Russian Student Swallows Poison After Bringing Ax, Gasoline, Knives To School

A Russian teenager who brought an ax, several knives, and a canister of gasoline to his school has been hospitalized after swallowing rat poison, media reports and officials in the Volgograd region say.

Officials in the Volga River region's Danilovka district said on November 14 that they believe the 14-year-old boy wanted to frighten his classmates but did not intend to do harm.

Media reports cited teachers and local authorities as saying that the boy swallowed rat poison after a teacher took the ax and other items that he brought to his first class on the morning of November 12.

Police and regional education department officials are investigating the incident and trying to determine the boy's motives.

Some reports said he apparently wanted to scare classmates who had "offended" him, but the details were not clear.

The incident came less than a month after an assailant identified as an 18-year-old student killed 20 people and wounded dozens in a gun-and-bomb attack at a technical college in Russian-controlled Crimea before killing himself.

In January, a ninth-grader attacked fellow students with an ax and other weapons in the Siberian region of Buryatia.

That attack followed a knife attack by two teenagers at a school in Perm and a stabbing at a school in the Chelyabinsk region the same month.

Based on reporting by RIA, TASS, V1.ru, and Zvezda TV