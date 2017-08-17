Russian Railways To Buy More Trains From Siemens Despite Crimea Scandal

Russia's state railway monopoly plans to order additional trains from Siemens despite a recent scandal over Moscow's delivery of four of the German company's turbines to Crimea in violation of sanctions, Russian news agencies reported on August 16.

Siemens said last month it is reviewing its dealings with Russia after it discovered the power-generating turbines intended for use in southern Russia were instead delivered to Crimea in violation of European Union sanctions imposed over Moscow's illegal annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.

Siemens said the turbines were delivered without its knowledge and against its wishes. The incident prompted the EU to impose additional sanctions on Moscow.

"It will not affect our relationship," Aleksandr Misharin, Russian Railways first vice-president, told reporters in Dvoriki in the Vladimir Region, adding that the company plans to buy more high-speed Sapsan trains from Siemens.

A spokesman for Siemens declined to comment.

Russian Railways has been buying trains from Siemens for decades and will receive delivery of 13 Lastochka electric passenger trains this year under previously signed contracts.

Siemens has a joint venture in Russia with Dmitry Pumpyansky's Sinara Group, which supplies Russian Railways with electriclocomotives and Lastochka trains.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and TASS

