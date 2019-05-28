Russian Teen Detained After Attacking Girl With Ax At School

A Russian teenager has been detained after hitting a girl with an ax at a school in the Saratov region, officials say.

The regional directorate of the Investigative Committee said it was investigating the incident that took place at School No. 4 in the town of Volsk on May 28.

Media reports said earlier that the boy, whose identity was not disclosed, was detained shortly after he attacked a girl with an ax inside the school. The injured girl was hospitalized.

Some reports said that before attacking the girl, the assailant threw a Molotov cocktail at a classroom door, but there was no immediate confirmation from the authorities.

The alleged attack took place two weeks after a teenage boy was detained after he brought a pistol and a knife to his school in the capital of the Tatarstan region, Kazan.

In April, a court in neighboring region of Bashkortostan ordered a teenage boy to be placed in a psychiatric clinic for stabbing a female student and a teacher and setting a classroom on fire in the city of Sterlitamak a year ago.

That ruling came a day after a court in the Urals city of Perm sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of a knife attack at his school that left 12 people hospitalized with stab wounds in January 2018.

There were several attacks at schools in Russia last year, as well as a gun-and-bomb attack on a college in Russian-controlled Crimea in which authorities say an 18-year-old killed 20 other people in October before fatally shooting himself.

With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS