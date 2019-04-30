Russian Teen Sent To Psychiatric Clinic For School Attack

A Russian teenager who authorities say attacked his school in the Bashkortostan region a year ago was ordered to be placed in a psychiatric clinic for up to one year, the Investigative Committee says.



A court in the city of Sterlitamak concluded on April 30 that the 18-year-old boy, whose identity was not disclosed, was not criminally culpable for his actions due to psychological problems and therefore must be placed in a psychiatric clinic for treatment, the main state investigative agency said in a statement.



Authorities said that, on April 18, 2018, the boy entered the school and stabbed a female student and a teacher and set a classroom on fire. Another girl sustained serious injuries when she fled by jumping from a second-story window.



The court's ruling came a day after another Russian court in Perm, 1,150 kilometers northeast of Moscow, sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of a knife attack at his school that left 12 people hospitalized with stab wounds in January 2018.



There have been several attacks on schools in Russia last year, as well as a gun-and-bomb attack on a college in Russian-controlled Crimea in which authorities say an 18-year-old killed 20 people in October before fatally shooting himself.