Russian Journalist Muratov To Auction Nobel Medal
The editor in chief of the independent Moscow-based newspaper Novaya gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, will be selling his Nobel Prize medal later this month to help Ukrainian refugees, Dallas, Texas-based Heritage Auctions says.
The current bid for the medal that will be auctioned on June 20 is $260,000, Heritage Auctions said.
Muratov, who was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his journalistic work in Russia, announced his decision to auction his medal on March 22, saying that the money will be used to assist Ukrainian refugees who had to flee the country because of Russia's invasion.
Since early March, Muratov and his newspaper have avoided reporting what is happening in Ukraine because of official Russian censorship and the threat of criminal prosecution for journalists who do not follow the government line.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has banned the description of Russia's action in Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it is referred to by its official name -- a "special military operation."
A recent law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin envisages prison sentences of up to 10 years for individuals who violate the rule.
The penalty for the distribution of what authorities deem "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
Russians On Verge Of Taking Syevyerodonetsk As Britain Joins U.S., Germany In Pledging Advanced Weapons To Ukraine
Russian troops are inching closer to overrunning the key eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk following days of fierce battles with the Ukrainian defenders as Washington warned the conflict could could last many more months.
Britain, meanwhile, joined the United States and Germany in announcing that it will send Ukraine advanced weapons systems to help defend itself against Russia.
In the industrial hub of Syevyerodonetsk, which has become Moscow's primary target in its offensive in eastern Ukraine, the regional head of the military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said that 80 percent of the city was now under Russian control.
"Street fighting continues," Hayday said on Telegram, vowing that Ukrainian forces "will fight for Syevyerodonetsk until the end."
Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, spokesman for Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said there was fighting in the streets in Syevyerodonetsk and the Russians had reached the city center, but "the Ukrainian armed forces are actively resisting them."
Hayday warned that a number of civilians were sheltering from Russian shelling under a chemical plant in Syevyerodonetsk and authorities fear it may still have stocks of dangerous materials.
In its daily intelligence bulletin on June 2, Britain's Ministry of Defense concurred that Russia has taken control of most of Syevyerodonetsk.
It said that the main road into the city "likely" remains under Ukrainian control but Russians are making steady gains with the aid of heavy artillery fire.
President Volodymyr Zelensky again called the situation in the east "very difficult," telling U.S. newsgroup Newsmax in an interview broadcast on June 1 that Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day and around 500 are wounded in action.
However, the British intelligence bulletin suggested that the Russians, who have sustained losses during the intense offensive, will probably need "at least a short tactical pause" to prepare for further attacks into the Donetsk region, where the Ukrainians have prepared defensive positions.
U.S. President Joe Biden formally on June 1 announced that high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), capable of striking targets as far as 80 kilometers away, were included in a new $700 million weapons package for Ukraine.
The announced consignment of high-tech weaponry will also include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, according to unnamed officials.
The U.S. decision to send more advanced weaponry to Kyiv was followed in quick succession by similar announcements from Germany and Britain.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on June 1 pledged to send Ukraine high-tech anti-aircraft IRIS-T missiles and radar systems amid criticism from opposition members that Berlin hasn't provided enough military aid in the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
In London, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also announced on June 1 that the United Kingdom will send multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine.
Britain will send M270 launchers able to strike targets up to 80 kilometers away, offering "a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces," according to a statement from the British Foreign Office.
The move has been "coordinated closely" with the U.S. move to provide Ukraine with its HIMARS, the statement added.
The British government also said that Ukrainian troops will be trained in Britain on how to use the launchers, so the effectiveness of the launchers can be maximized.
Although the HIMARS systems pledged by Washington and London stop short of the long-range rockets repeatedly requested by Kyiv -- the M270 MLRS and the M142 that have a range of up to 300 kilometers -- the news provoked the anger of Moscow.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on June 1 that Ukraine's demands to the West regarding the supply of advanced rocket launchers went beyond "all limits and decency" and was a "direct provocation intended to draw the West into the fighting."
He warned that the multiple rocket launchers would raise the risk of an expanded conflict. "Sane Western politicians understand those risks well," he said.
Earlier on June 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire."
Peskov added the Kremlin does not trust Zelenskiy's assurances that Kyiv would not use the new weaponry to attack the Russian territory.
Blinken dismissed the suggestion that the United States is risking escalation. "It is Russia that is attacking Ukraine, not the other way around," he said.
Blinken, speaking at an appearance in Washington with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the current U.S. assessment is that there will still be "many months" of conflict.
"That could be over tomorrow if Russia chose to end the aggression. We don't see any signs of that right now," he said.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, CNN, AP, and AFP
Dancing Legend Baryshnikov Criticizes Putin's 'World Of Fear' In Open Letter To Russian President
Legendary ballet dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov has decried Vladimir Putin's "world of fear" in an open letter to the Russian president after Russia banned the website of a charity he co-founded to benefit Ukraine.
