Russian Newspaper Receives Sheep In Cages After Report On Putin Ally

Russia's independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper has received nine live sheep dressed in press jackets from an unknown source just days after publishing an investigative report about businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Three cages, each containing three sheep, some with blue vests saying "Press, Novaya Gazeta," were left in front of the paper's Moscow office on October 29. The cages also had signs on them saying "Novaya Gazeta."

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for sending the animals.

The newspaper on October 22 published a report by journalist Denis Korotkov that quoted a purported security aide of Prigozhin as saying the businessman was involved in several attacks against his opponents, including at least one killing.

Prigozhin, known as Vladimir Putin's "chef" because of his work to organize catering events for the Russian president, has been indicted by U.S. investigators for allegedly trying to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

He is also accused of playing a key role in Russia's support for separatists fighting against government forces in eastern Ukraine.

Korotkov's article was published less than a week after a funeral wreath was anonymously sent to his home with a note calling him "a traitor to his country."

Unknown persons on October 18 also left a basket containing a severed ram's head and red carnations at the newspaper's office with a note saying, "To Novaya Gazeta's chief editor with greetings to you and Korotkov."

Novaya Gazeta -- which has had five of its reporters killed since 2000 for their work -- says Russian authorities are conducting a smear campaign against Korotkov in response to allegations he has endangered the lives of Russian soldiers' families by publishing personal information about Russian military pilots in Syria.