Russian Researcher Charged With Treason Transferred From Jail To Hospital

A jailed 75-year-old researcher at a Russian rocket- and spacecraft-design facility who is charged with treason has been transferred from pretrial detention to a Moscow hospital.

Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said on May 13 that Viktor Kudryavtsev was transferred to a hospital at his request in order to undergo medical tests.

Last month, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Kudryavtsev, who suffered a heart attack while in custody, must be provided with urgent medical assistance in a hospital out of penitentiary system.

On May 7, the Russian Justice Ministry notified the ECHR that Kudryavtsev would be transferred from a pretrial detention facility to a civilian hospital.

Kudryavtsev, who worked with the Central Research Institute for Machine Building, was arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of passing classified data on hypersonic technology to a research group in Belgium.

The case is one of several in recent years in which Russian citizens have been accused of treason or disseminating classified or sensitive information.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS