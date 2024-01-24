Russian Transport Plane Goes Down, Leaving Questions Over Death Toll And Cause
Russian officials say 74 people died when a military transport plane crashed in the Belgorod region on January 24. The toll, according to Moscow, includes 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were heading to a prisoner exchange. Russia has accused Ukraine of downing the plane. But the cause of the crash and the death toll have not been independently confirmed, and Ukrainian officials say Russia's accusations are meant to sow further instability.