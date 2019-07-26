Scores Of Protesters Held In Moscow Ahead Of Rally Called By Navalny

MOSCOW -- More than 80 demonstrators and several opposition figures have been detained by police ahead of an unsanctioned rally in Moscow amid a heavy security presence in the Russian capital.



The demonstration planned for July 27 is to protest Moscow authorities' refusal to put several opposition members on the ballot for municipal elections in September.

The decision to bar the candidates for allegedly insufficient signatures on nominating petitions sparked several days of demonstrations this month. The opposition say it's a bid to deny them the chance to challenge pro-government candidates.



At least 80 people were detained in Moscow on July 27 ahead of the rally, including several would-be candidates, among them Ivan Zhdanov, Ilya Yashin, and Dmitry Gudkov.

Later reports said Lyubov Sobol, an opposition leader whose bid to run in the municipal election was rejected by the city's election commission, was detained by police on July 27 on her way to the rally in central Moscow.

Police were deployed in large numbers around the Moscow mayoral offices, where demonstrators were hoping to gather.

WATCH: Current Time's Live Stream Coverage Of The Protest

Aleksei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition activist, had called the protest, saying it would continue until the rejected candidates were allowed to run. Navalny was jailed for 30 days on July 24 for calling an unauthorized protest.

In a Twitter post earlier on July 27, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that "order in the city will be ensured" and alleged that the opposition was busing in activists from the regions for this "provocation."

According to an RFE/RL correspondent, the manager of a pharmacy near the Moscow mayoral office said police had told her and other nearby shops to shut for the day or "face consequences."



"You know what’s worst?” the manager Yekaterina said. “It’s normal people like us who will suffer."

Heading into the weekend, the authorities moved against many of the protest leaders.



On July 24, law-enforcement officers searched the homes of several would-be candidates in the Moscow vote and summoned some for questioning, citing a criminal probe opened the same day by the Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee, which accused activists of hampering the work of the election officials.



Late the following day, Navalny associate and would-be Moscow City Duma candidate Sobol was carried out of the city election commission building on a couch.

On July 26, members of the Investigative Committee combed the campaign headquarters of Sobol and fellow city council candidates Zhdannov and Yashin.

'Brazen And Unlawful'



Candidate Konstantin Yankauskas said police arrived at his parent's house to search as well.



"They don’t even try to hide that this criminal case is politically motivated," Yashin said on Twitter. "It is brazen and unlawful pressure on the opposition in the peak of an election campaign."

In a Twitter post on July 27, Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, said authorities also searched her apartment as well as Ruslan Shaveddinov's, the host of Navalny's YouTube channel.



On July 26, Yarmysh wrote on Twitter that the searches were an effort by police to "intimidate and frighten people so that when they read all the stories about questionings and arrests, they become too frightened to leave their homes."



Protests erupted earlier this month after the Moscow Election Commission excluded independent opposition candidates from the September city council election, claiming some of the required 5,500 signatures they had collected to get on the ballot were invalid.



The independent candidates have accused the committee of fraud, claiming the officials are trying to find excuses to prevent them from competing against pro-government politicians.

An opposition rally in the Russian capital on July 20 drew an estimated crowd of 20,000 and the opposition was promising a bigger crowd for the next demonstration.

But Moscow authorities have refused to sanction the planned July 27 Moscow event, claiming the protests include threats of violence against the election commission.



The 45 members of the city council, known as the Moscow Duma, hold powerful posts, retaining the ability to propose legislation as well as inspect how the city’s $43 billion budget is spent.



The outcome of the battle between the election commission and the independent candidates could set a precedent for the rest of Russia, said Maria Snegovaya, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis who focuses on Russian domestic politics.



“All eyes are on Moscow right now," Snegovaya told RFE/RL on July 25. "If the independent candidates are allowed to run, this would serve a very important inspiration for the opposition across the country and possibly mobilize it in light of the upcoming regional elections in September."

With reporting by RFE/RL correspondent Matthew Luxmoore in Moscow