Russian Online Journal's Snob Offices Ransacked, Equipment Destroyed

Police are investigating the incident, which took place overnight on June-9-10.

The offices of Snob, a Moscow-based online news magazine, have been ransacked and its equipment destroyed, employees of the media outlet say.

Staff members at Snob told RFE/RL on June 10 that police are investigating the incident, which took place overnight.

Snob's chief editor, Ksenia Chudinova. wrote on Telegram that the unidentified attacker, whose motives remain unknown, had also ransacked another company's office in the same building.

Chudinova also wrote that staff were unable to enter the office because investigators were working there.

According to Chudinova, some Snob journalists will be working out of the offices of the Dozhd television channel for the time being.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Russian Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Svoboda is the leading international broadcaster in Russia. As Russia witnesses increasing control of the media by state authorities, Radio Svoboda has become a key forum for those who lack access to other means of free expression.

