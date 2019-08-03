Russian Police Detain Opposition Activist Sobol Ahead Of Moscow Protest

A prominent Russian opposition activist was detained by police in Moscow on August 3 ahead of a planned protest to demand free elections in the Russian capital. Lyubov Sobol, who is currently on day 21 of a hunger strike, was detained in a taxi as she tried to make her way to the protest and was driven off in a police van. Moscow has recently seen protests after local authorities in July banned multiple opposition candidates -- including Sobol -- from running in a municipal election scheduled for September.