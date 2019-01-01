Russian Rescuers Pull Infant From Collapsed Building

Rescuers have pulled an infant from the debris of a collapsed apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk. The 11-month-old baby boy spent 35 hours trapped in the rubble after the apartment complex collapsed from a suspected gas explosion on December 31. Officials said the child was in critical condition and was suffering from multiple fractures and frostbite. The baby was brought to hospital where he was reunited briefly with his mother who also survived the collapse. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Magnitogorsk and met some of the survivors. Rescue crews are looking for more than 30 people who remain unaccounted for but are in race against time and frigid temperatures which have dropped below minus 25 degrees Celsius.