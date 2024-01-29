News
Russian Teen Skater Valiyeva Suspended Four Years For Doping, Loses 2022 Olympic Team Gold
Teen figure-skating star Kamila Valiyeva has received a four-year suspension for doping, a move that effectively strips the Russian team of its gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Olympics and hands the title to the U.S. squad. "Kamila Valiyeva is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation and sanctioned with a four-year period of ineligibility commencing on December 25, 2021," the Swiss-based the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on January 29. Valiyeva, now 17, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021, with the results only becoming known after her Olympic victory. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Kremlin Critic, Political Observer Krasheninnikov Not Allowed To Enter Georgia
Fyodor Krasheninnikov, an outspoken Kremlin critic and Russian political observer, said on January 29 that he was not allowed to enter Georgia for unexplained reasons. He says he was immediately put on the same plane he arrived on to fly back to the EU country where he has resided since fleeing Russia in July 2021. The Kazakhstan-born Krasheninnikov is known for his articles and statements critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government. Georgia has not allowed several Kremlin critics, independent journalists, and rights activists to enter the country in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Georgian PM Garibashvili Resigns Ahead Of Elections Later This Lear
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has announced his resignation to give his party time to prepare for general elections that are to be held in the Caucasus nation by October.
"I would like to inform the public of the decision that I have discussed with my team. Today, I am stepping down from my position as prime minister," Garibashvili said during a televised briefing at the government office on January 29.
Garibashvili's announcement came amid reports in the Georgian media that the current chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, would take the place of Garibashvili, who indicated he would become party chief in Kobakhidze's stead.
"I served our country, and uncompromisingly defended the interests of our country and people. I am proud of the results we achieved with the team during this period," Gharibashvili said.
Garibashvili had two stints as Georgia's prime minister, the first one from 2013, where he replaced his longtime associate and Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili until December 2015, and the second from February 2021, after the resignation of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia's cabinet until January 29. Garibashvili was a defense minister in Gakharia's government.
According to Georgia's constitution, the parliament must vote on a new government presented by a prime minister appointed by the ruling party within two weeks of the incumbent's resignation.
Georgia was granted EU candidacy status in December, when fellow former Soviet republics Ukraine and Moldova were given the green light to begin negotiations to join the bloc.
However, a report published earlier this month by the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum -- an umbrella network of nongovernmental organizations from the region and the European Union -- was critical of Georgia's backsliding on democracy and the rule of law under the Georgian Dream's rule while appeasing Russia despite Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Georgia “has flatlined in its overall EU approximation because of serious backsliding in fundamental freedoms, democracy and governance-related indicators, the government’s evident disregard for civil society and its penchant for appeasing Russia, which is at odds with the EU consensus,” the report said.
The report said Georgia was granted EU candidate status “even though” it had engaged in “anti-Western rhetoric” and attempted, but failed, to pass a controversial “foreign agents” bill last year.
Tajik, Russian Nationals Suspected Of Deadly Church Shooting In Istanbul
One Tajik and one Russian were detained in Istanbul over a church shooting, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said late on January 28, describing the two men as members of the Islamic State (IS) extremist organization. Earlier in the day, two masked men opened fire at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing a Turkish citizen. Yerlikaya also said that following the attack, police raided dozens of locations in Istanbul, detaining 47 suspects. IS claimed responsibility for the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Russian Court Sentences In Absentia Wife Of Imprisoned Anti-War Activist
A Russian court on January 29 sentenced Maria Rouz, the self-exiled wife of imprisoned anti-war activist Richard Rouz, to 5 1/2 years in prison in absentia on charges of calling for extremist activities and distributing false information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Maria Rouz and the couple’s 8-year-old son fled Russia in December. Richard Rouz was sentenced to eight years in prison in September on charges of justifying terrorism and distributing false information about Russia's military. The Memorial human rights group has recognized Richard Rouz as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Turkey Deports Kazakh National Suspected Of Joining Armed Group In Syria
Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security said on January 29 that Turkey over the weekend deported to Astana a 22-year-old Kazakh man suspected of joining an armed group in Syria. The suspect was born in Kazakhstan’s southern city of Turkistan and joined a military group in Syria in 2020, the committee said. No further details were given. In September last year, a 19-year-old in Kazakhstan’s southern city of Shymkent was handed a seven-year prison term on the same charge. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Man Detained Over Mass Rallies In Russia's Bashkortostan Dies In Custody
Rifat Dautov, a resident of Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, has died after police detained him last week in a village on suspicion of taking part in mass rallies protesting the imprisonment of noted Bashkir activist Fail Alsynov in mid-January. Dautov's sister, Zalia Akhmadeyeva, says she identified her brother in a morgue over the weekend. Police said Dautov died of heart problems caused by alcohol intoxication, but Akhmadeyeva insists her brother does not drink. She added that he did not take part in the rallies, which were violently dispersed by police. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Reportedly Moved From Siberian Prison
Russian rights defender Aleksandr Podrabinek said on January 29 that a letter he sent to longtime Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza at the IK-6 prison in the Siberian city of Omsk was sent back marked "return to sender," indicating that Kara-Murza, who is serving a 25-year sentence for treason and criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "has been moved to another facility." No more details were given. Kara-Murza's lawyers had previously questioned a decision to transfer the 42-year-old Russian-British citizen to the prison in Siberia in September. They have yet to comment on Podrabinek's statement. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan, Iran Agree To Work Together To Improve Security After Tit-For-Tat Air Strikes
Pakistan and Iran on January 29 agreed to work together to improve security cooperation in the wake of deadly air strikes by Tehran and Islamabad earlier this month that killed at least 11 people, marking a significant escalation in fraught relations between the neighbors. The development came after Iran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held talks in Islamabad with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. The Iranian foreign minister also met with Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrants For Four Of Navalny's Self-Exiled Associates
A Moscow court on January 29 issued arrest warrants for imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's self-exiled associates -- Maria Pevchikh, Kira Yarmysh, Dmitry Nizovtsev, and Anna Biryukova -- on charges of organizing an extremist group. Pevchikh, Yarmysh, and Nizovtsev are additionally charged in absentia with the distribution of false information about the Russian military; Biryukova is also wanted for allegedly justifiying terrorism. Pevchikh, the head of Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation, was also charged with vandalism, on unspecified grounds. The four activists currently reside in the European Union. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says It Shot Down Eight Russian Drones Over Four Regions
Ukraine's air defenses say all eight drones launched by Russia early on January 29 at targets in four regions -- Mykolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskiy, and Rivne -- were shot down. One Iskander-M and three S-300 missiles were also launched at Ukraine's territory, the General Staff said. Meanwhile, Russian air defenses repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on January 29 on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the city of Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow, regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said, adding that there was no fire and no casualties at the plant, located some 250 kilometers from Moscow. The claim could not be independently verified. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Putin Officially Registered For Russian Presidential Election Amid Suppression Of Opposition
Incumbent Vladimir Putin has been officially registered as a candidate in Russia's upcoming presidential election, a vote he is expected to easily win with most of his main opponents in jail or outside the country, having fled for security concerns.
Russia's Central Election Commission (TsIK) on January 29 registered Putin as an independent candidate for the March 17 election, saying he had gathered at least 300,000 signatures backing him from across the country, the threshold needed for a candidate to be nominated without the backing of any political party.
Putin, who has run the country as president or prime minister since 1999, has taken advantage of a raft of 2020 constitutional reforms that gave him the right to seek two more six-year terms, meaning he could stay in office until 2036.
The 71-year-old Putin is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953 at the age of 74.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are marred by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections, which restricts coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsI the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
WATCH: Russian opposition candidate Boris Nadezhdin, running for President Vladimir Putin's job in the March election, says the war on Ukraine has been a disaster. Nadezhdin has collected the legally required 100,000 signatures for his nomination as a candidate for Russian president, he says. Past opposition candidates now in jail or in exile have also endorsed Nadezhdin.
Putin becomes the fourth candidate approved to run in the vote. The others are Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky; State Duma Deputy speaker Vladislav Davankov, who represents the New People party' and State Duma lawmaker Nikolai Kharitonov, a Communist Party member -- though no serious challenger has emerged amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and opposition.
