Russian Teen Gets Nearly 10 Years In Prison For School Stabbing Attack

A 17-year-old Russian boy has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being convicted over a knife attack at his former school that left 12 people hospitalized with stab wounds.

In a December 18 ruling, the Motovilikha District Court in Perm, 1150 kilometers northeast of Moscow, found the defendant guilty of the attempted murder of 30 people and of damaging school property.

The boy, whose name was not disclosed because he is a minor, was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison.

Authorities said the boy and another teenager, a student at the school, entered the building carrying knives and injured 15 people.

The second suspect was found mentally unfit to face trial and was sent to a psychiatric hospital.

There have been several attacks on schools in Russia this year, as well as a gun-and-bomb attack on a college in Russian-controlled Crimea in which authorities say an 18-year-old killed 20 other people on October 18 before fatally shooting himself.

On December 6, a Moscow secondary school was evacuated after a 16-year-old student brought a knife into the building and threatened to kill himself, officials said.

On November 12, authorities said a 14-year-old boy in the Volgograd region brought an ax, several knives, and a gas canister to his school, and was hospitalized for a day after he swallowed rat poison.

Nobody else was hurt.

On December 4, the Russian parliament's lower house passed a bill banning so-called "online Columbine communities" that lawmakers say encourage violence among schoolchildren.

Columbine is a high school in the U.S. state of Colorado where two students staged an attack in 1999, killing 12 fellow students and a teacher before fatally shooting themselves.

