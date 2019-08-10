Masked Police Detain Russian Opposition Leader Sobol

Police in Moscow detained prominent opposition leader Lyubov Sobol on August 10 following a raid as she prepared to attend a sanctioned opposition rally. Sobol was one of several opposition candidates who have been barred from upcoming municipal elections, setting off a series of major protests. Current Time reports that her detention was connected with a criminal case related to the alleged "mass civil unrest" at the protests, but it was unclear whether Sobol is considered a witness or suspect.