Russian Protesters Continue Marching To Support Sacked Governor

It was Day 23 on August 2 of ongoing demonstrations in support of dismissed Khabarovsk regional Governor Sergei Furgal. The protesters gathered outside the regional administration building in the Russian Far East city, chanting Furgal's surname and the slogan, "We will come tomorrow." Furgal was arrested on July 9 and transferred to Moscow, pending trial on charges of attempted murder and ordering the killing of two local businessmen in 2004-5. Two years ago, Furgal unexpectedly won local elections against a Moscow-backed candidate, and his supporters believe the charges are a political setup.