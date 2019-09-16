Russian Virology Research Center Hit By Blast, Fire

There has been an explosion at the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology VECTOR near the Russian city of Novosibirsk.

Russia's consumer-safety watchdog said on September 16 that a gas bottle exploded on the fifth floor of a six-story laboratory building during repair work.

The blast was followed by a fire on an area of 30 square meters that has since been extinguished.

A worker was hospitalized with third-degree burns.

Rospotrebnadzor insisted that the room where the explosion occurred was holding no biohazardous substances.

All glass in the building was said to have been broken in the blast.

In the 1970-1980s, the research center in the city of Koltsovo was developing biological and bacteriological weapons, as well as means of protection against them.

Under Rospotrebnadzor supervision, the center stores dangerous viruses, including the smallpox and Ebola viruses.