News
Greenpeace Activists Block Russian Tanker From Delivering Oil To Norway
Greenpeace says its activists have attempted to block a tanker from delivering Russian oil to Norway, chaining themselves to the vessel's anchor in a protest against the war in Ukraine.
The Ust Luga tanker is currently anchored outside Exxon Mobil's Norwegian Esso unit at the Slagen oil terminal some 70 kilometers south of Oslo, vessel tracker Marine Traffic data showed on April 25.
Greenpeace said in a statement that the activists arrived in a small boat before chaining themselves to the tanker's anchor chain as they sought to prevent the offloading of a cargo estimated to consist of 95,000 tons of oil.
"I am shocked that Norway operates as a free port for Russian oil, which we know finances Putin's warfare," Greenpeace Norway head Frode Pleym said.
An Exxon Mobil spokesperson told the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet that Esso Norway had agreed to buy the oil before the war broke out and does not have plans for further purchases from Russia.
In addition, Greenpeace is demanding that the government support an extension of the EU sanctions list to include all imports of Russian oil and gas, Dagbladet reported.
Greenpeace called on the Norwegian government to ban imports of Russian fossil fuels and said Esso Norway should cancel any contracts for such imports from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and Dagbladet
All Of The Latest News
Russia Says It Is Opening A Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol
The Russian military says it will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to evacuate from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the corridor will open at 2 p.m local time on April 25 for all civilians to leave the Azovstal area.
Russian troops "from 14:00 Moscow time on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians, the ministry said in a statement.
The sprawling metalworks has remained the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians have sheltered in the sprawling maze of underground tunnels there.
They have repeatedly urged Russia to offer them a safe exit, but previous attempts at organizing evacuations have failed repeatedly.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Ukrainian Railway Chief Says FIve Stations Hit By Russian Missiles
The head of Ukraine's railway service says five stations in the central and western parts of the country have been hit by missile strikes.
"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure. This morning, within an hour, 5 railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire," Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the railway service, said on Telegram.
There were no reports of injuries.
Kamyshin said trains are being forced to find alternate routes and schedules for security reasons.
Global Defense Spending Reaches New Record; Iran Ranked In Top 15, Says New Report
Global defense spending rose again in 2021, topping $2 trillion for the first time as Russia beefed up its military capabilities ahead of its invasion of Ukraine, a new report said on April 25.
Adjusted for inflation, defense spending last year grew by 0.7 percent to hit $2.113 trillion, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in its latest report.
The largest five spenders were the United States, China, India, Britain, and Russia, SIPRI said.
The United States accounted for 38 percent of world military spending last year, followed by China with 14 percent. However, the United States' defense spending fell from 3.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 3.5 percent, or $801 billion.
That included a drop in research and development spending, but the report said it still appears the United States is focusing on "next-generation technologies."
Britain and France each moved up two ranks, becoming the fourth- and sixth-largest spenders in 2021.
Iran increased its military spending by 11 percent, making it the 14th largest military spender last year. It was the first time in two decades that Iran ranked among the top 15 military spenders.
Russian military spending grew by 2.9 percent, to $65.9 billion -- a third consecutive year of growth of military spending, accounting for 4.1 percent of GDP.
The boosted spending came at a time when Moscow was preparing for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine registered a drop in defense spending last year, to $5.9 billion, accounting for 3.2 percent of its GDP.
Ukraine's overall defense spending has surged by 72 percent since Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
China upped its military budget by 4.7 percent to reach $293 billion, its 27th consecutive year of growth.
Japan's spending was increased by 7.3 percent, hitting $54.1 billion, its biggest increase since 1972, while Australian spending grew by 4 percent to hit $31.8 billion.
Iran last year raised its military budget for the first time in four years, to $24.6 billion -- an annual increase of 11 percent that came despite continuing economic hardship caused by many years of sanctions prompted by Tehran's nuclear activities and amid increasingly tense relations with the United States and Israel.
The budget of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps grew by 14 percent accounting for 34 percent of Iran’s total military spending, the report said.
Iran's archfoe, Israel, upped its military budget by 3.1 percent, to $24.3 billion amid ongoing military operations against the radical Hamas Islamist group and its growing concerns over Iran’s potential nuclear capabilities.
Global defense spending increased for both of the years the world has been struck by the pandemic to date.
"Even amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, world military spending hit record levels," said Diego Lopes da Silva, senior researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program.
"There was a slowdown in the rate of real-terms growth due to inflation. In nominal terms, however, military spending grew by 6.1 percent."
With reporting by AFP and dpa
No Significant Russian Breakthrough In Donbas, British Defense Ministry Says
Moscow has only achieved minor advances since shifting its military focus on completely occupying eastern Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its regular bulletin on April 25.
"Russia has made minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the Donbas, it tweeted on April 25. "Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough," it said.
"Ukraine's defense of Mariupol has also exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness," the bulletin said.
British military intelligence also noted that a decision by Russia's Ministry of Defense to propose that compensation for the families of the deceased troops be overseen by the military authorities rather than the civilian administration "likely reflects a desire to hide the true scale of Russia's losses from the domestic population."
Blinken, Austin Pledge More U.S. Aid During First Ukraine Visit Since Russian Invasion
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have pledged more than $700 million in additional direct and indirect military aid for Ukraine on the first visit to Kyiv by high-level American representatives since Russia invaded.
About half of the money will go to Ukraine, with the remainder to be split among NATO members and other regional allies.
In addition, Washington will sell $165 million worth of ammunition to Kyiv, said the American officials, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy immediately after their arrival in Kyiv late on April 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The trip, which Washington confirmed only after the two had left Ukrainian territory, came as the war enters its third month.
After the secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.”
The United States has sent some $4 billion in military aid since President Joe Biden's term began last year, and already announced a new $800 million aid package last week.
Blinken, speaking to reporters near the Polish-Ukrainian border, said he and Austin traveled by train from Poland into Ukraine.
He said the visit to Kyiv was an opportunity to directly demonstrate "our strong ongoing support for the Ukrainian government."
Austin, in turn, said the United States believes that Ukraine can win the war with Russia if it has "the right equipment."
"The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin told journalists.
"We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support," he said.
Blinken has also said that Biden also plans to nominate current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, as the new ambassador to Kyiv, a post that has been officially unoccupied since 2019.
Russia launched rockets at two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsya region on April 25, causing an unspecified number of deaths and injuries, regional Governor Serhiy Borzov reported.
"Today, the Vinnytsya region is once again under rocket fire (in) the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn. The enemy is attempting to hit critical infrastructure," Borzov said in a video released on the Telegram messaging app. Russia did not immediately comment on his remarks.
To Ukraine's north on the Russian side of the border, a fire erupted early on April 25 at an oil facility, but no immediate cause was given for the blaze in oil storage tanks.
NASA satellites that track fires showed something burning at coordinates that corresponded to a Rosneft facility some 110 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border. Moscow has previously blamed Ukraine for attacks on the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its military struck Ukraine's Kremenchuk oil refinery with long-range missiles and hit military installations in Ukraine.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine," the ministry said.
"High-precision long-range weapons destroyed fuel production facilities at an oil refinery on the northern outskirts of the city of Kremenchuk, as well as petroleum-products storage facilities which fueled military equipment for Ukrainian troops," the ministry said.
However, the Russian statement could not be independently confirmed. The governor of Ukraine's Poltava region had said the Kremenchuk refinery near the Dnipro River was destroyed earlier this month.
Five civilians were killed and another five wounded in Donetsk on April 24, the besieged eastern region's Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Authorities also reported a death in northeastern Kharkiv.
Russian forces sought to capture Kyiv in the first weeks of the war, shelling parts of the capital and sending hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing the city. However, the Russian forces retreated after facing strong resistance.
The Kremlin is now refocusing its military campaign on capturing the Donbas in the east.
However, Moscow has only achieved minor advances since shifting its military focus on completely occupying eastern Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its regular bulletin on April 25.
"Russia has made minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the Donbas, it tweeted on April 25. "Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough," it said.
Russian forces have continued to press their attacks on the besieged port city of Mariupol.
Russia has largely reduced Mariupol to rubble as it seeks to crush the last vestiges of resistance holed up at the massive local steel plant.
In the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa, government officials said a Russian missile strike hit a military facility and two residential buildings, killing at least five people and injuring 18, although the reports could not immediately be confirmed.
The Ukrainian presidential office said a three-month-old child was among those killed.
In the eastern Donetsk region, the governor said two children were killed on April 24 in shelling by Russian forces.
On the diplomatic front, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was scheduled to travel to Turkey on April 25 and then Moscow and Kyiv.
Zelenskiy said it was a mistake for Guterres to visit Russia before Ukraine.
In a boost in support for Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term on April 24 over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who had vowed to weaken France's ties with the European Union and NATO.
Le Pen had also spoken out against EU sanctions on Russian energy and had faced scrutiny during the campaign over her previous financial dealings with the Kremlin.
With reporting by AP, AFP, BBC, and Reuters
Ukraine Criticizes Austrian Minister Over Comments About EU Membership
Ukraine has criticized Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg for opposing its membership in the European Union, saying such a move will weaken the bloc.
"We consider [his remarks] strategically short-sighted and not in the interests of a united Europe," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on April 24.
Schallenberg, a member of the conservative Austrian People's Party, told a conference a day earlier that the EU should not make Ukraine a candidate member at its June meeting and instead offer Kyiv "another path" forward in its relationship with the 27-member bloc.
The EU's executive arm in June may provide its opinion on Ukraine's bid to become a candidate to join the bloc, paving the way for a possible decision by leaders that same month.
A majority of countries in the bloc back Ukraine's desire.
However, such a move could be controversial, since Russia has frequently cited Kyiv's decision to forge closer ties with the EU and NATO as one rationale for its invasion of Ukraine.
Membership in the EU includes an obligation to assist fellow member states that are victims of armed aggression.
Ukraine has been slowly carrying out political and economic reforms since 2014, when it overthrew pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, in order to meet EU membership requirements.
The majority of Ukrainians support joining the EU.
With reporting by Bloomberg and Reuters
Kremlin May Put 'Political Instructors' In Ministries, State Companies To Bolster Support
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration has recommended placing people inside ministries, government agencies, and state-owned companies to spread the Kremlin's political agenda among employees -- a move that harks back to Soviet times -- amid concern over fraying support, Kommersant reported.
The newspaper said the officials -- referred to as "political instructors" -- would be responsible for informing employees of the Kremlin's political views and monitoring their frame of mind.
The idea first arose last year during the parliamentary election campaign as the presidential administration discovered "problems with loyalty" toward the Kremlin's current political agenda in a host of state bodies, the paper said.
The presidential administration has returned to the idea following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin's decision to attack Ukraine has isolated Russia politically and devastated its economy, hurting average citizens.
Members of Putin's administration recommended the idea to deputy governors during a seminar held outside Moscow on April 7-9 dedicated to domestic politics, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the event.
Putin has intensified his two-decade-long crackdown on political and media freedom since launching the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
His government recently passed laws criminalizing the spreading of information about the war it determines to be "fake," which opponents say gives unconditional power to the authorities to arrest anyone critical of the war.
Russia has also banned various independent media as well as the largest social-media networks, including Facebook and Instagram, to prevent citizens from consuming news about the war not approved by the state.
The idea to install "political instructors" -- should it be implemented -- could touch millions of working Russians. Putin has expanded the bureaucracy during this 22-year rule while widening state control of the economy, especially in the energy industry.
With reporting by Kommersant
Ukrainians Mark Somber Orthodox Easter As Zelenskiy Vows 'Wickedness' Will Not Destroy His Country
Ukrainians are marking Orthodox Easter with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in an Easter message that no "wickedness" will destroy the country.
Standing inside the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said in a video address that Ukraine will overcome the darkness that Russia's unprovoked war has brought upon it.
"Today, we still believe in the new victory of Ukraine and we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or wickedness," Zelenskiy said.
"We are overcoming dark times and on this day I -- and most of us -- are not in bright clothes, but we are fighting for a luminous idea."
Subdued Easter celebrations took place across the country, exactly two months since the beginning of the Russian invasion that has killed thousands and forced millions to flee their homes.
Serhiy Hayday, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said on April 24 that seven churches there had been destroyed in the fighting.
Ukrainian authorities had on April 23 urged those celebrating to follow religious services online and to respect nighttime curfews.
Zelenskiy said on April 21 that Russia had rejected a proposal for a truce over the Easter period.
Senior Ukrainian negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak said on April 24 Russian forces were shelling the Avozstal steelworks in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders are holed up.
Writing on Twitter, he called for "a real Easter truce in Mariupol," along with an immediate humanitarian corridor for civilians and special talks to facilitate the exchange of military and civilians.
In his Easter message Zelenskiy said Mariupol and its "heroic defenders" should not be forgotten.
"It is possible to destroy the walls, but it is not possible to destroy the foundation on which the spirit of our warriors, the spirit of the whole country, rests," he said.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide, called for humanitarian corridors in Mariupol and other areas of Ukraine, where he said, "an indescribable human tragedy is unfolding."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
UN's Guterres Heads To Turkey Ahead Of Moscow, Kyiv Visits
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a statement said.
"The secretary-general will visit Ankara, Turkey, where, on April 25, he will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the UN said late on April 23.
The UN aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Guterres will then head to Moscow on April 26 to meet with Putin, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine. The visit will be followed by an April 28 trip to Kyiv where Guterres will meet Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Zelenskiy on April 23 criticized Guterres's decision to head to Moscow before Kyiv, saying there was "no justice and no logic in this order."
"The war is in Ukraine, there are no bodies in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go first to Ukraine, to see the people there, the consequences of the occupation," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy said on April 24 that he had talked with Erdogan about the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the port city of Mariupol.
Erdogan told Zelenskiy that Turkey was ready to give all possible assistance during the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Calls On Iran To Release American Held As 'Political Pawn'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Iran to release a U.S. citizen he said had been held for years as a "political pawn."
Emad Sharghi was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, Iranian media have reported, saying he was detained while attempting to flee the country.
Blinken said the Iranian-American venture capitalist had been held for four years, and that the "family has waited anxiously for the Iranian government to release Emad.
"Like too many other families, their loved one has been treated as a political pawn," the top U.S. diplomat said on Twitter on April 23.
"We call on Iran to stop this inhumane practice and release Emad," Blinken added.
Earlier on April 23, U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley also called for the release of Sharghi and other detained Americans, including businessman Siamak Namazi and U.S.-British environmentalist Morad Tahbaz.
"Emad Sharghi was arrested 4 years ago today. He was cleared of all charges, but then convicted in absentia, rearrested, and has now spent over 500 days in Evin Prison," Malley said on Twitter.
"Emad, the Namazis, and Morad Tahbaz must all be allowed to come home now," he added.
On April 22, U.S. Senator Mark Rubio called for Sharghi's release, saying he remained in Tehran’s Evin prison on "false charges."
The United States, Britain, and other countries have sought to secure the release of more than a dozen dual nationals detained by Iran.
Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western nations.
Last month, Tehran allowed two British citizens to return home after years of detention.
Their release was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact.
Negotiations on renewing the deal have reportedly stalled over the U.S. blacklisting of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
With reporting by AFP
Zelenskiy Says To Host Top U.S. Officials In First Wartime Visit To Kyiv
The United States' top diplomat and defense chief are set to make their first wartime visits to Kyiv since Russia launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine two months ago, as intense fighting continues in the eastern part of the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on April 23 that he would meet in the capital the following day with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as he seeks more weapons to repel Russia's invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The visit would mark the highest-profile arrival by U.S. officials to war-ravaged Ukraine and follow a series of visits by European leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
The U.S. visit is an attempt by the Biden administration to "show personal support for Zelenskiy and Ukraine," Bill Courtney, an analyst at the Washington-based RAND Corp and a former U.S. diplomat, told RFE/RL. The visit "suggests a level of confidence that Kyiv is safe enough for foreign leaders."
Russian forces sought to capture Kyiv in the first weeks of the war, shelling parts of the capital and sending hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing the city. However, the Russian forces retreated after facing strong resistance.
The Kremlin is now refocusing its military campaign on capturing the Donbas region in the east.
Ukraine has requested heavy artillery from the West for the new phase of the war, which will take place on the region's vast plains.
In his daily video address late on April 23 , Zelenskiy said he was "expecting specific things and specific weapons" from the meeting with the U.S. officials.
The Biden administration has already announced several billion dollars in military and economic aid to Ukraine since the war began, including another $800 million on April 21.
Austin may use the visit to get a better understanding of how Ukrainian military leaders see the new phase of the war progressing and gauge their future weapon needs, Courtney said.
Peace Effort Dead?
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears set on seizing as much Ukrainian territory as possible, having given up on peace talks, the Financial Times reported on April 24, citing three people briefed on conversations with the Russian president.
Putin told people involved in trying to end the conflict that he sees no prospects for a settlement, the paper said. Talks stalled after Zelenskiy earlier this month accused Russia of committing war crimes, the paper reported.
Russian forces have continued to press their attacks in the east, including on the besieged port city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said on April 24.
Ukraine's General Staff said the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact on the war's 60th day. It also said the Russian military intensified its offensive and assault operations in the Severodonetsk, Kurakhiv, and Popasna directions.
Russian forces also intensified their assaults on cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine.
Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Hayday said on April 24 that eight people were killed and two others were wounded in a Russian barrage the day before.
In the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa, government officials said a Russian missile strike hit a military facility and two residential buildings, killing at least five people and injuring 18, although the reports could not immediately be confirmed.
The Ukrainian presidential office said a 3-month-old child was among those killed.
"Among those killed was a 3-month-old baby girl. How did she threaten Russia? It seems that killing children is just a new national idea of the Russian Federation," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said on April 24 that at least 213 children had been killed in the war, and 389 wounded.
The Prosecutor-General's Office added that the figures were not final and that work was under way to establish them in areas of hostilities.
In the eastern Donetsk region, the governor said two children were killed on April 24 in shelling by Russian forces.
Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on Telegram that the children, girls aged 5 and 14, had died in the Ocheretynsk community after the building where they lived was destroyed.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said on April 23 it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.
The command post was hit on April 22, killing two generals and critically wounding another, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said in a statement. The Russian military did not comment on the claim.
British military intelligence said on April 24 that Ukraine had repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas this week.
Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a significant cost on Russian forces, the U.K. Ministry of Defense tweeted in a regular bulletin.
"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," the update said.
In its latest analysis, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces did not appear to be pausing to refit or mass their troops as they redeployed and were likely to step up their offensives.
"Russian forces will likely increase the scale of ground offensive operations in the coming days, but it is too soon to tell how fast they will do so or how large those offensives will be," it said.
Senior Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on April 24 that Russian forces were continuously shelling Mariupol and urged Moscow to agree a "real Easter truce."
Russia has largely reduced Mariupol to rubble as it seeks to crush the last vestiges of resistance holed up at the massive local steel plant.
The UN's Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, on April 24 called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city "today."
"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children, and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Awad said in a statement. "We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives." Awad said Orthodox Easter provided an opportunity to halt hostilities.
His call came after the latest of many attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed on April 23.
The UN statement said there was an estimated 100,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been heavily devastated after being besieged by Russian forces for weeks.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on April 24 that it was "deeply alarmed" by the situation in Mariupol, calling for unimpeded access to help residents, including hundreds of wounded.
"Each day, each hour that passes has a terrible human cost," the ICRC said in a statement.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iran, Saudi Arabia Hold Fifth Round Of Talks In Baghdad
A fifth round of talks has been held between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iranian media reported.
Nournews, a news website that is affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter on April 23 that the talks were held in Baghdad and that the "positive atmosphere...raised hopes for the two countries to take a step towards the resumption of relations."
The semiofficial Mehr news agency said high-ranking Iraqi and Omani officials played a role in bringing the sides together for the talks following a previous round in September.
Shi'ite Muslim-majority Iran and Sunni-led Saudi Arabia have for decades competed for influence in the Middle East. A bloody conflict in Yemen has been called by many experts a "proxy war" between Tehran and Riyadh.
Riyadh severed ties with Iran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran following the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.
The two sides started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions and restore ties.
In March, Iran unilaterally suspended the talks without giving a reason, but it came a day after Saudi Arabia said it had executed 81 men in its biggest mass execution in decades.
Activists said 41 of those executed were Shi'ite Muslims from the eastern Qatif region, which has historically been a flashpoint between the Sunni-dominated government and minority Shi'a.
Latvian Russian-Speakers Protest Against Kremlin's War In Ukraine
Hundreds of people from Latvia's Russian-speaking community participated in a protest in the streets of the capital, Riga, against Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Protesters on April 23 waved Ukrainian flags and posters with slogans such as "Stop the genocide in Ukraine" and "Complete Russian gas and oil embargo," according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM.
Organizers of The Russian Voice Against War rally said the event was designed to demonstrate that Russian-speaking people in Latvia do not identify with Russian President Vladimir Putin's government and that they respect the sovereignty and culture of other countries.
Organizers posted photos and videos of the protest on the event’s Facebook page.
Ethnic Russians make up around 25 percent of Latvia's population of 1.9 million.
On April 21, the Saeima, Latvia's parliament, "unanimously adopted a statement on the aggression and war crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, expressing solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."
"The Saeima acknowledges that the Russian Federation is currently committing genocide against the people of Ukraine," the statement said.
Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins on April 22 said it was necessary to weaken Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine and pressed for further European Union sanctions on all Russian banks and all energy resources.
After meeting with his Baltic counterparts, Karins tweeted that "Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are united in stepping up support to Ukraine and determined to stop using of Russian gas."
Fellow Baltic states Estonia and Lithuania -- all former Soviet republics and European Union and NATO members -- have taken hard lines against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
With reporting by AP and LSM
Zelenskiy Says U.S. Secretaries Of State, Defense To Visit Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told a news conference that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and defense chief Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv on April 24.
"Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us; I will meet the defense secretary [Austin] and Antony Blinken," he told reporters on April 23.
If it takes place, the visit would mark the highest-profile arrival by U.S. officials following a series of visits by European leaders to war-ravaged Ukraine's capital.
Following the other visits, the Biden administration had been under pressure to send a high-level representative to Ukraine as a show of support amid Russia's brutal invasion of the country.
Zelenskiy told the news conference that he would discuss with the U.S. officials the types of weapons needed by Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked attack.
There was no immediate comment from the U.S. side, which has said it was considering a visit but that Biden himself would not travel to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy also issued a fresh call for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to "put an end to the war."
"I think that whoever started this war will be able to end it," he told the televised news conference, held at a metro station in central Ukraine.
"From the beginning, I have insisted on talks with the Russian president," he said.
"It's not that I want [to meet him]; it's that I have to meet him so as to settle this conflict by diplomatic means."
"We have confidence in our partners, but we have no confidence in Russia," he added.
The Ukrainian leader repeated his warning that Kyiv would break off talks if Russia killed the remaining Ukrainian soldiers holding out in a steel plant in the besieged port of Mariupol.
Talks have been held with little or no progress between Ukrainian and Russian officials.
Zelenskiy also spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone on April 23 to discuss Kyiv's military needs.
Johnson's office said the British leader told Zelenskiy that Britain would reopen its embassy in Kyiv next week.
Most countries closed their embassies in Kyiv following Russia's February 24 invasion, but many have reopened their diplomatic posts after Ukrainian resistance forced Russian troops to retreat from around the capital.
Johnson told Zelenskiy that the British government was continuing its efforts to help collect evidence of Russian war crimes.
He also told the Ukrainian leader that more defensive weapons -- including vehicles, drones, and anti-tank missiles -- would be sent to help Kyiv in its battle against Russian forces.
"The prime minister ended by reiterating the U.K.'s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and committed to continue working with international partners to provide the assistance necessary to help Ukraine defend itself," Downing Street said.
Andriy Sybiha, the Ukrainian president's deputy chief of staff, said Zelenskiy spoke with Johnson about a "new phase" of military aid, including the provision of heavy weapons.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russian Space Official Says New Nuclear-Capable ICBM To Be Deployed By Fall
The head of Russia's space agency has said the country plans to deploy its first military unit armed with the nuclear-capable Sarmat, a new intercontinental ballistic missile, within months.
Roskosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin was quoted by Russian news agency TASS as making the statement in an interview with state television station Rossia-24.
It comes with the Russian armed forces publicly derided by Western military analysts as underperforming, poorly trained, and badly equipped in the Ukraine campaign.
Ukrainian officials, a former Russian foreign minister, and other international observers have accused Moscow of "nuclear blackmail" since the outbreak of war -- a serious charge against the leadership of a country with the world's biggest nuclear arsenal by number or warheads.
Rogozin said the Sarmat unit will be based in the Siberian town of Uzhur, in the Krasnoyarsk region, about 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.
The deployment will happen no later than this autumn, he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials have repeatedly made veiled references to the country's nuclear arsenal since Putin launched an all-out military invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Putin ordered Russia's nuclear arsenal on high alert days after the unprovoked invasion began, with the Kremlin citing "Western countries...taking unfriendly actions" through economic sanctions and "aggressive statements against our country."
Russia calls Sarmat "the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world," and Putin has claimed it can overcome "all modern means of anti-missile defense."
Russia tested its Sarmat missile on April 20 in what was regarded as an effort to project strength even as its conventional forces were widely seen to be faltering against Ukrainian professional and volunteer fighters.
Russia properly notified Washington of the launch beforehand, the Pentagon said.
Afterward, Rogozin, who routinely trolls the West on social media and other statements, warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in conjunction with purported comments that "if Sarmat is used, none of you will 'consult with each other.'"
Nuclear fears around the Russian invasion have stemmed from more than just atomic weapons.
Russian forces stormed the decommissioned nuclear plant at Chernobyl, kicking up contaminated soil and raising radiation levels there.
And on March 4, Russian troops overran the functioning Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, sparking a fire at a plant training facility.
With reporting by Reuters
Bosnian Quake Victim Died After Hillside Collapsed On Home
Bosnian officials have identified the lone death so far from a major earthquake and aftershocks that shook the Balkans overnight as a 27-year-old woman whose house was partially buried by a crumbling hillside in the southern city of Stolac.
The magnitude-6 earthquake shook Bosnia-Herzegovina shortly after 11 p.m. on April 22, Europe's seismological center said.
Its epicenter was about 9 kilometers north of Ljubinje at a depth of about 5 kilometers.
The director of a cantonal hospital in nearby Mostar told RFE/RL that the young woman was dead on arrival, and said three others with head injuries from the seismic rumblings were in stable condition.
The director of the Stolac Health Center, Kazimir Raguz, said most injuries there were lacerations or sprains from fleeing, as well as minor injuries from falling household items.
All of the patients there had been released for home treatment, the director said.
The earthquake was felt in other Bosnian cities and neighboring countries but did not cause widespread major damage.
A power outage was reported in some parts of Mostar, including Berkovici, where electricity was quickly restored, according to Mayor Nenad Abramovic.
There was some damage to cars, roofs, and chimneys in the city of Ljubinje, said Ranko Radic, head of the local civil-protection administration there.
The Bosnian Serb member of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, told the Srna news agency that 500,000 convertible marks, or around $280,000, in emergency funds would be sent to Ljubinje to help repair the quake damage.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyiv Awaits NATO Summit Invite As Wider Security Concerns Mount
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukraine is expecting an invitation to a NATO summit next week in Germany initiated by the United States.
The Pentagon has invited 40 allies to meet in Germany on April 26 to discuss Ukraine and its longer-term security needs.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said defense ministers and senior generals from 20 countries, NATO and non-NATO members, have already accepted the invitation from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
It will reportedly take place at the Ramstein Air Base in western Germany.
Ukrainians continue to battle Russian forces trying to take eastern and southern territory in a nearly two-month-old, all-out war following eight years of Russian assistance to armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week in an attempt to discuss bringing peace to Ukraine.
Ukraine has made its intention to join NATO part of its constitution, although President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has also acknowledged that such a goal is unlikely in the near term.
But in addition to weapons and other support, he has appealed to NATO and other countries to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to help its forces repel Russia, sparking intense debate within NATO.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
U.S. President Joe Biden and others have orchestrated major weapons shipments and other support for Ukraine, and have warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against his forces crossing "one inch" into NATO members' territory.
Underscoring Kyiv's recent plea for increased military assistance to beat back the Russian invasion, Russia's Defense Ministry said on April 23 that it had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 military helicopters at an airfield in the Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine.
There was no immediate way to confirm the Russian assertion, and Ukrainian officials did not initially respond to the claim.
Russia said a day earlier that it captured a large arms depot in Kharkiv, a report that was also difficult to confirm.
An adviser to the head of Zelenskiy's office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said on April 23 that negotiations on possible security guarantees for Ukraine from foreign partners were under way and could be completed within as little as a week.
Speaking on a telethon to raise support for Ukraine, Podolyak said that "Of course, there will be different package guarantees," but he added that "It is important for us to supply weapons, close the skies, military consultations, and the means to quickly purchase additional weapons."
Advisers to leaders of the United States, Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France, and Israel have reportedly expressed readiness to discuss a list of security guarantees for Ukraine.
The acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, Rustam Minnekayev, said on April 22 that full control of southern Ukraine was a strategic goal to allow access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniester.
Kyiv has repeatedly warned that Transdniester could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or against Moldova, a non-NATO member that shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
- By Current Time
Russia Adds Ekho Moskvy Editor, Navalny Ally, Others To 'Foreign Agents' List
Russian authorities have designated the former head of an independent radio station, a longtime ally of a jailed opposition leader, and seven others as "foreign agents" in a crackdown that has intensified since Russia launched all-out war in Ukraine eight weeks ago.
The Justice Ministry added former Ekho Moskvy editor in chief Aleksei Venediktov and exiled Kremlin critic Leonid Volkov to a list that now targets around 150 entities and citizens for ostracization and burdensome labeling requirements.
News of their listings follows confirmation that the ministry also placed prominent opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is in detention over alleged statements concerning the Ukraine war, on the "foreign agents" list.
The other additions are: TV journalist and former lawmaker Aleksandr Nevzorov, independent media award RedKollegia co-founder Sergei Parkhomenko, sociologist Viktor Vakhshtain, Yaroslavl LGBT rights activist Yaroslav Sirotkin, journalist Vladimir Voronov, and RFE/RL journalists Artur Asafiev and Yekaterina Lushnikova.
"We condemn this blatant slur against more of our journalists who are patriotic Russian nationals," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said. "RFE/RL's commitment to providing independent information to our Russian audiences will outlast this latest attempt to deprive the Russian people of the truth."
Russia's original 2012 legislation on "foreign agents" targeted NGOs and rights groups and has since been expanded to punish media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and many other perceived opponents alleged to have even indirect ties to outside funding.
Venediktov's Ekho Moskvy was a leading media outlet that, along with numerous other remaining independent news providers, has been shut down since late February over their coverage of the war.
Volkov is a longtime associate of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny who was among several Navalny allies to flee Russia last year before being placed on the government's list of extremists and terrorists.
Russian authorities have tried to cast Navalny and his supporters as Western-backed subversive operatives trying to destabilize Russia.
Many of Navalny’s allies have fled Russia rather than face restrictions on their freedoms or prison time at home, contributing to a long-running demographic dilemma that has been exacerbated by a wave of emigration since the Ukraine invasion.
Venediktov, who is Jewish and a frequent target of pro-Kremlin abuse, reported finding the severed head of a pig at the door of his Moscow apartment late last month and a note reading "Judensau," or "Jewish pig."
Kara-Murza was listed by the ministry as an agent of Ukraine.
A Russian court on April 22 ordered pretrial detention for Kara-Murza for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army, his lawyer said.
Nine other people were added to the "foreign agents" list on April 15, including YouTuber Yury Dud, political scientist and publicist Yekaterina Shulman, cartoonist Sergei Elkin, The Insider founder and editor-in-chief Roman Dobrokhotov, and journalist and LGBT activist Karen Shainyan.
Iranian General 'Unhurt' In Attack On Vehicle In Southeast
Iranian state media say a general of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was unhurt but a bodyguard killed when gunmen fired on their vehicle in southeastern Iran early on April 23.
The apparent target, Brigadier General Hossein Almassi, is an IRGC commander in the restive Sistan-Baluchistan Province, a particularly poor and mostly Sunni region that borders Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The reports said suspects were apprehended after the attack near a checkpoint in the provincial capital, Zahedan, but they did not provide details.
IRNA said Almassi was not injured and identified the dead bodyguard as Mahmud Absalan, the son of a senior IRGC commander in the region.
Sistan-Baluchistan has been the scene of numerous clashes between Iranian security forces and Baluch militants, as well as drug traffickers exploiting it as a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.
Some of its large Sunni population complain of discrimination by the majority Shi'ite Iranian authorities.
On January 1, the IRGC said it had killed six "armed bandits" in the province in an incident in which three local volunteers for the regime's Basij militia were also killed.
Days earlier, Iranian authorities said three men suspected in an attack in late December that left two IRGC members dead had been killed.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukrainians Say Russia Attacking Mariupol Holdouts; Odesa Hit In Missile Attack
A new attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol appears to have failed, with local officials laying the blame on Russian forces who reportedly attacked a metals plant where desperate Ukrainian defenders are holding out in the devastated southeastern port city.
The report of a fresh effort to storm the Azovstal plant comes two days after President Vladimir Putin claimed in a televised meeting that Russian troops would merely seal off the facility in an effort to save Russian lives fighting for the "catacombs" underneath.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Azovstal is thought to be sheltering about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters, with much of the rest of the city already under Russian control.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine's president, told a briefing on April 23 that Russian forces had resumed bombardment from the air of Azovstal and were trying to storm it.
An aide to the city mayor said some 200 residents had arrived early on April 23 for a planned evacuation but were told by Russian troops to leave and warned of possible shelling.
Both sides have blamed the other for previous failures of attempts to evacuate civilians from the besieged city, which has been encircled since early in the conflict
Elsewhere, Russian forces intensified their assault on eastern and southern Ukraine with "around-the-clock" shelling, dashing hopes for a cease-fire as Easter Sunday approached on the Orthodox calendar.
In the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa, government officials said a Russian missile strike hit a military facility and two residential buildings, killing at least five people and injuring 18, although the reports could not immediately be confirmed.
The Ukrainian presidential office said a 3-month-old child was among those killed.
And Ukrainian governors in the eastern part of the country reported deadly fighting and shelling overnight and throughout April 23, although some reports indicated Russian advances had stalled in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance.
The head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleh Sinehubov, said on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces had retaken at least three villages near the Russian border after "fierce battles."
British military intelligence said early on April 23 that Russian invasion forces appeared to have made no major gains in the past 24 hours.
U.K. intelligence also said Russian air and naval forces still had not established control of Ukraine's skies or seas in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
In a video address late on April 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked countries that have delivered weapons to help Ukraine's defense and said its armed forces continued to deter attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Ukraine's General Staff has said Russian forces increased attacks along the entirety of the front line in the east.
"The Izyum direction, Donbas, Azov, Mariupol, Kherson region are the places where the fate of this war and the future of our state is being decided now," Zelenskiy said.
He also intensified warnings of Putin's alleged territorial aims elsewhere in the region in addition to its freshly stated goals of wresting away and occupying eastern and southern Ukraine.
The acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, Rustam Minnekayev, was quoted by official state media on April 22 as saying that full control of southern Ukraine was a strategic goal to allow access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniester.
Minnekayev's comments were the most detailed public description yet of Russia's goals in the second phase of its invasion of Ukraine and were highlighted by Kyiv as a sign that the Kremlin has been lying with its previous statements that Moscow has no territorial ambitions.
Kyiv has also repeatedly warned that Transdniester could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or Moldova, which shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
Transdniester is a sliver of territory that borders Ukraine where hundreds of Russian troops remain deployed over Chisinau's objections.
Minnekayev said Russian speakers were oppressed in Transdniester. Moldova and Western leaders say that is untrue.
Moldova's Foreign Ministry rejected the Russian statements as "unfounded" and summoned Moscow's ambassador to express Chisinau's "deep concern."
"Moldova...is a neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
In the eastern Luhansk region, Governor Serhiy Hayday said on television on April 23 that all of that region's cities were being shelled around the clock, and that the bombardment was only intensifying.
Hayday also said via Telegram that an evacuation effort was planned from the Pokrovsk railway station to help residents fleeing the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
He also said two people were killed when the city of Popasna "got the most" of the Russian shelling of residential buildings in the region, in addition to street fighting that has continued for weeks.
He said Ukrainian defense forces were leaving some settlements in order to regroup. But Hayday insisted the movements were not a critical setback.
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had called via Telegram for people in Mariupol to gather on a highway near a local shopping center in hopes of escorting them safely out of the city.
Many thousands of residents have fled the city of a prewar population of around 500,000 people, but bombardment blamed on encircling Russian forces has frequently derailed civilian evacuations.
The Ukrainian National Guard's Azov Battalion, whose forces are trapped in Azovstal, released video on April 23 of dozens of women and children who they said had been living in the tunnels beneath the plant for months. One woman talks about yearning for fresh air and sunshine.
The regiment's commander, Svyatoslav Palamar, told AP the video was filmed on April 21. Its contents could not initially be verified.
On April 22, new satellite images showed a second possible mass grave site in a nearby town, compounding the worst fears about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding there since Putin's offensive began on February 24.
Putin issued an order this week for Russian forces to seal off Mariupol so that "not even a fly" could penetrate into the badly damaged city of around 500,000 people before the conflict.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian and Russian services, Reuters, AFP, and AP
One Death Reported After Strong Earthquake Felt Across Balkans
One person died and at least three were injured in a strong earthquake that struck Bosnia-Herzegovina on April 22, sending people fleeing their homes.
The earthquake, which struck shortly after 11 p.m., was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro.
The director of the Safet Mujic Cantonal Hospital in Mostar confirmed to RFE/RL that the woman who died was injured in the city of Stolac.
She was found among the rubble after a part of a hill collapsed on her family house, the hospital told RFE/RL. Her exact age was not given, but her birth year was 1992.
She had already passed away when she was brought to the hospital, the director said, adding that there were three other people with head injuries.
"They came with scratches or sprained wrists [sustained] while fleeing houses," hospital director Kazimir Raguz said. "There were also minor head injuries due to objects falling into houses, but nothing was more significant and serious. They were all released for home treatment."
Ranko Radic, the head of civil protection in Ljubinje, which is located about 30 kilometers from Stolac, told RFE/ RL that there were damaged cars, roofs, and chimneys in that city.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7 and its epicenter was about 42 kilometers southeast of the city of Mostar at a depth of about 5 kilometers, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC)
The EMSC warned that aftershocks were likely in the coming hours and days. Radic said two had been felt in Ljubinje, and most people remained outside because of the danger.
The fire department in Trebinje, located about 80 kilometers from the epicenter, told RFE/RL it had no reported damage.
A power outage was reported in some parts of Mostar, and a chimney fell from a building into a city street.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russia Confirms One Death Among Crew Of Sunken Moskva, 27 Missing
The Russian Ministry of Defense has admitted that one crew member died and 27 are missing as a result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser last week.
The remaining 396 crew members were evacuated to other ships of the Black Sea Fleet, Interfax said, quoting a statement from the ministry.
Since the ship sank there have been reports quoting relatives of sailors who served on the cruiser about the dead and missing.
The ministry said that it has been providing assistance to the relatives of the deceased and the missing.
Russia acknowledged on April 14 that the Moskva had sunk, attributing the disaster to a fire that caused ammunition on the ship to detonate.
The ministry claimed that the entire crew of 500 was evacuated from the ship, which Ukraine and the United States said sank after Ukrainian forces hit the vessel on April 13 with at least one Neptune missile.
A senior Pentagon official said on April 15 that the loss of the ship was a "big blow" for Moscow. The official said then that the strike was believed to have caused casualties, but it was difficult to assess how many.
Bashkir Activist Ruslan Gabbasov Gets Political Asylum In Lithuania
Activist Ruslan Gabbasov from Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, who fled Russia in December fearing for his safety, has obtained political asylum in Lithuania.
Gabbasov wrote on Facebook on April 22 that the asylum was handed to him after just 4 1/2 months, while usually it takes up to one year to get political asylum in the Baltic state.
Gabbasov told RFE/RL earlier that he left Russia after Russian authorities imposed pressure on him, trying to connect him with criminal cases in Bashkortostan.
According to Gabbasov, the authorities have been trying to incriminate him for his participation in the activities of the banned Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture as well as equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs.
Before the organization was recognized as extremist and banned, Gabbasov was in the leadership of the civil body.
He also said that his decision to leave Russia was influenced by two events in November, namely the arrest of Lilia Chanysheva, the former head of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in Bashkortostan, and the conviction of activist Ramila Saitova, who was sentenced to three years in a colony settlement after a court in Bashkortostan found her guilty of calling for extremist activities.
Dutch Subsidiary Of Russia's Alfa Bank Declared Bankrupt
A Dutch court has declared the Russian-owned Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB) bankrupt after it was caught up in sanctions related to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Amsterdam's district court issued the ruling on the bank, which is a subsidiary of Russia's Alfa Bank, in a decision confirmed on April 22 by the Dutch central bank.
The bank, founded in 1994, had around 23,000 customers, most of whom are Dutch, but 6,000 are German, the Dutch central bank said in a statement on its website.
The statement said ATB depositors would be covered up to 100,000 euros ($108,000) each under the Netherlands' deposit guarantee system.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
According to filings at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, one of the bank’s largest owners is Mikhail Fridman, the Russian-Israeli billionaire who is contesting Western sanctions imposed on him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Alfa Bank, Russia's top private lender, is subject to U.S. sanctions imposed on April 6, which froze all its assets linked to the U.S. financial system. It is also subject to British sanctions.
Alfa Bank has not been targeted by the European Union, and Amsterdam Trade Bank itself had not been sanctioned.
In a statement on its website, ATB confirmed that it had requested bankruptcy. The bank said that U.S. and British sanctions had "caused operational difficulties, as the majority of ATB's counterparties, including corresponding banks...find it difficult to continue supporting ATB."
The bankrupt bank recently condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while stressing its focus was serving European small and medium-sized businesses.
In a statement at the time it said that, as a regulated Dutch bank, it acted independently of shareholders and complied with all sanctions against Russia.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Leading Strategist Questions Russian Forces' Ability To 'Act Like A Western Army'2
'The Whole Country Is United': Fighting Intensifies In Ukraine's Southeastern Zaporizhzhya Region3
Video Blog Of A Russian Soldier In Ukraine4
Once A Hope Of Russian Liberals And The West, Medvedev Beats A Bellicose Drum To Stay Safe, Relevant5
Ukrainians Say Russia Attacking Mariupol Holdouts; Odesa Hit In Missile Attack6
In Photos: The Moscow Artist Accused Of 'Rehabilitating Nazism'7
Lists, Disappearances, And Talk Of A Referendum: Life In Russian-Occupied Southern Ukraine8
Dutch Subsidiary Of Russia's Alfa Bank Declared Bankrupt9
Rockets Launched In Artillery Duel Near Kharkiv10
Russian Man Fined For Wearing Shoes With Ukraine's Colors
Subscribe