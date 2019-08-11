Russian Reserves March Toward $600 Billion As Sanction Threats Loom, Fitch Says

Russia will continue to build up its foreign-currency and gold reserves to protect its economy as threats of more U.S. sanctions loom, a top financial firm says.

Russian reserves will reach nearly $600 billion -- a record high -- by 2021 thanks to trade and budget surpluses, Fitch Ratings said on August 9 as it upgraded the country's debt ratings.

The Kremlin's "prudent" economic policies have cut the price of oil required for the Russian budget to balance from $110 a barrel in 2013 to $43 in 2018, according to Fitch. Brent crude trading closed on August 9 at $58.30 a barrel.

The lower breakeven price was partially achieved through the collapse of the ruble by roughly half compared with the U.S. dollar over the same time period.

Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer and its budget is heavily dependent on crude prices.

The country -- which defaulted on debt exactly 21 years ago this month -- is set to firmly surpass Saudi Arabia for fourth place globally among countries with the largest reserves.

Saudi Arabia and Russia both have around $520 billion in reserves. China, Japan, and Switzerland hold the top three spots.

Russia is building up its reserves to help stabilize its economy amid tense relations with the United States, which is threatening to impose more sanctions, including on its government debt.

The country's twin surpluses and large foreign-exchange reserves "means that it would be able to withstand sanctions, for example keeping foreign investors from holding and transacting in new sovereign debt," Fitch said.

Nonetheless, Russia's growth in the coming years will remain "weak" at under 2 percent, well below the average of other countries with similar ratings, the agency said.

The Kremlin's plans to boost growth through new projects could stumble amid low interest from private investors and delays in execution, the agency said. That could flame growing discontent and force the government to spend more, impacting its conservative budget policies and reserves.

"Perceived failure to raise growth and living standards could increase political and social pressures on the policy framework to provide greater support for domestic economic activity," Fitch said.