Much of Russia’s organized political opposition has been driven abroad by the government’s repression, which intensified following the 2018 presidential election and has accelerated steadily since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has been trending toward authoritarianism since the beginning of Putin’s tenure. But since 2018, that trend has been more firmly entrenched than ever.
The already marginalized opposition has been crushed. Leading opposition figures Aleksei Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza, and Ilya Yashin have been handed long prison terms.
Draconian laws restricting free speech have been adopted since Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and, together with laws on “foreign agents” and “extremism,” have been used to quash dissent.
Still, one prospective challenger, 60-year-old liberal academic Boris Nadezhdin, has emerged recently and appears to have built enough support to submit his application to become an official candidate backed by the Civic Initiative Party before the January 31 deadline.
Thousands of Russians have been lining up across the country to sign him up for the balloting, attracted by his open calls for a halt to the war against Ukraine, an end to military mobilization, dialogue with the West, and an end to the country’s repression of LGBTQ+ activism.
Last week, he said he had the required amount of backing to become an official candidate, though he had yet to officially apply.
A petition not to register Putin as a candidate signed by 26 former and current lawmakers across Russia was sent to the TsIK earlier, but was rejected.
That petition emphasized that there were numerous violations of laws during the process of collecting signatures of Putin's supporters. For example, in the country’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, election officials were collecting the signatures to support Putin, which is not allowed by the law.
Regional officials were pushing for Putin while collecting the signatures, which is also a violation, the petition said.
The presidential election is the first to be held since Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have died in the war, the Russian economy has been hit by Western sanctions over the invasion, and Moscow's relations with the United States and the European Union have deteriorated dramatically.
'We Shall Respond,' Biden Vows, As He Blames Iranian-Backed Groups For Deaths Of 3 U.S. Soldiers In Jordan
U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to respond to the killing of three U.S. service members in a drone attack on American forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, which he blamed on Iran-backed militant groups.
Biden said the attack took place late on January 27. He did not specify the number of those injured in the incident, but a U.S. official later said that at least 34 personnel were being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries.
“We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases,” Biden said during a trip to South Carolina on January 28.
“And we shall respond,” he added.
Amid a heightened risk of escalation in the region, shaken by the war in Gaza, U.S. officials have assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was responsible for the attack on the U.S. soldiers, but still had to identify the precise group responsible.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a separate statement on January 28.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said in the statement.
Iran on January 29 denied that it had any links to the attack, with the Foreign Ministry in Tehran calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said "resistance groups" in the region do not take orders from Tehran.
Earlier, Iran's diplomatic mission to the United States, through its Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base."
Analysts say the attack is sure to ratchet up pressure on the Biden administration to take firm action.
Gregory Brew, a historian and an analyst with the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the attack represented a “major escalation -- and the U.S. is bound to respond forcefully and promptly.“
“The response is likely to come through more intense U.S. action against Iran-backed militias in either Syria and Iraq. It's unclear if this was an intentional escalation by Iran and its allies, but the genie is out of the bottle,” he added.
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
Earlier, a government spokesman in Amman claimed the attack was not on Jordanian soil but on a U.S. base in Syria just across the border.
The details of the attack could not immediately be verified, but reports said it occurred at Tower 22, a site hosting a contingent of U.S. troops inside Jordan along the Syria border.
Jordan is a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, with the Pentagon basing some 3,000 troops there, often in support of actions in Syria.
U.S. troops have been active in Syrian in recent years battling against Islamic State (IS) and other terror groups.
