Russian Researcher Charged With Treason Transferred From Jail To Hospital

A jailed 75-year-old researcher at a Russian rocket- and spacecraft-design facility who is charged with treason has been transferred from pretrial detention to a Moscow hospital.
Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said on May 13 that Viktor Kudryavtsev was transferred to a hospital at his request in order to undergo medical tests.
Last month, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Kudryavtsev, who suffered a heart attack while in custody, must be provided with urgent medical assistance in a hospital out of penitentiary system.
On May 7, the Russian Justice Ministry notified the ECHR that Kudryavtsev would be transferred from a pretrial detention facility to a civilian hospital.
Kudryavtsev, who worked with the Central Research Institute for Machine Building, was arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of passing classified data on hypersonic technology to a research group in Belgium.
The case is one of several in recent years in which Russian citizens have been accused of treason or disseminating classified or sensitive information.