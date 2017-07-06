Supporters Say Russian Police Raid Navalny Headquarters In Moscow, Elsewhere

Russian investigators have raided the Moscow election office of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, a day before he was scheduled to be released from jail, activists say.



According to his supporters, about 10 police officers entered the Kremlin critic’s headquarters, seizing computers and campaign literature and sealing the doors afterward.



"The Moscow headquarters have been seized,” Nikolai Lyaskin, a campaign office coordinator, said on Facebook. “The guard says investigative actions are being carried out.”



“There are people inside, but we can't get in," he wrote, adding that, “if possible, come to the headquarters.”



Police have not commented on the reports.



Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally, said the authorities were raiding offices in other Russian cities as well, confiscating campaign pamphlets.



Navalny has vowed to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018, when Vladimir Putin is widely expected to easily win reelection.



Russian officials have barred Navalny from participating in the election, citing a criminal conviction that Navalny has said was politically motivated to block him from running.



Navalny, who has organized several antigovernment protests, is scheduled to be released from jail on July 7 after serving a 25-day term for violating a law on organizing public meetings.



His supporters said they are planning a series of campaign events for July 8, including the distribution of 5 million pieces of campaign literature.

Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, The Moscow Times, and TASS