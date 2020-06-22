Russian Police Chief Arrested On Suspicion Of Spying For Ukraine

A police chief in Russia's western region of Kursk has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Ukraine.



The Lefortovo District Court in Moscow said on June 22 that Dmitry Borzenkov, the police chief in the Zolotukha district in Kursk, was placed in pretrial detention over the weekend and will be held until August 18.



The Federal Security Service said on June 22 that Colonel Borzenkov, born in 1981, is suspected of collecting classified information for Ukraine while allegedly being recruited by its intelligence service.



The Kursk regional Interior Ministry said that Borzenkov, who has worked at the post since mid-April, will be fired.



The Kursk region borders with Ukraine's eastern region of Sumy.



Relations between Russia and Ukraine have been tense after Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and threw support to pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine's east, where almost 13,200 people were killed in the ongoing conflict.