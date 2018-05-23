Russian Submarine Test-Fires Intercontinental Missiles

The Russian Navy says a nuclear-powered submarine has successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles on the country's northwestern coast.

The navy said on May 22 that the submarine -- named Yuri Dolgoruky after the prince who founded Moscow -- launched the Bulava missiles from a submerged position in the White Sea.

The navy said the mock warheads that were carried by the missiles reached their targets on the opposite side of Russia at the Kura shooting range in the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

The exercise marked the first simultaneous launch of four Bulava missiles, which can carry multiple nuclear warheads and have a range of up to 9,300 kilometers.

The Yuri Dolgoruky is one of three new Borei-class submarines in Russia's navy.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

