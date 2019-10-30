Russian Nuclear Submarine Fires Intercontinental Missile For First Time

Russia's Defense Ministry says it has test-launched a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from its most advanced nuclear-powered submarine for the first time, striking a target thousands of kilometers away.



The ministry said on October 30 that the missile was fired from an upgraded Borei-class nuclear submarine that was submerged in the White Sea near Arkhangelsk on Russia's northern coast.



It said the missile carried a dummy payload that reached a test site in Russia's Far East region of Kamchatka.



Vice Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev said the upgraded model of the Borei-class submarine is scheduled to enter service with Russia's Northern Fleet at the end of 2019 once it has completed trials that include weapons tests.



The test comes amid tensions between Moscow and Washington following the demise of a Cold War-era nuclear treaty that has sparked fears of a growing arms race.



Global arms controls set up during the Cold War to keep Washington and Moscow in check have come under strain since the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which banned the deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles.



In August, the United States pulled out of the accord.



Washington said Moscow has openly disregarded the conditions of the treaty, a charge that Russia has denied.



The last major nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, known as the New START treaty, is due to expire in 2021.



Signed in 2010, the New START treaty limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia are allowed to deploy.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS