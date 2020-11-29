Russian Police Fine 1.1 Million People For Coronavirus-Related Infractions

Russian police have fined more than 1 million people for violating COVID-19 restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic, the Interior Ministry said.



"The law enforcement officers filed over 1.1 million administrative offence protocols over non-compliance with regimes of heightened readiness, quarantine, or self-isolation," the Interior Ministry told TASS news agency on November 28.



Most infractions--more than 976,000 people—were for violating health protocols during an emergency. Under this article, the minimum fine is 1,000 rubles ($13).



Russia has the world’s fourth highest number of confirmed infections at more 2.2 million, as well as 39,000 deaths linked to the virus. Real metrics are believed to be higher.



Despite spiking caseloads in recent weeks straining hospitals, authorities have refrained from reintroducing lockdown measures or closing businesses as elsewhere in Europe. Instead, Russian regions have decided on their own coronavirus-related restrictions.



In October, the government issued a nationwide mask mandate in crowded public areas.





With reporting by TASS.



