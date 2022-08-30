'Tourism Is Not a Fundamental Right': Romanian Minister Backs EU Ban On Russian Tourists

Romania's foreign minister, Bogdan Aurescu, says the European Union should place a ban on Russian tourists and only accept dissidents and people on humanitarian grounds. EU foreign ministers are gathering in Prague from August 30-31 to discuss new measures against Russia as it continues its invasion of Ukraine. But they are divided on a blanket visa ban. In an interview with RFE/RL, Aurescu said that "tourism is not a fundamental right." He also said that more than 3 million tons of Ukrainian grain has been shipped through Romania and that his nation was working to speed up shipments.