Baryshnikov, 74, along with detective fiction writer Boris Akunin and prominent economist Sergei Guriyev in February founded the charity True Russia. The project says it has raised nearly $1.3 million.
"People like us brought more honor to the Russian world than all your not-very-precise precision-guided munitions," said Baryshnikov, who famously defected to Canada in 1974.
"Your Russian world, the world of fear, the world in which they burn Ukrainian textbooks, will not live on as long as there are people like us -- the true Russians immunized in childhood against this plague," he added.
"And our world will live on despite all your bans," said Baryshnikov, who was born in Latvia to Russian parents.
"We know how to keep the values of a true Russian world. And yours will die from its own fears unless it wakes up."
Baryshnikov posted the letter after Moscow blocked the website of True Russia on May 24 at the behest of the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office.
He said the civil servants who carried out the decision were afraid, adding: "Their fear is understandable. It gives us confidence that we are right."
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Rights Defender, Journalist Receive Death Threats In Prison, Lawyer Says
A prominent Iranian human rights advocate, Narges Mohammadi, and photojournalist Alieh Motalebzadeh have received death threats while in prison amid a worsening situation for political prisoners on the whole, a lawyer for one of the two women said.
Mostafa Nili, Mohammadi's lawyer, told Emtedad in an interview on May 31 that a prisoner convicted of murder in Qarchak prison had sent threatening messages to both women saying, "I will kill you and I will become famous for this."
Pointing out that this prisoner had no "previous problems or conflicts" with Mohammadi and Motalebzadeh, Nili said that the threatening of political prisoners by ordinary prisoners without "any history of controversy" seemed "suspicious."
The lawyer said the attempt to provoke clashes with those in the regular prisoner population had been accompanied by an increase in "obscenities and threats" from others in front of the political prison ward in recent days.
Nili referred to the "deteriorating security of political prisoners in Gharchak prison" and said their situation "has become dangerous."
Prison authorities have yet to respond to his queries about the issues political prisoners are facing at the institution, he added.
The two women were briefly released from prison for medical attention before being forced to return in April.
A journalist and an engineer, Mohammadi was arrested in November 2021 after she attended the memorial of a man killed by Iranian security forces during nationwide protests in November 2019.
In late January, a court sentenced her to another eight years and two months in prison, as well as 74 lashes.
Motalebzadeh was transferred from the Evin prison to Qarchak in January in what was seen as punishment for holding a ceremony to commemorate the death of human rights defender Baktash Abtin, who died from COVID-19 complications.
FBI 'Laser-Focused' On Russian Cyberactivity, Director Says
The director of the FBI has told a gathering of cybersecurity professionals that the U.S. law enforcement agency is "laser-focused" on Russian cyberactivities and is monitoring them in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Director Christopher Wray said the recklessness the Russians had shown with human lives since they launched their invasion "carries over into how they act in cyberspace," and the agency was "watching for their cyberactivities to become more destructive as the war keeps going poorly for them."
Speaking on June 1 at the Boston Conference on Cybersecurity, Wray said Russia lately had been trying to influence what happens in the ground war by threatening attacks against the West in cyberspace.
"We've seen the Russian government taking specific preparatory steps toward potential destructive attacks, here and abroad," Wray said.
The FBI has been "racing" to inform potential targets to warn them about the looming threat and give them technical support they can use to protect themselves.
Wray gave a few examples of how he said U.S. law enforcement had made a "pretty solid hit against Russian intelligence" in recent months.
In April, he said the FBI disrupted a botnet that the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU, had created and "could have used to obfuscate malicious and damaging cyberactivity."
He said that while Russia had for years been trying to infiltrate U.S. companies to steal information, its activity paled in comparison to that of China, which he said had a "bigger hacking program than all other major nations combined."
Its program is a long-term strategic plan to undermine U.S. national and economic security, he said.
He also described one Iranian-sponsored cyberattack that targeted a U.S. children's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and said the FBI was able to stop the attack.
With reporting by AP
Iranian Rial Falls Further As Protests Over Decimated Economy Continue
Iran's currency, the rial, has continued to weaken as unrest in the country grows over an economy in shambles due to the effects of U.S. sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program.
The value of one U.S. dollar rose on June 1 to as high as 31,500 rials, compared with 28,150 rials a month before, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com, its lowest level since September 2021.
The stranglehold of U.S. sanctions along with government mismanagement has led to soaring inflation, high youth unemployment and rising poverty, while recently elected President Ebrahim Raisi's administration has struggled to halt the economic tailspin.
Due to skyrocketing prices and the rial's free fall in recent years, the purchasing power of Iranians has declined rapidly and many in the country of more than 80 million people have had their savings wiped out.
The economic turmoil has sparked protests in the streets of many Iranian cities.
Security forces have arrested protesters and officials have downplayed the unrest, though Raisi has said "hard decisions" on public-sector wages and prices have to be made even if people disagreed.
Written and reported by Ardeshir Tayebi
Belarusian Supreme Court Upholds Harsh Sentences For Tsikhanouski, Losik, Four Others
MINSK -- Belarus's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal filed by a group of bloggers, opposition activists, and the husband of exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, all of whom were sentenced in December on charges they and their supporters have rejected as being politically motivated.
Syarhey Tsikhanouski, RFE/RL consultant and blogger Ihar Losik, veteran opposition politician Mikalay Statkevich, and activists Uladzimer Tsyhanovich, Dzmitry Papou, and Artsyom Sakau, were rounded up by security officials before an August 2020 presidential election that saw authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claim a sixth term in power despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The court on June 1 upheld the 18-year sentence handed to Tsikhanouski, the 16-year sentences for Papou and Sakau, the 15-year sentences given to Losik and Tsyhanovich, and a 14-term that Statkevich received for allegedly organizing mass disorder, inciting social hatred, impeding the activities of the Central Election Commission, and organizing activities that disrupted social order.
The exact details of the charges and the cases against the six men remain unknown, as the trial was held behind closed doors.
Rights groups consider the men political prisoners. The United States and the European Union has condemned the sentences handed to them on December 14, 2021, by a court in the southeastern city of Homel.
The crackdown on the pro-democracy movement has intensified since mass protests erupted in the wake of Lukashenka's reelection, which has not been recognized by the opposition and the West.
Tsikhanouski was a popular video blogger who intended to run against Lukashenka before being disqualified and arrested. After her husband was disqualified, Tsikhanouskaya mobilized voters and won the election, according to the opposition and Western countries.
Tsikhanouskaya has been living in exile in Lithuania since fleeing Belarus due to concerns about her safety and that of the couple's two children.
With the Supreme Court decision, the six men are expected to be transferred in the near future to prisons to serve their terms.
Belarusian Who Helped Those Fleeing Crackdown Cross Border Jailed
A court in Belarus has sentenced an activist who assisted Belarusians facing persecution flee to Lithuania to 4 1/2 years in prison.
A court in the town of Shchuchyn in the western region of Hrodna sentenced Yauhen Buynitski on May 31 after finding him guilty of illegally crossing the state border in a group. The court also ordered Buynitski to pay a 3,520-ruble ($1,040) fine.
Buynitski was arrested in August 2021 for assisting Belarusians cross the border into Lithuania in the wake of Minsk's crackdown on dissent following mass protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential poll that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth consecutive term.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Buynitski is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple charges linked to the mass protests against Lukashenka following the controversial presidential election, which the opposition says was rigged.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile.
Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the ensuing crackdown.
Jailed Former Kyrgyz President Faces Additional Charge
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have added an abuse of office charge against jailed former President Almazbek Atambaev over deadly ethnic clashes in 2010 that claimed almost 450 lives.
Atambaev's lawyer, Zamir Jooshev, told RFE/RL on June 1 that although the charge was serious, its legality was questionable due to the statute of limitations, adding that an official statement regarding the new charge against his client will be made public later.
Atambaev is currently serving an 11-year prison term he was handed in 2020 for his role in the illegal release of a notorious crime boss, Aziz Batukaev.
He was leading an interim government when clashes between ethnic Kyrgyz and ethnic Uzbeks shook the Central Asian country's southern regions of Osh and Jalal-Abad in June 2010, following anti-government protests that toppled then-President Kurmanbek Bakiev.
According to Kyrgyz officials, 446 men and women were killed in the ethnic clashes, known as the "June events," about 2,000 people were injured, and tens of thousands were displaced.
The majority of the victims were ethnic Uzbeks.
Last month, three Kyrgyz politicians who were members of the interim government were also charged with abuse of office over the "June events."
Atambaev is currently involved in two other trials.
One trial is over a charge of attempting to seize power during anti-government protests in October 2020 that were sparked by controversial parliamentary elections seen by many as rigged.
Atambaev was released during the protests and joined them along with several other politicians. He was later rearrested.
He also is part of another trial linked to two days of violence at his compound near Bishkek that was sparked by his refusal to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning about Batukaev's release.
The 2019 standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a senior security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
In that case, the 65-year-old former president and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting official representatives, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
EU's Top Court Rejects Appeal By 'Putin's Chef' Over Wagner Activities In Libya
The European Union’s top court has dismissed the appeal by Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin of his inclusion on the bloc’s sanctions list over his role in Libya’s civil war.
Prigozhin, known as "Putin’s Chef" because one of his companies has done catering for the Kremlin, was first sanctioned by the bloc in October 2020 with Brussels alleging he was the financier of the Vagner Group's mercenary activities in Libya.
