8
Ukraine Reports Progress Securing Dnieper River Beachheads9
Ukraine Aid Window 'Closing' As U.S. Congress Drags Feet On New Package10
Months After It Renounced Them, Montenegro Still Has Hundreds Of 'Golden Passports' In The Pipeline
Subscribe