Russian Soyuz Spacecraft With 3 Aboard Docks At Space Station

A Moscow court ordered three more people arrested in connection with last week’s terrorist attack at a concert hall as President Vladimir Putin again tried to implicate Ukraine and the United States even while admitting radical Islamists were behind the attack.

With the death toll standing at 139 people, and officials warning it could climb further, Russians flocked to the Crocus City Hall on Moscow’s outskirts, to lay flowers and mourn the dead.

Rescue workers picked through the wreckage of the venue which was gutted by a fire shortly after the shooting. More than 180 people were injured, and 97 of them remain in the hospital, officials said.

Russian authorities continued to try and identify together the masterminds, and accomplices, in the country’s worst terrorist attack in two decades. The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility.

Security officials have said 11 people in all have been detained in connection with the March 22 attack. Four of them, ethnic Tajik men who were migrant workers in Russia, appeared in a Moscow court late on March 24, and were ordered held pending trial. The four showed signs that they had been beaten, and possibly tortured.

On March 25, another Moscow court ordered three other men held pending trial. The three were accused of being accomplices in the attack. Aleksandr Bastrykin, the head of the national Investigative Committee, alleged that they provided an apartment to the attackers, as well as a car.

It's unclear if the three new men were included in the overall figure of 11 detainees.

Meeting with government officials late on March 25, Putin said the attack was carried out by extremists "whose ideology the Islamic world has been fighting for centuries.”

“We know that the crime was committed by radical Islamists,” he said.

But Putin also repeated earlier suggestions from other officials that Ukraine, and the United States, had a role to play. Authorities said the four Tajik men had been detained in a region close to the Ukrainian and Belarusian border.

“The question immediately аrises: Who benefited from it?” he said. “This atrocity can be just another element in a series of attempts of those who have been at war with our country since 2014.”

“Of course, it is necessary to answer that same question: why after committing the crime did the terrorists try to go to Ukraine? Who was waiting for them there?” he said.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again vehemently denied any involvement, saying in his nightly video address that Putin was always seeking to blame "someone else."

"Again, he accuses Ukraine. A sick and cynical creature,” Zelenskiy said. “Everyone is a terrorist to him except for himself although he has been fueled by terror for two decades already.”

U.S. officials have dismissed the assertions, saying publicly that intelligence showed Islamic State was behind the attack. And French President Emmanuel Macron also said a branch of Islamic State "planned the attack and carried it out," adding the same group had plotted attacks in France.

The images of the four Tajik men, shown badly beaten, drew criticism and questions for the Kremlin, both whether they had been tortured and why they had been shown publicly, in a courtroom, with serious injuries.

Video that circulated on Telegram purported to show one of the men having his ear cut off and stuffed into his mouth. Another Telegram channel known to be linked to the Wagner mercenary group published a photograph purporting to show one of the detained men with his genitals attached to an electric wire.

Team Against Torture, a Russian organization that advocates against police brutality, said in a statement that the culprits must face stern punishment, but “savagery should not be the answer to savagery.”

Asked on March 25 about the men’s condition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to answer.

“I am leaving this question without an answer,” he told reporters.

About two weeks before the attack, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow released an unusual warning, saying radical “extremists” might be plotting to target public locations, and urged American citizens to be careful.

The warning was met with derision by officials, including Putin, who suggested it was aimed at embarrassing him ahead of presidential elections that he ultimately ended up winning.

Speaking in Washington on March 25, White House national-security adviser John Kirby said U.S. officials shared the intelligence warnings ahead of time, under a tenet of the U.S. intelligence community called the “duty to warn.”

That’s a years-old executive order that obliges U.S. intelligence officials to lean toward sharing knowledge of a threat if conditions allow. That's even if the apparent targets are adversaries.

“Yeah, look, there's not going to be security assistance with Russia and the United States,” Kirby told reporters Monday.

“We had a duty to warn them of information that we had, clearly that they didn't have. We did that," he said.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service and Current Time