Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Russian Strikes Kill Civilians Across Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies In Pokrovsk

Updated
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a heavily damaged building following an air attack in Zaporizhzhya on October 30.
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a heavily damaged building following an air attack in Zaporizhzhya on October 30.

Russian missile and drone strikes across Ukraine have killed at least six people and injured dozens of others, including children, as Russian troops step up assaults around the country’s strategic eastern city of Pokrovsk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 30 described the attacks as a "complex, combined strike," noting that Russian forces used over 650 drones and more than 50 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian officials said two people were killed in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, while four others were killed in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk -- two of Ukraine’s main strongholds in the Donetsk region, along with Pokrovsk.

Strikes were also reported late in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, where local officials said ten Russian drones targeted civilian infrastructure and damaged at least two residential buildings within an hour.

Map: Russian Troops Enter Pokrovsk

Representatives of country's emergency services and local administrations described the aftermath.

Following the attack on Zaporizhzhya, rescuers recovered two bodies from the rubble of a residential building destroyed in the strike, while in Ukraine's west-central Vinnytsia region, a seven-year-old girl who was injured in a Russian strike later died in hospital.

"She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors fought for her life, but unfortunately, they were unable to save her,” Natalya Zabolotna, first deputy head of the regional military administration, wrote in a Telegram post.

Speaking to RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, a woman living in Slovyansk said the attack on the city damaged the windows and doors of some residents’ apartments.

"I can't describe how loud the strikes were -- my heart nearly stopped," she added.

Ukrainians Endure Blackouts And Fewer Showers As Attacks On Grid Continue Ukrainians Endure Blackouts And Fewer Showers As Attacks On Grid Continue
Embed
Ukrainians Endure Blackouts And Fewer Showers As Attacks On Grid Continue

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:58 0:00

The National Energy Company Ukrenerho reported that Russia's massive air attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have caused emergency power outages across most regions of the country.

In Ukraine's western Lviv region, which borders NATO and EU member Poland, the regional governor reported that two energy facilities were hit.

"Russia continues its systematic terror -- striking at the lives, dignity, and warmth of Ukrainians on the eve of winter," Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its armed forces had carried out a massive overnight strike on Ukraine's military-industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and military airfields in response to "Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets in Russia."

"The strike achieved its objectives, with all designated targets hit," the ministry said in a statement on October 30.

Commander Visits Frontline Positions Near Pokrovsk

After visiting frontline positions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad area, Ukraine's top commander said that Russian troops are stepping up attacks around the eastern stronghold of Pokrovsk.

Oleksandr Syrskiy wrote on Telegram that Ukraine is strengthening its defenses to repel the attacks.

"The situation is difficult, but Russian propaganda claims about the alleged 'encirclement' of Ukraine's defense forces in Pokrovsk, as well as in Kupyansk, do not correspond to reality," Syrskiy said on October 30.

Pokrovsk, a city of about 7,000 inhabitants -- down from more than 60,000 prewar -- holds crucial road and rail junctions and has been under threat of encirclement by Russian forces for most of the year.

In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russian troops had entered the city, but Ukrainian officials at the time denied the report and said Kremlin forces continued to suffer heavy losses in the region.

On October 26, Ukraine's General Staff said several small Russian infantry units -- totaling some 200 soldiers -- had evaded defensive lines and established positions inside Pokrovsk.

With reporting from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AFP, and Reuters
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG