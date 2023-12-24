News
Russian Shelling Kills Four People In Ukraine's Kherson, Local Authorities Say
At least four people were killed and nine others wounded in Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson over the past 24 hours, regional authorities said on December 24.
Russian troops fired 71 shells at Kherson, hitting the city center, residential areas, medical and educational institutions, and "critical infrastructure facilities,” Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration wrote on Telegram.
Prokudin said an elderly couple in their 80s and a child were among the victims.
Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson following several months of Russian occupation in November last year, but Russian forces continue to shell the area.
Separately, Kyiv said that Ukraine's air defense shot down 14 out of 15 Russian drones launched overnight.
"Ukraine's Air Force and defense forces destroyed 14 Shaheds in Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipro, and Khmelnytskiy regions," the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
There were no reports of damage or casualties as the results of the drone strikes that the air force said were mostly launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov in Russia.
There were 81 combat clashes on the front line over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said, claiming that Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks near Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region and 11 assaults near the Bakhmut area in Donetsk Province.
“Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiyivka area [in Donetsk Province], inflicting significant losses” to Russian forces, the General Staff said.
There were no immediate comments by Russian authorities.
The reports come as Ukraine expects to receive its first shipment of advanced F-16 fighter jets, according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Rutte said in a social media post on December 22 that he had informed Kyiv of his government’s decision to “prepare an initial 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine."
"The delivery of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements made on military support for Ukraine,” he wrote.
According to Rutte, the delivery of the fighter jets is still pending on an export permit by the Dutch ministry of Foreign Affairs and the fulfilment of criteria for staff and infrastructure in Ukraine. He didn’t give a timeline for these decisions.
Kyiv has repeatedly urged its allies to provide the aircraft to counter Russia’s air supremacy in the parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.
In a video message late on December 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands for providing military aid to help Kyiv fight off the Russian invasion.
Germany supplied the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, 155-calibre artillery shells, and other necessary weapons, Zelenskiy said.
The Netherlands and Finland sent further aid packages each totaling $110 million, the Ukrainian president said, without providing more details.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Ukrainians Defy Moscow With First December 25 Christmas
Many Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas Day on December 25 for the first time, after the government changed the date from the Orthodox Church observance of January 7 in a snub to Russia. Ukraine passed a law in July moving the celebration to December 25, the day when most of the Christian world marks Christmas. The law signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that Ukrainians wanted to "live their own life with their own traditions and holidays.” It allows them to "abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7," it added.
Pentagon Says Iranian Drone 'Attack' Hit Chemical Tanker Near India
A drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean early on December 23, the U.S. Department of Defense said. "The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 a.m. local time today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters. The incident highlights escalating regional tensions and new risk to shipping lanes after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, a group designated a terrorist organization by Washington and EU.
U.S. 'Deeply Concerned' Over Fate Of Jailed Putin Foe Navalny
The United States on December 23 voiced deepening concern over the fate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who has not been heard from since early December. "We are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of Alexei Navalny, who has now been missing in Russia's prison system for nearly three weeks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on social media platform X. "We once more call for his immediate release and an end to the continued repression of independent voices in Russia."
Ukrainian Catholic Church Says Document On Blessing Same-Sex Marriage Does Not Apply
The head of Ukraine's eastern-rite Catholic church on December 23 said a document endorsed by Pope Francis this week permitting blessings for same-sex couples did not apply to his church and its teachings. Major Archbishop Svyatoslav Shevchuk said the Vatican document "interprets the pastoral meaning of blessings in the Latin Church" but made no reference to issues governing the Eastern, or Greek Catholic, church. "Thus ... this Declaration applies solely to the Latin Church and has no legal force for the faithful of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church," Shevchuk said.
Iranian Authorities Seize Sakharov Prize Awarded To Honor Mahsa Amini, Rights Groups Say
Iranian authorities have seized the prestigious Sakharov Prize that was awarded by the European Parliament to honor Mahsa Amini, whose September 2022 death in custody sparked nationwide anti-government protests and who came to symbolize battle for human rights for Iranian women.
The Norway-based Human rights organization Hengaw and the France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network on December 23 said the award was confiscated by security forces at the Tehran airport as the Amini family attorney, Saleh Nikbakht, was returning to the country with the award, which he had planned to hand over to the family.
The Iranian government did not immediately comment on the reports of the seizure of the award.
The prize, which was set up in 1980 to honor individuals and organizations promoting human rights and basic freedoms, includes a 50,000 euro ($54,000) prize.
“The European Parliament proudly stands with the brave and defiant who continue to fight for equality, dignity, and freedom in Iran,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said at the time, adding that the award “remembers their struggle and continues to honor all those who have paid the ultimate price for liberty.”
The European Parliament had invited the Amini family to participate in the ceremony.
But on December 8, Amini’s mother, father, and brother were told at Tehran’s Iman Khomeini Airport that they had been barred from travelling abroad for the December 13 ceremony in Strasbourg, France.
Nikbakht was able to leave through the exit gate to travel to France to accept the award.
At the Sakharov Prize ceremony, Nikbakht read a message from Mojgan Eftekhari, Mahsa Amini's mother, to the audience.
Nikbakht himself on October 18 was sentenced to one year in prison and to a supplementary sentence on charges of "propaganda against the state" in events linked to interviews with foreign media outlets. He had been given notice to turn himself in to begin his sentence, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in custody on September 16, 2022, shortly after being detained by the so-called “morality police” for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. Supporters say she was subjected to physical abuse while in custody.
Iranian authorities launched a brutal crackdown against mass demonstrations that were sparked by Amini’s death and which became one of the most daunting challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran’s 1979 revolution.
In October 2022, Amini’s family reported receiving death threats aimed at preventing them from participating in the peaceful protests.
Kyiv Dismantles Monument To Bolshevik Uprising Of 1918
The authorities in Kyiv continued their policy of removing Soviet-era monuments in the capital, dismantling a memorial to the January 1918 communist uprising, “another symbol of Bolshevik tyranny,” according to the city council. "The ideological role of this pedestal was to glorify the Bolsheviks, who staged an armed rebellion against the Ukrainian Central Rada and the Ukrainian People's Republic. For decades, Soviet and imperial executioners have been imposed on us as heroes. Now it's time to get rid of the hostile cultural influence forever," council member Hanna Starostenko said. On December 9, Kyiv removed a monument to Bolshevik military commander Mykola Shchors. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Awaits Delivery Of First F-16 Jets In Coming Days As Kyiv Seeks To Counter Russian Air Superiority
KYIV -- Ukraine will likely receive it first shipment of advanced F-16s in the next few days, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call as Kyiv seeks to disrupt Russia’s air superiority over Ukrainian skies amid continued battles on December 23 in the east and south of the country.
"Today, I informed President Zelenskiy of our government's decision to prepare an initial 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine," Rutte said late on December 22 in a post on social media platform X.
"The delivery of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements made on military support for Ukraine."
Zelenskiy said that "I spoke with Mark Rutte to thank the Dutch government for its decision to start preparing the initial 18 F-16 jets for their delivery to Ukraine."
Earlier this month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said his country expected to take delivery of the fighter jets "soon," as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration warned Congress that failure to support Ukraine could mean the United States will have to pay a high price in "national treasure and in American blood" in the future.
Kyiv has repeatedly urged its allies to provide the aircraft to counter Russia’s air supremacy in the parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.
Washington has said it will co-lead a coalition along with Denmark and the Netherlands, and will help organize donation of the aircraft, plans to maintain them, and pilot training.
The influential Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in its latest war update, echoed the White House’s remarks on the need to avoid any political disruptions regarding aid to Ukraine.
"Allowing Russia to win its war in Ukraine would be a self-imposed strategic defeat for the United States," it wrote.
“The United States would face the risk of a larger and costlier war in Europe. The United States would face the worst threat from Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, as a victorious Russia would likely emerge reconstituted and more determined to undermine the United States — and confident that it can.”
“Most dangerous of all, however, U.S. adversaries would learn that they can break America’s will to act in support of their strategic interests,” it added.
The remarks came as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told German news agency dpa he believes the Kremlin "has lost Ukraine forever" as a result of its struggling invasion.
"The whole purpose of this invasion was to prevent Ukraine from moving toward NATO and the European Union. Ukraine is now closer to NATO and the European Union than ever before," he told dpa.
"This is a big strategic defeat for Russia."
"Russia has lost hundreds of planes, thousands of battle tanks, and 300,000 casualties. Their economy is weaker. They are politically more isolated. Inflation is up, living standards are down."
The ISW said that, despite its setbacks, Russia likely will continue to push Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine.
“Russia continues to pursue Putin’s maximalist goals in Ukraine and that the current failure of Russian operations in Ukraine thus far is not a permanent condition,” it wrote
Meanwhile, The New York Times -- citing Russian, U.S., and international sources -- on December 23 reported that Putin had given signals over the past three months that “he is open to a cease-fire that freezes the fighting along the current lines.”
The report cited former senior Russian officials close to the Kremlin and U.S. and international officials who say they have received such a message from Putin's envoys.
Zelenskiy has consistently said he is unwilling to discuss a peace deal that would require Ukraine to give up any of its territory, including lands captured by Russia since its February 2022 invasion.
On the battlefield, Kyiv on December 23 said 75 clashes took place between Ukrainian forces and the invading Russian Army over the past 24 hours, adding that its troops repelled attacks on six front lines in the country’s east and northeast.
Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults in the Synkivka area of Kharkiv Province, where Russian forces attempted to break through the defenses, Ukraine’s General Staff said.
The Ukrainian military also said its forces had fought off Russian attacks on Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region as the Kremlin’s forces continued efforts to encircle the eastern city in the Donetsk region on December 23.
"Our warriors are maintaining their defense and causing significant casualties to the occupiers," the military said.
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and The New York Times
Serbia Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Allegations Of Vote Fraud In December 17 Elections
The Serbian Prosecutor's Office on December 23 said it has launched an investigation into allegations of fraud during recent elections after it said it received reports of possible irregularities, including vote buying and the falsifying of ballots and signatures. President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling SNS party claimed it had secured commanding victories in the December 17 parliamentary and local elections, but the second-place Pro-Europe Serbia Against Violence coalition said it didn't recognize the results, claiming widespread fraud. The OSCE and other international observers denounced what they called a series of "irregularities" in the voting. Domestic nongovernmental election-monitoring groups also alleged irregularities following the vote. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Polish Farmers To Suspend Protest At Ukrainian Border, Truckers To Remain
The Polish government said farmers will on December 24 suspend their protest at the Medyka border crossing with Ukraine, helping to ease tensions between the two normally friendly nations. However, Polish truckers -- who are also protesting and have since November blocked the crossing and others -- said they will remain. Polish farmers, complaining of unfair competition from Ukraine, joined the truckers' protest. Truckers demand reintroduction of entry permits for Ukrainian competitors heading into EU countries. The EU waived the permits after Russia launched its invasion to ease cargo traffic in and out the war-torn country. Poland and Ukraine on December 22 said they were seeking to resolve "problematic" issues in their relations starting with a pledge to resolve the truckers' blockade. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia's Communist Party Nominates 75-Year-Old Member To Run Against Putin
Russia’s Communist Party on December 23 nominated Nikolai Kharitonov, 75, to run against President Vladimir Putin in next March’s presidential election. Kharitonov ran against Putin in 2004, receiving 13.7 percent of the vote to Putin’s reported 71.3 percent. The announcement comes the same day Russia’s Central Election Commission barred journalist Yekatarina Duntsova, who has called for peace in Ukraine, from running for president, citing alleged mistakes in her application to register as a candidate. Putin is expected to comfortably win the election, as Moscow has for years sidelined opponents from elections and the political scene, a clampdown that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
UN Says Swedish Citizen Faces Iran Execution 'Shortly'
The United Nations on December 23 warned that an Iranian-Swedish citizen is facing imminent execution in Iran, after a Swedish court upheld the conviction of a former Iranian prison official. "Disturbing news that Dr. Ahmadreza Djalali could be shortly executed on charges of 'enmity against God,'" the UN human rights office said. Djalali was sentenced to death in 2017 on espionage charges that have been denounced as baseless by Stockholm and his supporters. The comments came amid fears that a Swedish appeals court decision confirming the conviction of former Iranian prison official Hamid Noury could jeopardize the fate of several Swedish prisoners in Iran.
Ukrainian Forces Repelled Russian Attacks In Several Directions Over The Past Day, Kyiv Says
Seventy-five clashes took place between Ukrainian forces and the invading Russian Army over the past 24 hours, Kyiv said on December 23, adding that its troops repelled Russian attacks on six front lines in the country’s east and northeast. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults in the Synkivka area of Kharkiv Province, where Russian forces attempted to break through the defenses, Ukraine’s General Staff said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Bars Anti-War Journalist From Running For President
Russia’s Central Election Commission has barred journalist Yekatarina Duntsova, who has called for peace in Ukraine, from running for president in the next election, citing alleged mistakes in her application to register as a candidate.
Footage from a meeting of the central electoral commission showed members voting unanimously to reject Duntsova’s candidacy.
Duntsova, 40, had filed documents to stand in the March 2024 election as an independent candidate, promoting her vision of a “humane” Russia “that’s peaceful, friendly, and ready to cooperate with everyone on the principle of respect.”
Duntsova told Current Time TV last week that she supports peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
“Peace negotiations to resolve the special military operation is among the priority issues for me,” Duntsova said, using the term, "special military operation," which Moscow uses to describe its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“A lot of time will be needed for peace negotiations to bring results. But anything is possible; I believe in it,” she added.
The former local legislator from the western town of Rzhev was summoned by prosecutors last month after she called for peace in Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and democratic reforms in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin is expected to comfortably win the election, as Moscow has for years sidelined opponents from elections and the political scene. The clampdown has intensified since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Duntsova has spoken of being “afraid” after announcing her bid to run against Putin. Electricity briefly went out at the venue where Duntsova’s supporters were gathered last week, according to Sota, a Russian news publication covering the opposition, anti-government protests, and human rights issues.
Under constitutional reforms orchestrated by the Kremlin, Putin, 71, is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Tajik Opposition Activist Arrested In Dushanbe After Deportation From Germany, Relatives Say
Tajik opposition activist Bilol Qurbonaliev, who was deported from Germany for allegedly violating immigration rules, has been arrested in Dushanbe, his family said on December 22. He’s being held at a detention facility of the State Committee for National Security, they said. There was no comment by Tajik authorities about Qurbonaliev’s arrest. Qurbonaliev, a member of the banned Group 24, was among the Tajik protesters who threw eggs at President Emomali Rahmon’s car during his visit to Berlin in September. Group 24 expressed concern that Qurbonaliev will face torture in Tajikistan, where authorities don’t tolerate dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Official Arrested In Alleged Arms Procurement Fraud Case
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the Defense Ministry said on December 22 they had uncovered a scheme that involved the embezzlement of the equivalent of nearly $40 million and arrested the head of one of the main departments of the Defense Ministry under suspicion of involvement in the scheme.
"As a result of complex measures in Kyiv the head of one of the Main Departments of the Ministry of Defense involved in the [procurement of] equipment was detained," the SBU said on Facebook.
The SBU also published photos of the arrest of the official on Facebook but did not identify the official by name.
The official, who is the main suspect in the case, was removed from his duties, and legal proceedings have been launched against him. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
A statement issued by the SBU said the scheme focused on contracts to procure artillery shells.
A Defense Ministry statement said the scheme was uncovered last week and an audit confirmed the illegal activity.
The SBU said documents confirming illegal activities were found during searches of the suspect's home and workplace.
The SBU said a contract to secure the artillery shells at higher than market prices had been abandoned by the Defense Ministry's recently created procurement agency and a new deal struck eliminating intermediaries, which significantly shortened the delivery time and reduced the price.
But a senior ministry official extended the previous contract and funds totaling nearly 1.5 billion hryvnias ($40 million) were deposited in accounts belonging to the intermediary firms.
This amount exceeded the cost of products by 30 percent under the direct contract with the manufacturer.
The Defense Ministry said attempts are under way to recover the money.
Corruption has become an even more crucial issue as Kyiv proceeds with its application to join the European Union.
With reporting by Reuters
Czech Republic Observes National Day Of Mourning For Victims Of University Mass Shooting
PRAGUE -- A minute of silence was observed across the Czech Republic at noon on December 23 as the country held a national day of mourning to honor the victims of the worst mass shooting in its recent history.
Flags were being flown at half-mast on public buildings and black ribbons were attached. Many pre-Christmas events were canceled, and state television channels ran a special program as condolence messages came in from all over the world.
The shooting inside the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in the capital, Prague, on December 21 left 14 dead, police said. A total of 25 people were wounded, including three foreign nationals.
Meanwhile, the Czech capital remained tense during the day following a phoned-in bomb threat targeting Prague’s main airport, leading to a suspension of operations. Authorities later declared the threat a hoax after searching the facility, and flight operations resumed.
The December 21 shooting inside the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague left 14 dead, police said. A total of 25 people were wounded, including three foreign nationals.
According to police, 13 people died at the scene and one died in a hospital. The shooter, who killed himself as police closed in, was a student at the Faculty of Arts.
Authorities said they have evidence the 24-year-old gunman -- a Czech national -- also killed a man and a baby in Prague last week, and shot dead his own father in their hometown of Hostoun west of Prague hours before going on a killing spree at the university.
In Prague, people began paying their respects to the victims on December 22 by lighting candles outside Charles University buildings. Fellow students, friends of the victims, and others gathered for an impromptu vigil. Some knelt to light candles and lay flowers, while others cried and hugged each other.
Prime Minister Petr Fiala and U.S. Ambassador Bijan Sabet were among those who paid tribute to the victims.
"It is hard to find the words to express condemnation on the one hand and, on the other, the pain and sorrow that our entire society is feeling in these days before Christmas," Fiala said.
The university’s rector, Milena Kralickova, was also among the throngs of people at the vigil. The academic community, she said, had been "shaken, deeply shaken” by the shooting.
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said all 14 victims of the shooting have been identified. The university confirmed two staff members were among the dead, including the head of the Institute of Music Sciences, Lenka Hlavkova. First-year student Lucie Spindlerova was another, said the Lidove noviny daily, where she also worked.
Authorities said the shooter had no criminal record, and police have released no details about a possible motive. Investigators said they found no link to any extremist ideology or groups and believe he acted alone.
Following the attack, the national police announced they have increased security around public buildings and schools, which are closed for the Christmas holiday, across the country. Lectures and events at Charles University were canceled.
The national police stressed that the measures were preventive and that no specific threats had been identified.
The Czech newspaper Hospodarske noviny, citing a police report it had viewed, reported that the gunman had been treated in the past for psychological problems and legally owned 12 weapons, including a semiautomatic rifle, a shotgun, and pistols along with silencers.
The police report said that the gunman arrived at the university with a suitcase full of ammunition. Police said he had a license to own eight guns, including two long guns.
When asked at a news conference how it was possible the shooter had such a number of weapons, Tomas Kubik, a deputy police chief said: “We will have to figure out if it’s a result of a flaw in the system or human error.”
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP
Deputy Director Of Russian Space Agency Charged In Multimillion-Dollar Fraud
The deputy director of Russia's space agency has been charged with fraud over suspected embezzlement. Oleg Frolov and two other suspects are accused of a "large-scale fraud," the Investigative Committee said in a statement on December 22. "Frolov, using his official position, took part in a criminal conspiracy with two other co-conspirators," the statement said. "In the course of the execution of [a] contract, they stole budgeted funds during the purchase of equipment." Frolov will be held in pretrial detention pending his trial, the statement added. The two other suspects were not named. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine, Poland Vow To Increase Cooperation, Work On Resolving Trucker Blockade
Ukraine and Poland say they are ready to try to resolve "problematic" issues in their relations, starting with a pledge to work to resolve a Polish truckers' blockade of several border crossings.
The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine said on December 22 the deputy ministers of infrastructure of Poland and Ukraine met in Kyiv and agreed on joint positions for unblocking the border.
"The parties reached an understanding regarding compromise solutions and their implementation. The next stage is negotiations at the level of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the protesters," the ministry said.
Polish truckers since early November have blocked three border crossings on the Polish-Ukrainian border demanding the reintroduction of entry permits for their Ukrainian competitors heading into EU countries. The European Union waived the permits shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion to ease the cargo traffic in and out of the war-torn country.
Polish haulers are angry over a loss of business to competition from Ukrainian truckers, who have benefited from permit-free access to EU territory.
They want permits for Ukrainian truckers reinstated. Kyiv and the European Commission have said this is not negotiable. The Ukrainian Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure emphasized again on December 22 that the issue of changes to the agreement on permit-free entry was not being discussed.
Ukrainian authorities say they are suffering significant economic losses due to the actions of the Polish side, while Poland says it has its own economic interests.
