Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russian Official Resigns After Playing 'Star Wars' Theme During Mayor's Oath

Belgorod Mayor Yuri Galdun took the oath of office to the Star Wars theme.

An official in Russia's western city of Belgorod has resigned a day after she chose the Star Wars movie theme to accompany the new mayor's swearing-in ceremony.

The city administration’s website said on March 28 that the chief of the city's culture directorate, Lyudmila Grekova, and several other officials have resigned.

On March 27, newly elected Mayor Yury Galdun took an oath while the Star Wars soundtrack played in the background.



The video of the ceremony caused numerous jokes on social networks. Many compared Galdun with archvillain Darth Vader and other characters from the iconic 1976 movie.

Grekova told the Baza online news channel on March 27 that she did not know the musical background she had chosen was from the Hollywood blockbuster, saying that she took it because it sounded "modern."

"I always demand from others to stay away from foreign stuff and here we go. Indeed, our negligence," Grekova said.

According to the city administration's website, Deputy Mayor Andrei Miskov and the chief of the mayor's office, Vladimir Merzilkin, also resigned.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG