Three Russian Runners, Including Olympic Medalists, Banned For Doping

The silver medalist at the Beijing Olympics Anastasia Kapachinskaya and two other Russian athletes were banned for four years on June 21 for doping.

Kapachinskaya, Inga Abitova, and Denis Alekseyev, were caught using the prohibited substance turinabol when their samples from the 2008 Games were retested, the All-Russian Athletics Federation said.

Kapachinskaya, who also tested positive for stanozolol, was part of the women's 4X400m relay team that came second in Beijing.

Her retested sample from the 2011 World Athletics Championships in Daegu also came back positive.

Abitova took sixth in the women's 10,000m in China while Alekseyev picked up bronze in the men's 4x400m relay bronze that year.

The Russian anti-doping agency said the athletes voluntarily admitted to doping violations.

The International Olympic Committee is retesting hundreds of stored samples from the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics using improved techniques to detect drug cheats.

Russia was accused in a World Anti-Doping Agency report last year of state-sponsored doping. Its athletics team was barred from last summer's Rio Olympics and remains banned.

Based on reporting by AFP and TASS

