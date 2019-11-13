Russian Regional Federal Penitentiary Service Chiefs Detained

The leadership of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in the southwestern region of Rostov has been detained on suspicion of corruption and "revealing state secrets."



FSIN Deputy Director Valery Maksimenko said on November 13 that the regional FSIN chief Major General Muslim Dakhkhayev and his deputies were detained and the Federal Security Service (FSB) officers are searching Dakhkhayev's office and home.



According to Maksimenko, the FSB is investigating the case. No more details were revealed.



Dakhkhayev used to lead the FSIN's directorate in his native North Caucasus region of Daghestan from September 2005 to 2017, before being appointed as head of the Rostov branch of FSIN.



In October 2011, he survived an apparent assassination attempt, when unidentified individuals opened fire at his vehicle.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax