Russian Police Detain Teens Over Killing Of Economic Crimes Investigator

Russian authorities say two teenagers have been detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of being involved in the killing of a top investigator of economic crimes and corruption.



They've also suggested that the shooting death of the investigator, Colonel Yevgenia Shishkina, was a contract killing that had been "ordered" by a third party and that others may have been involved.



Shishkina was shot in the neck on October 10 as she was leaving her apartment building in the town of Arkhangelskoye near Moscow. She died at the scene of the shooting.



Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee, told reporters in Moscow on March 7 that the detained suspects are 19-year-old Abdulaziz Abdulazizov and an unnamed 17-year-old resident of St. Petersburg.

Petrenko did not provide further details about the suspects.



Petrenko said the two suspects were detained as a result of joint efforts by the Investigative Committee, Russia's Interior Ministry, and the Federal Security Service (FSB).



"Investigators are currently working on finding those who ordered the killing and other possible suspects," Petrenko said.



The Investigative Committee said earlier that Shishkina had been threatened and that her car had been set on fire earlier in 2018.

Based on reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, and Interfax