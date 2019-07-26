Russian Opposition Figures, Moscow Authorities Brace For New Protests

Russian opposition figures and Moscow city officials are gearing up for unsanctioned protests on the streets of the capital even as the authorities keep up the pressure on political candidates deemed undesirable by the Kremlin.



Even with key protest leader Aleksei Navalny in jail, organizers have vowed to take to the streets on July 27, predicting that the demonstrations will be bigger than those that drew more than 20,000 people on July 20.



Navalny was detained while heading out for a jog near his apartment and ordered jailed for 30 days as punishment for calling on people to attend the upcoming rally, which has not received a permit from the city.



Heading into the weekend, the authorities moved against many of the protest leaders.



On July 24, law-enforcement officers searched the homes of several would-be candidates in the Moscow vote and summoned some for questioning, citing a criminal probe opened the same day by the Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee, which accused activists of hampering the work of the election officials.



Late the following day, Navalny associate and would-be Moscow City Duma candidate Lyubov Sobol was carried out of the city election commission building on a couch



On July 26, members of the Investigative Committee combed the campaign headquarters of Sobol and fellow city council candidates Ivan Zhdannov and Ilya Yashin.



Candidate Konstantin Yankauskas said police arrived at his parent's house to search as well.



“They don’t even try to hide that this criminal case is politically motivated,” Yashin said on Twitter. “It is brazen and unlawful pressure on the opposition in the peak of an election campaign.”



Kira Yarmysh, a spokeswoman for Navalny, wrote on Twitter on July 26 that the searches are an effort by police to “intimidate and frighten people so that when they read all the stories about questionings and arrests, they become too frightened to leave their homes.”



Protests erupted after the Moscow Election Commission excluded independent opposition candidates from the September city council election on the grounds that they submitted too many invalid or false signatures of support. Each candidate had to submit about 5,000 signatures in order to be eligible to run.



The independent candidates have accused the committee of fraud, claiming the officials are trying to find excuses to prevent them from competing against pro-government politicians.



The 45 members of the city council, known as the Moscow Duma, hold powerful posts, retaining the ability to propose legislation as well as inspect how the city’s $43 billion budget is spent.



The outcome of the battle between the election commission and the independent candidates could set a precedent for the rest of Russia, said Maria Snegovaya, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis who focuses on Russian domestic politics.



“All eyes are on Moscow right now," Snegovaya told RFE/RL on July 25. "If the independent candidates are allowed to run, this would serve a very important inspiration for the opposition across the country and possibly mobilize it in light of the upcoming regional elections in September."





