Russian Prosecutor: Financier Browder 'Suspected' Of Involvement In Magnitsky's Death

The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office has leveled new accusations at British-American financier Bill Browder, saying he is now suspected of involvement in the death of Russian whistle-blower Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow prison in 2009.

Browder was the employer of Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer who was working to expose a massive fraud that implicated the Kremlin when he was arrested, tortured, and left to die in prison.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Nikolai Atmonyev told reporters in Moscow on November 19 that Browder's possible involvement into what he called "the poisoning to death with a chemical" of Magnitsky and three other individuals was being investigated.

Atmonyev said Browder was also accused of organizing a criminal group and will be added to an international wanted list while his properties in Russia will be impounded.

Browder, who has led a global push for sanctions against Russian officials implicated in the death of Magnitsky, has repeatedly dismissed Russian allegations against him as baseless, politically motivated, and revenge for his work.

In December 2017, a Moscow court found Browder guilty in absentia of large-scale tax evasion of some 3 billion rubles ($48 million) and sentenced him to nine years in prison. He was also fined 200,000 rubles (about $3,500) and banned from conducting business activities in Russia for three years.

Britain-based Browder has encouraged countries to pass legislation similar to the U.S. Magnitsky Act, a 2012 law that imposed visa bans and asset freezes on Russians alleged to be involved in the death of Magnitsky

At least five other countries have since implemented sanctions based on the Magnitsky Act.

The Prosecutor-General's Office on November 19 did not present any material proof to back the accusation against Browder. But spokesman Aleksandr Kurennoi said journalist Oleg Lurye, who was Magnitsky's cellmate, has sad Magnitsky might have been poisoned by Browder.

In May, Browder was briefly detained in Spain on a Russian Interpol arrest warrant.

Browder had flown to Spain to give evidence to "Spanish anti-Russian mafia prosecutors" about "the huge amount of money from the Magnitsky case that flowed to Spain," he said in a tweet at the time.

With reporting by Interfax and Dozhd