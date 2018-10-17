Russian Psychiatric Hospital Chief Fired Over Video Showing Nurses Abusing Elderly Patient

The head of a psychiatric hospital in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk has been fired over a video showing two nurses mocking and mistreating an elderly patient.

Hospital chief Aleksandr Belikov was dismissed and all mental-health facilities in the Chelyabinsk region are being checked, the regional Health Ministry said on October 17.

A day earlier, the Investigative Committee's regional branch said it had launched a preliminary investigation after a video posted on the Internet showed two male nurses throwing slippers at an elderly patient and laughing at him.

One of the nurses is seen kicking the man's bottom.

Regional Health Ministry spokeswoman Maria Khvorostova said on October 17 that the patient died shortly after he was released from the facility, Psychoneurological Hospital No. 5, in the summer.

The abuse of prisoners and others confined to state facilities in Russia has drawn attention in recent months, after a video showing at least 17 guards beating an inmate at a prison in the city of Yaroslavl was made public in July.

Based on reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, and 74.ru