The blockade has revealed a rift in relations with Poland, which has been one of Ukraine’s closest European Union allies in the war against Russia.
.
Poland, however, now has a new pro-EU government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Poland’s new foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, was in Kyiv on December 22 on his first official trip abroad since the new government took office.
Poland's deputy infrastructure minister, who accompanied Sikorski, said after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart that he hoped truckers' protests could be resolved before the end of the year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Sikorski and said he and the foreign minister discussed "significant opportunities for further collaboration -- work that will bolster both our nations." He said he hoped Kyiv and Warsaw could "open a new page" in their relations.
Zelenskiy said this included joint defense production. He acknowledged that "many things need to be resolved," but said he was "confident we can do it."
Sikorski said Western economies together were "20 times wealthier" than Russia's, but Moscow "has switched its economy to a war mode."
Western countries "cannot allow Russia to produce more on the basis of a much smaller economy," he said, adding that wars were not won by tactical battles but by production.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Biden Signs Order Expanding U.S. Authority To Punish Banks For Facilitating Russian Defense Procurement
U.S. President Joe Biden on December 22 signed an executive order paving the way for Washington to impose sanctions on financial institutions that help Russia evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
The new executive order makes clear that banks and other financial institutions face significant sanctions themselves if they don’t stop the transactions of people and entities that have been designated for sanctions, in particular those involved in shipping of components and goods to the Russian defense sector, the White House said.
"We are sending an unmistakable message: Anyone supporting Russia’s unlawful war effort is at risk of losing access to the U.S. financial system," national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the order expands the United States’ ability to target financial institutions located outside of Russia that facilitate transactions on behalf of the Russian defense sector.
“The new order also gives the United States the authority to ban importation to the United States of certain goods mined, produced, or harvested in Russia, even if substantially transformed in a third country,” Blinken said.
The order underscores the need for financial institutions around the world to “ensure they are not facilitating activities that support Russia’s war effort and implement due diligence practices that protect them from being exploited by Russia’s procurement networks,” he said.
The executive order is part of a broader U.S. crackdown on sanctions evasion.
The U.S. Treasury Department in recent months imposed sanctions on individuals and entities in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Hong Kong, and China that it accused of helping Moscow evade sanctions.
A senior U.S. official who spoke about the order in a conference call on December 21 said companies and individuals that have been found to participate in evading the sanctions have been designated for sanctions, but the “choke point” for these companies and Russia’s ability to circumvent sanctions is the financial system.
"What this tool allows us to do is to target those institutions and give them a very stark choice," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
With reporting by Reuters
Attack On Driver In Kazakhstan Causes Bus Crash, Killing 3
Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, said on December 22 that three people were killed when a bus went out of control after a male passenger attacked the female driver. The bus hit a bus stop full of people and collided with four other vehicles. According to police, four people and the 36-year-old driver were hospitalized. The attacker was arrested and placed in a detention center on charges of obstruction of a public transportation employee and hooliganism. Witnesses say the man attacked the driver after she demanded he pay the bus fare. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Nagorno-Karabakh Separatist Leader Says Dissolution Decree Not Valid
The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists ousted from the breakaway Azerbaijani region in September said on December 22 that a decree he signed on the dissolution of separatist institutions was no longer valid.
The separatist leader, Samvel Shahramanian, signed the decree ordering the dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh's institutions by January 1, 2024. The breakaway republic "will cease to exist," by the year's end, the decree said.
But Shahramanian on December 22 rolled back the announcement in comments he made in Yerevan.
"There is no document...of the Republic of Artsakh [Karabakh] stipulating the dissolution of government institutions," he said.
Vladimir Grigorian, an adviser to Shahramanian, told RFE/RL in an interview that the basis for this was a subsequent decree signed on October 19 under which top officials of Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto government, including the president, government ministers, judges, members of parliament, the secretary of the Security Council, law enforcement agencies, the mayor of Stepanakert, and the heads of administrative districts, "continue to hold office on a public basis, that is, without pay."
He added that in the view of the separatists, the October 19 decree canceled the decree Shahramanian signed on September 28.
"In other words, the Republic of Artsakh, the government and all other bodies in 2024, they will continue their activities after January 1," Grigorian said.
Asked whether this interpretation could be problematic from a legal standpoint, Grigorian said the decision was illegal from the beginning, and since then the decree signed on October 19 has been continued and a number of legal normative acts had also been adopted.
He said this "implies that the Republic of Artsakh in 2024-25 will happen, because the Republic of Artsakh is dissolved only by the people's referendum, and no person, not even the president, has such powers and rights to dissolve the republic."
He added that there was no need to wait for a new decree from Shahramanian.
Neither Baku nor Yerevan have commented on the statement.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority-ethnic-Armenian enclave within the internationally recognized border of Azerbaijan since the Soviet collapse.
When Shahramanian signed the decree on September 28, he said the move was prompted by the situation created after Azerbaijan took complete control of the region.
Azerbaijan sent troops to Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, and after just one day of fighting, Armenian separatist forces who had controlled the region for three decades surrendered.
Azerbaijan's victory marked the end of the territorial dispute, and since then the two sides have made steps toward normalizing relations and reaching a peace agreement based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
Earlier this month they agreed to a prisoner exchange and other goodwill steps.
European Council President Charles Michel hailed the agreement as a "major breakthrough" in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
The developments raised hopes for reviving face-to-face talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The pair have met several times for normalization talks mediated by Michel, but the process has been on hold since October.
With reporting by AFP
Another Uzbek Official Reportedly Arrested On Corruption Charges
Uzbek media reported on December 22 that the former governor of the Izboskan district in the eastern region of Andijon, Serobiddin Ismoilov, was arrested two days earlier on charges of abuse of power. The reports come days after officials announced the arrest on corruption charges of former Agriculture Minister Aziz Voitov; former Bekobod district chief Shuhrat Mirzaev; the deputy governor of the Namangan region, Saidahmad Sultonov; the former governor of the Bukhara district, Khairullo Joraev; and several top Customs Committee officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Moldova Appoints Romanian Ex-Finance Minister As Central Bank Chief
Moldovan lawmakers on December 22 confirmed Romanian politician Anca Dragu as the country's new central bank governor after dismissing Octavian Armasu from the position the previous day. Armasu was fired for failing to intervene in a 2014-15 bank-fraud scandal that resulted in the disappearance of $1 billion from Moldovan banks. Dragu, currently a lawmaker from the center-right Save Romania Union (USR), was finance minister between November 2015 and January 2017. Dragu was sworn in as a Moldovan citizen on December 22. "It is a great honor for me to contribute to the European path of Moldova," Dragu said. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Romanian and Moldovan services, click here.
Taliban Bans Books From Minority Muslim Sects In Private University Libraries
In its latest restriction on religious freedom, the Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education has ordered all private universities in Afghanistan to remove religious books that do not conform to the Sunni Hanafi sect it follows.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi On December 22, Mir Zafaruddin Ansari, a lecturer at one of the private universities, confirmed that the ministry's guidance department had sent a letter to all the private universities.
He said the letter urged them to remove all books that "oppose the Hanafi jurisprudence or can foment opposition to its tenets."
The Taliban has ordered libraries "to remove books belonging to the Shi'ite sect, Hizb ut-Tahrir, and Salafists," he said.
Shi'a make up nearly 15 percent of Afghanistan's population and are the second-largest Islamic sect after Sunnis. Hizb ut-Tahrir is a contemporary Islamist group that was banned in many countries for its extremist beliefs. Salafists are a sect within Sunni Islam.
"I think a government delegation will supervise the removal of these books and punish those who fail to act on it," Ansari said.
A student in one of the private universities in the Afghan capital, Kabul, opposed the move.
"This will limit our efforts to learn about other religions and sects," he said.
Since the Taliban's return to power two years ago, rights watchdogs and members of the religious minority communities in Afghanistan have accused the group of discrimination and persecution.
Leaders of the tiny Salafist sect allege that the Taliban has tortured and persecuted its members by accusing them of supporting the IS-Khorasan, a splinter of the Islamic State group.
Some members of Afghanistan's predominantly Shi'ite Hazara ethnic group have accused the Taliban of systematic discrimination by preventing them from freely practicing their faith.
Most members of Afghanistan's once thriving Sikh and Hindu minority had already fled the country before the Taliban returned to power. Those still living in the country say they are struggling with strict restrictions imposed on them.
Afghanistan's last Jew, Zalon Simintov, fled the country soon after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
