Putin Offers 'Constructive Role' In Resolving Korean Nuclear Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the newly elected leader of South Korean that he is ready to play a "constructive role" in resolving North Korea's nuclear threat, Seoul and Moscow said on May 12.

Putin made the comment after South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who ran on taking a more conciliatory approach to North Korea than his predecessor, said that finding a solution to curb North Korea's nuclear threat would help boost cooperation between Seoul and Moscow, Moon's office said.

"We hope for Russia to play a constructive role in order for North Korea to stop with its nuclear provocations and go the way of denuclearization," Moon told Putin in a 20-minute phone conversation.

Moon said he would like to revive the six-party talks aimed at denuclearizing North Korea, which include the United States, China, Japan, Russia, and the two Koreas. The talks collapsed in 2008 after North Korea launched a rocket.

Tension has been high for months on the Korean peninsula over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests, which it conducts regularly in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

Moon's office said he also told Putin he hopes the two countries will be able to cooperate in developing East Asia, including extending a natural gas pipeline from Siberia to South Korea.

Putin said he was ready to help in all of the matters they discussed, and the two leaders invited each other for state visits, the Kremlin and Seoul said.

Moon said he would send a special envoy to Russia soon. The two leaders plan to meet at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Germany in July.

Earlier in the day, Moon spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and asked them for help in curbing North Korea's nuclear program as well. Both agreed to do so, Moon's office said.

Moon told Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 11 that resolution of the North Korea issue "must be comprehensive and sequential, with pressure and sanctions used in parallel with negotiations."

Moon's conciliatory approach appears to conflict with the White House, which is trying to force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons through stiff international sanctions and pressure.

While the United States is South Korea's biggest ally, the U.S. State Department said that Washington is open to talks with North Korea only if Pyongyang "ceases all its illegal activities and aggressive behavior in the region" -- a much higher threshold than Seoul is now setting.

U.S. President Donald Trump told NBC News on May 11 that Moon is "more open to discussion. I don't mind discussion, but it's under certain circumstances."

With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax