Russian Official Resigns After Playing 'Star Wars' Theme During Mayor's Oath

An official in Russia's western city of Belgorod has resigned a day after she chose the Star Wars movie theme to accompany the new mayor's swearing-in ceremony.



The city administration’s website said on March 28 that the chief of the city's culture directorate, Lyudmila Grekova, and several other officials have resigned.



On March 27, newly elected Mayor Yury Galdun took an oath while the Star Wars soundtrack played in the background.





The video of the ceremony caused numerous jokes on social networks. Many compared Galdun with archvillain Darth Vader and other characters from the iconic 1976 movie.



Grekova told the Baza online news channel on March 27 that she did not know the musical background she had chosen was from the Hollywood blockbuster, saying that she took it because it sounded "modern."



"I always demand from others to stay away from foreign stuff and here we go. Indeed, our negligence," Grekova said.

According to the city administration's website, Deputy Mayor Andrei Miskov and the chief of the mayor's office, Vladimir Merzilkin, also resigned.