If confirmed to be in Jordan, the attack would be the first targeting U.S. troops in that country since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza with Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by Washington and the European Union.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7. At least 1,200 were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to local officials.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iran-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Iran Executes Four Ethnic Kurds For 'Spying' For Israel
Iran on January 29 executed four ethnic Kurds convicted of spying for Tehran's archenemy Israel, the country's judiciary said. The four men -- Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazlum, Wafa Azarbar, and Pejman Fatehi -- were charged with aiding Israel in a plot to bomb an Iranian defense center in the province of Isfahan, it said. The four had been arrested in July 2022 and sentenced to death in September. Rights organizations have repeatedly called on Iran to stop the executions, calling them politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Armenia's Pashinian Proposed Nonaggression Pact With Azerbaijan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on January 28 told an Army Day celebration event that he had proposed a nonaggression pact to bitter rival Azerbaijan. "We have offered [Azerbaijan] border demilitarization and a mutual control mechanism for weapons, as well as the signing of a nonaggression agreement, if it turns out that the signing of a peace treaty takes longer than expected." Yerevan and Baku have expressed a desire to settle their long conflict and take steps toward normalizing relations, though recent comments by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised questions in Armenia about the fate of the negotiations. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Central Ukrainian District Hit Again By Russian Missiles, Governor Says
For the second day in a row, the Russian military has attacked the Kremenchuk district in central Ukraine with missiles, hitting an industrial facility, Poltava region Governor Filip Pronin said on January 28. "According to preliminary information, an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district was hit again. Details later," he said. A day earlier, the district was hit by two Russian Iskander-M missiles, officials said. No casualties were reported. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Moldovan Negotiator Rules Out Moscow Role In Resolving Separatist Issue
Moldova's top negotiator in resolving the three-decade-old dispute with its pro-Russian Transdniester separatist enclave on January 28 ruled out any role for Moscow in finding a solution as long as it was engaged in its war in Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebrian made his comments on national radio as Moldova's pro-European government pressed ahead with its drive to secure EU membership. Serebrian said the 5+2 Transdniester negotiating process in place for 20 years -- which included Russia and Ukraine as well as the United States and EU as observers -- could serve no purpose as long as Moscow pursued its invasion.
Biden Blames Iranian-Backed Groups For 3 U.S. Deaths In Jordan
U.S. President Joe Biden said three U.S. service members were killed and "many" wounded in a drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said on January 28.
Biden said the attack took place late on January 27. He did not specify the number of those injured in the incident, but a U.S. official later said at least 34 personnel were being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries.
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
Earlier, a government spokesman in Amman claimed the attack was not on Jordanian soil but on a U.S. base in Syria just across the border.
The details of the attack could not immediately be verified, but reports said it occurred at Tower 22, a site hosting a contingent of U.S. troops inside Jordan along the Syria border.
Gregory Brew, a historian and analyst with the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the attack represented a "major escalation -- and the U.S. is bound to respond forcefully and promptly."
"The response is likely to come through more intense U.S. action against Iran-backed militias in either Syria and Iraq. It's unclear if this was an intentional escalation by Iran and its allies, but the genie is out of the bottle," he added.
Karim Sajadpour of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told Radio Farda that "U.S. deterrence against Iran is clearly not working."
"Iran and its proxies are killing U.S. soldiers and publicly taking credit for it. If they feared the consequences they would not be so brazen," he added.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal critic of Biden, said the "only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran's terrorist forces.... Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward."
Jordan is a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, with the Pentagon basing some 3,000 troops there, often in support of actions in Syria.
U.S. troops have been active in Syrian in recent years battling the Islamic State (IS) extremist group and others.
If confirmed to be in Jordan, the attack would be first targeting U.S. troops in that country since the start of Israel's war in Gaza with Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by Washington and the European Union.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.
At least 1,200 people were killed in those assaults, leading to retaliatory Israeli actions that have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to local officials.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iranian-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
Iran Wraps Up Trial Of Swedish EU Diplomat
The trial of a Swedish EU diplomat wrapped up in Tehran on January 28, with Iranian prosecutors seeking the maximum penalty for the man accused of spying for Iran's arch-foe, Israel. The prosecutor said that Johan Floderus, 33, who works for the EU diplomatic service, was charged with "very extensive intelligence cooperation with the Zionist occupation regime," meaning Israel. Floderus was charged with "corruption on Earth," which is one of Iran's most serious offenses and carries a maximum penalty of death. Sweden and the EU have repeatedly called for Floderus's immediate release, arguing there was "absolutely no reason" for him to be held.
Pakistanis Protesting Arrest Of Pashtun Rights Activist Detained
Police in the Pakistani city of Lahore have detained several members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) who were protesting the continuing detention of group leader Manzoor Pashteen, who has campaigned for the country's Pashtun minority. The movement has pressed since 2018 for the rights of Pakistan's estimated 35 million ethnic Pashtuns, many of whom live near the Afghan border. It has attracted tens of thousands of people to public rallies in recent years to denounce the powerful Pakistani Army's heavy-handed tactics in its fight against the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
North Macedonia's Parliament Elects First Ethnic Albanian PM
SKOPJE -- The parliament in North Macedonia elected the country's first ethnic Albanian prime minister, tabbing Talat Xhaferi to head a new caretaker government tasked with organizing free and fair parliamentary elections on May 8.
The 61-year-old Xhaferi, whose cabinet will include ministers nominated by the opposition, was elected on January 28 with 65 votes in favor out of the 120 seats in parliament, while the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE deputies did not vote.
"I will advocate for ethnic balance and harmony between the communities," Xhaferi told lawmakers, speaking in both the Macedonian and Albanian languages.
VMRO-DPMNE , the largest opposition party, proposed its own candidate and opposed Xhaferi’s candidacy.
Xhaferi served as parliament speaker but resigned on January 25 ahead of his election as caretaker prime minister.
About one-quarter of North Macedonia's 1.8 million inhabitants are ethnic Albanians. Tensions have persisted between the majority population and Albanian minority ever since the country's 1991 declaration of independence from the former Yugoslavia.
Tensions erupted into a six-month armed conflict between ethnic Albanian rebels and government forces in 2001, which only ended through the intervention of the international community.
A peace deal granted greater rights to the Albanian minority -- which had complained of discrimination and limited opportunities and representation -- and the two communities have lived in relative peace with no major incidents in recent years.
This is the third time since 2016 that North Macedonia has had a transitional or technical government.
Along with the May 8 parliamentary elections, voting will be held in the second round of presidential elections. The first round will be held on April 24.
North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union in 2022.
The small Balkan country must meet certain criteria to join, including changing its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority -- a highly contentious issue because of the overlapping histories and cultures of Bulgaria and North Macedonia.
Dozens Detained As Pakistan Police Break Up Rally For Jailed Ex-PM Khan
Pakistani police detained at least two dozen supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 28 as they tried to rally in Karachi ahead of elections next month. Around 2,000 people gathered in Karachi, where AFP correspondents saw Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party supporters detained and taken away by police. Khan's PTI has been hamstrung ahead of the February 8 poll, with rallies banned, its party symbol taken away, and dozens of candidates rejected from eligibility to run. Rights groups have warned the elections lack credibility, with the powerful military accused of trying to influence the vote.
Islamabad Condemns Killing Of Nine Pakistanis In Iran, Demands Investigation
Islamabad on January 28 condemned the killing of nine Pakistani nationals in Iran a day earlier, calling the event "despicable" and insisting on an immediate investigation by Iranian authorities. "It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime," a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said. The Pakistanis were killed by unknown gunmen in Saravan near the Pakistani border. It wasn’t immediately clear what the Pakistanis were doing in Iran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S., EU Urge Kosovo To Postpone Decision On Banning Serbian Dinar
Five Western countries, including the United States, have urged Pristina to postpone a decision by Kosovo's Central Bank to restrict all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros from February 1. In a statement, the countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Britain, said suspension of the decision should be made to "allow for a sufficient period of transition and for clear and effective public communication." For two decades, encouraged by Belgrade and reluctantly ignored by Pristina, residents in 10 heavily ethnic Serbian municipalities have clung to the Serbian currency, the dinar. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Iran Seizes Vessel Carrying 'Smuggled Fuel'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it seized a foreign oil tanker carrying around 2 million liters of what it described as smuggled fuel near the country's southern coast, local media reported on January 28. "A foreign vessel with the flag of a country from Oceania was identified with 2 million liters of smuggled diesel," the Tasnim news agency reported, citing an IRGC commander, who added that 14 crew members had been arrested. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