The bloc also alleged Wagner Group breached an international arms embargo on Libya and that its fighters were engaged in military operations against UN-backed authorities.
The United States had previously sanctioned Prigozhin for his interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and the EU blacklisted him again earlier this year for actions undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
The Libya sanctions, which consist of asset freezes and a visa ban, were renewed for one year in 2021 but Prigozhin launched an appeal to the Luxembourg-based court claiming that he had "no knowledge of an entity known as Wagner Group" and said the EU had failed to justify the move.
But the court rejected Prigozhin's argument in its decision, handed down on June 1, saying, “The evidence pack contains specific, precise and consistent evidence demonstrating the numerous close links between Mr Prigozhin and Vagner Group” and that the it includes “extracts from the report of the United Nations Secretary-General and press articles from various sources such as news agencies or media organizations, which are all accessible to the public.”
EU officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told RFE/RL that the outcome of the court case gives a clear signal that the bloc’s sanctions on various high-ranking Russians officials are legally sound as more appeals by blacklisted Kremlin-linked individuals over their support of Russia's war in Ukraine are expected in the coming months.
Writing and reporting by Rikard Jozwiak
Pope Warns Of Weaponizing Food As Ukrainian Grain Blockaded
Pope Francis has warned that food cannot become a weapon in the war Russia has launched against Ukraine.
The 85-year-old pontiff said during a regular audience on St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on June 1 that a blockade of grain exports from Ukraine, which millions of people depend on, especially in the poorest countries, "is causing grave concern."
"Please, one does not use grain, a basic food, as a weapon in war," he said, adding that everything must be done to solve the problem and guarantee people's basic right to food staples.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, it has blockaded Ukraine's ports, halting the shipment of thousands of tons of grain from one of the world's largest suppliers. Ukrainian officials have also accused Russia of stealing grain stocks from Ukraine and shipping them back home.
On June 1, the Kremlin said sanctions imposed on Russia by the West, and moves by Ukraine, were to blame for the potential food crisis.
Based on reporting by dpa and TASS
German Court Hands Five Tajiks Prison Terms On Charge Of Being Members Of Islamic State Cell
A court in Germany has sentenced five Tajik men to lengthy prison terms after finding them guilty of being members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization’s cell that planned terrorist attacks in Germany and elsewhere.
A court in Dusseldorf said on May 31 that the Tajik men, aged 25 to 34, were sentenced to prison terms between three years and eight months to nine years and six months.
According to the court, the five men were in contact with groups involved in the Stockholm truck attack of April 2017 and those involved in the killing of four people in Vienna in November 2020.
Investigators said at the trial that in 2020, the group planned to murder a critic of Islam, but police thwarted the attack.
Before their arrest, the five Tajiks lived in different cities in Germany’s western North Rhine Westphalia region.
Tajik authorities say that since 2013, some 2,000 Tajik citizens have joined IS and other terrorist groups led by Islamist extremists in Syria and Iraq.
Hundreds of them were killed and wounded there, while some managed to return to Tajikistan. Many of those who came back were amnestied, but some were handed lengthy prison terms on terrorism and mercenary charges.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and AFP
Deputy Mayor Of Tbilisi Found Dead At Home, Investigation Under Way
TBILISI -- Ilia Eloshvili, the deputy mayor of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, has been found dead at his house.
The Interior Ministry said on June 1 that it has launched a probe into the cause of death.
It gave no further details.
The 47-year-old was known as a close associate of the mayor of Tbilisi, former Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze.
Eloshvili used to work as a deputy energy minister and then became the energy minister from 2012 to 2017, before he started serving as deputy mayor of Tbilisi.
Eloshvili is survived survived by his wife and two children.
Death Toll Reaches 37 In Abadan Building Collapse As Iranians Continue Protests
The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in the Iranian port city of Abadan has reached 37 as demonstrators continued to protest what they see as widespread negligence and corruption among officials.
Officials said on June 1 that another body had been found under the rubble, bringing to 37 the number of those killed while another 37 were injured in the collapse on May 23 of the Metropolis 10-story residential and commercial building.
Iran's Education Ministry said on May 31 that five of those killed were students.
It is not yet clear if other bodies are still buried under the rubble.
The collapse of the unfinished building was one of Iran's deadliest such disasters in years.
Authorities have blamed the collapse of the building on local corruption and lax safety and say 13 people, including mayors and other officials, have so far been arrested for construction violations.
But the collapse sparked daily protests in the city in the oil-producing region of Khuzestan as the country reels from unrest over rising food prices and other economic issues amid the harsh sanctions imposed by the United States over Iran's nuclear program.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on June 1 that Iranian authorities last week arrested a local journalist at a ceremony for the victims of the building collapse.
Freelance reporter Arash Ghaleh-Golab was detained on May 27, the CPJ said. During Ghaleh-Golab's arrest, security forces beat and kicked him, the New York-based advocacy group reported, adding that it was unclear whether he was covering the event as a journalist or attending as a private citizen.
Ghaleh-Golab has written political commentary and editorials for various local publications. Most recently, his work was published by state-run website Ensaf News.
As mourners gathered late into the night on May 31, videos posted on social media purported to show a heavy security force presence in Abadan as authorities sought to quell the weeklong protests over the disaster.
One video showed demonstrators setting fire to tires and blocking roads in the nearby town of Shadegan late on May 31. The authenticity of the footage could not be immediately confirmed from independent sources.
Video posted on social media earlier showed some protesters shouting "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Lawmakers Expelled From Communist Faction After Calling On Putin To Stop Ukraine War
Two Russian lawmakers in the Far Eastern region of Primorye Krai have been thrown out of the Communist Party's faction in the regional parliament after they called on President Vladimir Putin to stop military operations in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, in what was a rare display of political protest in Russia.
The second secretary of the Communist Party in the region, Yevgeny Lyashenko, said on May 31 that Leonid Vasyukevich and Gennady Shulga had been expelled from the party's faction for what he called "actions that discredit the party," adding that the two lawmakers were not members of the Communist Party, although they were in its parliamentary faction.
The decision to exclude the lawmakers was supported by the faction’s members unanimously. Vasyukevich and Shulga were not present at the gathering.
Two other members of the regional parliament, Natalya Kochugova and Aleksandr Sustov, were officially reprimanded for supporting Vasyukevich and Shulga.
Vasyukevich told the daily Kommersant that he and Shulga will continue to serve in the parliament as independent lawmakers.
On May 27, Vasyukevich read out a statement he said was signed by him and three other lawmakers, calling on Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.
The statement said that as Russian troops are suffering significant losses in Ukraine, there is no way to get any success by military means.
The region's governor, Oleg Kozhemyako, who was at the session, ordered Vasyukevich and Shulga, who vocally supported the statement, to be removed from the premises, calling them "traitors."
The leader of the Communist lawmakers, Anatoly Dolgachyov, said the deputies' action will have "very severe repercussions."
Kochugova and Sustov said at the time they did not sign the statement.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and has met with much stiffer-than-expected resistance from Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian and Western officials say thousands of Russian soldiers have died during the war. Moscow has said little on the death toll. In its last official statement, the Defense Ministry said on March 25 that 1,351 of its soldiers had been killed in the fighting.
With reporting by Interfax and Kommersant
Croatia Detains Member Of Russian Pussy Riot Protest Group At Turkmenistan's Request
Croatian police have detained a member of the Russian Pussy Riot protest group, Aisoltan Niyazova, on a request made by Turkmenistan through Interpol.
Olga Borisova, a member of the protest group, wrote on Facebook on May 31 that Niyazova, who holds Russian and Turkmen passports, was arrested as the group entered Croatia from neighboring Slovenia.
The group is on its Riot Days tour in Europe to protest against Russia's war in Ukraine.
A Croatian court is now expected to decide on Niyazova's possible extradition.
Last week, Niyazova was briefly arrested in Slovenia on the same order by Interpol, which was originally filed by Turkmenistan in 2002.
Turkmen authorities have accused Niyazova of stealing $40 million from the extremely isolated and authoritarian Central Asian country's central bank.
Niyazova and her supporters have rejected the accusation as fabricated and politically motivated, saying the case was trumped up after Niyazova's father joined the political opposition, was arrested, and died in prison.
Amnesty International in a June 1 statement called on the Croatian authorities to release Niyazova, saying that they know that Niyazova's "activism would put her at great risk of suffering serious abuse, including torture and other ill-treatment, should she be extradited to Turkmenistan."
"Turkmenistan is not a safe country for her or any human rights defender," Amnesty's deputy director for Europe, Julia Hall, said, adding that "Interpol warrants have been notoriously abused by a number of authoritarian regimes and countries with appalling human rights records to try to silence activists and those who speak out about human rights violations."
Hall's statement said international law required Croatia not to return or extradite any person to a country where they would face a risk of serious human rights violations.
"The authorities in Zagreb must refuse Turkmenistan's request for [Niyazova's] extradition and immediately release her from detention," Hall said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, 24sata.hr, and Vecernji List
Germany Pledges Anti-Aircraft Systems To Ukraine Amid Criticism It's Not Doing Enough
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to send Ukraine high-tech anti-aircraft systems as Germany looks to quell criticism from opposition members that it hasn't provided enough military aid in the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Speaking to lawmakers in Berlin on June 1, Scholz said the government had approved a proposal to ship IRIS-T missiles and radar systems to Kyiv as Russia continues to pound targets in eastern Ukraine.
The goal is to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not win" the war he started in Ukraine, Scholz said.
"Our goal is for Ukraine to be able to defend itself and succeed in doing so," he added.
Russia has stepped up its offensive to take further ground in areas where Moscow-backed separatists already have a foothold as Western nations rush to get weapons to Ukraine, which lacks the firepower of Russia.
Scholz's announcement comes hours after U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington will provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at targets up to 80 kilometers away.
The rocket system known as HIMARS, can be used both to intercept Russian artillery and to take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Syevyerodonetsk.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Danes Vote To Scrap EU Defense Opt-Out In 'Important Signal' To Putin
An overwhelming majority of Danes have voted in favor of joining the EU's common defense policy 30 years after opting out, unofficial results of a referendum on June 1 show.
With 97 percent of the ballots counted, about 67 percent voted for scrapping the opt-out.
"Tonight Denmark has sent a very important signal. To our allies in Europe and NATO, and to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. We're showing, that when Putin invades a free country and threatens the stability in Europe, we others pull together," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told cheering supporters.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel welcomed Denmark's "historic choice."
Denmark's decision is a "strong message of commitment to our common security," von der Leyen said on Twitter.
"I am convinced that both Denmark and the EU will benefit from this decision," she said.
The referendum, which came shortly after Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO, is the latest security move by a European country in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Some 4.2 million Danish voters were eligible to cast ballots in the referendum.
Denmark is a founding member of NATO and joining the EU's defense policy will have a relatively modest impact on Europe’s security architecture.
The main change will be that Danish forces will be able to take part in EU military operations such as those in Africa and Bosnia, and Danish officials will be able to stay in the room when EU colleagues discuss defense topics.
Copenhagen has been reluctant to join the EU's efforts to build a common security and defense policy in parallel with the transatlantic NATO alliance.
It was one of the opt-outs that Danes insisted on before adopting the EU’s founding document, the 1992 Maastricht Treaty, which laid the foundation for political and economic union. Among the other important ones were cooperation in EU justice and home affairs and adopting the common currency -- the euro.
In a referendum in 2000, Danish voters reinforced their decision to snub the eurozone, and 15 years later they voted to keep the exemption on justice and home affairs.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Russians Now Said To Control Most Of Syevyerodonetsk, As Kyiv Awaits Critical Weapons
Russian forces have taken control of most of the key Donbas city of Syevyerodonetsk amid fierce house-to-house fighting as Kyiv awaits delivery of crucial advanced U.S. and German weaponry that Moscow warned would "pour gas on the fire" in the war in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces are holding just 20 percent of Syevyerodonetsk, with the Russians controlling more than 60 percent, while the rest has become "no-man's land," Oleksandr Stryuk, the Ukrainian head of the city administration, said on June 1.
Stryuk, who declined to give his location, said the Ukrainians fighting pitched battles in the city still hope that they can prevent Russia taking full control.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The 20 percent is being fiercely defended by our armed forces," Stryuk said. "
"We have hope that despite everything, we will free the city and not allow it to be completely occupied," he said, adding that 12,000 to 13,000 people were trapped in the city without food or water.
"Part of the Ukrainian troops" have now "retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions," said Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, while other troops continue "fighting inside the city."
Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, spokesman for Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said there was fighting in the streets in Syevyerodonetsk and the Russians had reached the city center.
"The Ukrainian armed forces are actively resisting them," he said.
If the Russians take control of Syevyerodonetsk, "they will install artillery and mortars and will increase their bombardment of Lysychansk," the Ukrainian-held city across the river, Hayday said late on June 1 on Telegram.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again called the situation in the east "very difficult," telling U.S. newsgroup Newsmax in an interview broadcast on June 1 that Ukraine was losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day and around 500 were wounded in action.
The British Ministry of Defense said earlier in its daily intelligence update on Twitter on June 1 that according to its estimates, "over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters."
The British intelligence report said that outside of the Donbas, "Russia continues to conduct long-range missile strikes against infrastructure across Ukraine."
Five people were injured on June 1 in the western city of Lviv in a cruise-missile strike, a city official said. Russian troops attacked a railway tunnel in an effort to stop the supply of fuel and weapons from allies, the official said. But there was no confirmation of damage to the infrastructure.
In Lyman, 60 kilometers west of Syevyerodonetsk, "the fighting continues," the Ukrainian military said, despite earlier report that the town, an important railway junction, had fallen to the Russians.
Further south in Bakhmut, Russia is "trying to oust units of our troops from their positions," the military said.
The United States, meanwhile, has agreed to deliver longer-range rocket systems in a boost for the outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian forces.
U.S. President Joe Biden on June 1 formally announced that high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) are included in a new $700 million weapons package for Ukraine. Biden had said in an essay in The New York Times on May 31 that the weapons would be sent.
"The United States will stand with our Ukrainian partners and continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend itself," Biden said in a statement.
"This new package will arm them with new capabilities and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS with battlefield munitions, to defend their territory from Russian advances," he said.
Biden announced the plan to give Ukraine HIMARS after receiving assurances from Kyiv that it would not use them to hit targets inside of Russian territory, a condition Washington imposed to avoid escalating the war.
"The Ukrainians have given us assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at an appearance in Washington with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
Blinken also said the current U.S. assessment was that there will still be "many months" of conflict.
"That could be over tomorrow if Russia chose to end the aggression. We don't see any signs of that right now," he said.
The announced consignment of high-tech weaponry will also include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts, and more, according to unnamed officials.
Although the HIMARS system stops short of the long-range rockets repeatedly requested by Kyiv -- the M270 MLRS and the M142 that have a range of up to 300 kilometers -- the news of the U.S. decision provoked anger in Moscow.
"We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call on June 1.
Peskov added that the Kremlin did not trust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's assurances that Kyiv would not use the new weaponry to attack Russian territory.
Blinken dismissed the suggestion that the United States is risking escalation. "It is Russia that is attacking Ukraine, not the other way around," he said.
Following the U.S. announcement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on June 1 pledged to send Ukraine high-tech anti-aircraft systems amid criticism from the opposition that Berlin hasn't provided enough military aid in the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Speaking to lawmakers in Berlin on June 1, Scholz said the government had approved a proposal to ship IRIS-T missiles and radar systems to Kyiv as Russia continues to pound targets in eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis warned on June 1 that food cannot become a weapon in the war Russia has launched against Ukraine.
The 85-year-old pontiff said during a regular audience on St. Peter's Square in the Vatican that a blockade of grain exports from Ukraine, which millions of people depend on, especially in the poorest countries, "is causing grave concern."
"Please, one does not use grain, a basic food, as a weapon in war!" he said, adding that everything must be done to solve the problem and guarantee people's basic right to food staples.
On June 1, the Kremlin again said sanctions imposed on Russia by the West, and moves by Ukraine, were to blame for the potential food crisis.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, CNN, The New York Times, AP, and AFP
Biden Says U.S. Agrees To Send Longer-Range Rocket Systems To Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at targets up to 80 kilometers away.
"We will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine," Biden wrote in a guest essay in The New York Times on May 31.
Biden said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will end through diplomacy, but the United States must provide significant weapons and ammunition to give Ukraine the highest leverage at the negotiating table.
The United States agreed to provide the high-mobility artillery rocket systems, known as Himars, after Ukraine gave "assurances" that it will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, a senior administration official said.
The official told reporters that the Himars have a range longer than the howitzers currently deployed by Ukraine. They will be part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled on June 1.
The weapons package also includes ammunition, counter fire radars, a number of air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as anti-armor weapons, the administration official said.
But the Himars are the centerpiece of the package, and the pledge to send them comes as the Ukrainians are battling Russian artillery in the Donbas region.
Ukrainian forces could use the rocket systems to both intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Syevyerodonetsk.
Russia has been making incremental progress as it tries to take the remaining sections of the Donbas not already controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and The New York Times
Iran Says IAEA Report On Nuclear Material Found At Undeclared Sites Unfair
Iran says a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites is unfair.
The report, issued on May 30, said the watchdog still had questions regarding nuclear material previously found at three sites -- Marivan, Varamin, and Turquzabad -- which had not been declared by Iran as having hosted nuclear activities.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said its long-running efforts to get Iranian officials to explain the presence of nuclear material at the sites had failed to provide answers.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on May 31 that the report “does not reflect the reality of the negotiations” between Iran and the IAEA.
"It's not a fair and balanced report," he said, adding that Iran expects it to be corrected.
Iran and the IAEA agreed in March on an approach for resolving the issue of the sites, one of the remaining obstacles to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Tehran said it wanted the issue of uranium traces found at old but undeclared sites to be dropped and closed permanently.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as it is formally known, gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to begin backsliding on its nuclear commitments.
President Joe Biden's administration says it favors a return to the deal, including lifting key sanctions, but has rejected an Iranian demand to reverse the blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said on May 31 that the United States had "full faith and confidence in the IAEA" and its chief, Rafael Grossi.
"Iran must fully cooperate with the IAEA without further delay," he told reporters in Washington.
The IAEA report also estimated that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in the nuclear deal and Iran is continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the limit permitted in the deal.
Western powers say Iran is getting closer to being able to quickly produce a nuclear bomb if it chose to, though Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.
The developments come as talks to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked.
With reporting by AFP
Pope Leads International Prayer For Ukraine; Vatican Confirms He Will Attend Congress In Kazakhstan
Pope Francis has led an international prayer service for peace in Ukraine and other places stricken by war.
The 85-year-old pope visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome and prayed before the statue of Mary Queen of Peace, a work commissioned in 1918 to ask God to end World War I.
Worshippers in Ukraine, Iraq, Syria, and other countries were connected by video as Catholics around the world were asked to pray simultaneously.
