Reports: Russian Historian Found With Woman's Severed Arms In Backpack Enters Plea Deal

The lawyer for a historian at St. Petersburg State University who has been arrested in a grisly murder case says the university lecturer has entered into a plea bargain agreement.



Attorney Aleksandr Pochuyev said on November 9 that his client, Oleg Sokolov, had "signed a plea bargain deal."



"If such a heinous crime, which my client has confessed to, did take place, it was committed under the influence of strong factors -- possibly pathological intoxication or temporary insanity," Pochuyev said.



"The verdict has not been passed yet, and until that moment a person is forbidden to be considered guilty" under Russia's Criminal Code, Pochuyev said.



Russian police say Sokolov's alleged victim may be a postgraduate student of his named Anastasia Eshchenko from Russia's Krasnodar region. She was reportedly a co-author with Sokolov's of joint research on the French military rule of Napoleon Bonaparte.



Sokolov was awarded the Order of Legion d'Honneur, France's highest civilian decoration, in 2003 by France's then-President Jacques Chirac for his studies on Napoleon.



Officials from the St. Petersburg department of Russia's Investigative Committee have said that a suspect in the case who was born in 1956 was rescued from a river in the city on the morning of November 9 with a backpack containing the severed arms of a young woman.



Authorities did not identify the suspect. But Russian media reports note that Sokolov was born in 1956 and suggested that Sokolov had fallen into the river while he was intoxicated.