About 1,000 attended the service in Rome, including the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican and a number of people wearing the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Before praying the rosary, Francis asked Mary -- revered in Christianity and Islam as the mother of Jesus Christ -- to "reconcile hearts that are full of violence and vendetta."
Francis, who has made numerous appeals for peace in Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February, is suffering from knee pain and participated in the service sitting in a wheelchair.
The Vatican said earlier on May 31 that Pope Francis will travel to Kazakhstan in September for an interfaith conference.
The meeting may present a chance for Francis to meet with Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has backed Russia's war in Ukraine.
The Kazakh government is hosting the congress on September 14-15 in the capital, Nur-Sultan. Kirill has been invited and the Moscow Patriarchate has said he would attend.
The Vatican confirmed that Francis had also decided to attend in a statement marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Kazakhstan.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Bosnian Town Marks 30th Anniversary Of Order Targeting Non-Serbs During War
Residents of the town of Prijedor in Bosnia-Herzegovina have commemorated the 30th anniversary of the day that non-Serbs in the town were ordered to wear white ribbons and display white sheets on their houses.
The order was issued in 1992 by Bosnian Serbs who occupied Prijedor at the time and marked the beginning of a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing against the non-Serbian population in Serb-controlled areas of Bosnia.
White Ribbon Day has been commemorated on May 31 in Prijedor for the last 10 years to remember the 3,176 non-Serbs, including 102 children, who were killed there or in areas around the town in northwestern Bosnia.
Victims' relatives and activists marked the day by wearing white ribbons and gathering to lay red roses on the central square. The names of all 102 children were read aloud, while participants displayed white placards with their names and ages.
In other parts of the country, Bosniaks organized commemorative events and wore white ribbons on their arms in solidarity with Prijedor.
For the first time this year, the police banned a march through the town. Bosnian Serb authorities also continue to deny requests for a memorial that would commemorate children who died.
After the war ended in 1995, several senior Bosnian Serb leaders, including 15 from the Prijedor area, were sentenced by international or Bosnian courts for war crimes.
UN In Talks On Ukrainian Grain As Kyiv Accuses Russia Of Playing 'Hunger Games' By Blocking Exports
The United Nations says a senior UN official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of "playing hunger games" with the world by blocking Ukrainian food exports.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that UN official Rebecca Grynspan held the talks with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.
Grynspan is now in Washington for talks on the same issue "with the key aim of addressing growing global food insecurity," Dujarric said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is trying to broker what he calls a "package deal" to resume both Ukrainian food exports and Russian food and fertilizer exports.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States is prepared to give "comfort letters" to shipping and insurance companies to help facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.
She noted that Russian grain and fertilizer were not directly sanctioned by the United States but that "companies are a little nervous and we're prepared to give them comfort letters if that will help to encourage them."
Prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel, and fertilizer have soared since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
Kuleba said earlier that Russia was simultaneously "trying to shift the blame on Ukraine" as Western countries express concern about food shortages.
"Ukraine is working on an international UN-led operation with navies of partners ensuring a safe trade route with no security risks," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron on May 31 said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Russia's blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the terms of a UN resolution.
The resolution would set up a framework under which mines laid by the port's Ukrainian defenders could be removed and grain shipments resumed.
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was up to the West and Kyiv to resolve the crisis, starting with the lifting of sanctions.
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had prevented Kyiv from exporting 22 million tons of grain by blocking Ukrainian ports.
In his regular nightly address, Zelenskiy said on May 30 that the grain blocked by Russia was intended for countries in the Middle East and Africa that may face famine if the blockade of Ukrainian ports continues.
The Ukrainian president accused Moscow of "deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and Ukraine loses billions of dollars."
He said that Moscow's claims that international sanctions imposed on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine do not allow it to export more of its food "cynical" and a lie.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukrainian Parliament Fires Ombudswoman Denisova Citing Lax Efforts In Response To Russian Invasion
KYIV -- Ukrainian lawmakers have fired Ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova almost one year before her term's end, saying she failed to help organize humanitarian corridors and citing other alleged inaction related to Russia's invasion.
Lawmakers Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko said the move was approved by parliament on May 31.
Denisova said the move to fire her was initiated by the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Andriy Smyrnov, deputy chief of the presidential office, rejected the accusation.
Earlier in the day, representatives of Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party said they would support Denisova’s removal due to what they called her "failure to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from towns and cities in the center of clashes between invading Russian troops and Ukrainian armed forces.”
They also said she had not shown enough effort to find facts proving war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine and had spent a significant time abroad during Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party voted against her dismissal.
The chairwoman of the ZMINA Human Rights Center, Tetyana Pechonchyk, said there were no constitutional grounds to remove Denisova from the post.
It is unclear who will replace Denisova, who was appointed to the five-year post on March 15, 2018.
